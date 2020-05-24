THE ISSUE

Last week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health finally released a list of long-term care facilities that have seen COVID-19 infections and deaths. As Rebecca Moss reported for Spotlight PA — an independent newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer, with partners including LNP Media Group — the information was published in a spreadsheet. It shows the names of facilities, the county in which each facility is located, the number of resident COVID-19 cases, the number of staff cases, and the number of deaths. “For facilities with less than five in any of these data points, the information is redacted,” the state said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health hasn’t covered itself in glory in its handling of COVID-19 data.

And that’s putting it mildly.

As Brad Bumsted and Mike Wereschagin of The Caucus — an LNP Media Group watchdog publication — reported, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey had pushed for a federal disclosure rule requiring that the numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths at nursing homes be released.

Meanwhile, AARP called on Pennsylvania to release nursing home COVID-19 data but, as Spotlight PA reported, “state officials demurred, first saying the data was too convoluted to make public, and later citing a decades-old disease privacy law.”

The state reversed course only after the federal disclosure rule was implemented.

Sadly, that wasn’t even the end of this trail of error.

Some of the data released by the state was inaccurate. And, adding insult to injury, state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine sought to minimize these inaccuracies.

Spotlight PA again: “I have heard that there were a small number of errors,” Levine said Thursday, after lawmakers pointed out that facilities in their districts were reporting different numbers of cases than the state had posted on its website. “We’re correcting those.”

Spotlight PA’s Aneri Pattani offered a more clear-eyed assessment of the matter, noting that “nursing home owners and the associations that represent them say the health department’s data is riddled with inaccuracies and, despite knowing about it for days, officials took little action in response.”

Zach Shamberg, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association, an advocacy organization, said in a letter released Thursday that inaccuracies were clear almost immediately after the data for the facilities was released by the state Tuesday.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Hurubie Meko reported, Shamberg believes the discrepancies between the providers’ data and that of the state broke the trust the facilities have worked to earn with families during the pandemic.

“The Department’s posting of this inaccurate data has created panic and anger amongst family members, distrust amongst staff and frustration for providers,” Shamberg wrote in his letter.

No wonder.

As Meko noted, the numbers reported by the Department of Health for Lancaster County also did not match the numbers Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni has reported — especially for Conestoga View, the nursing home hit the hardest here. And, as of Friday, those numbers still did not match.

“I am absolutely confident that our numbers are correct,” Diamantoni told Meko. “I know that what we do is fully investigate each case and if there is any question, or even if we are confident (about probable COVID-19), we do post-mortem testing.”

We trust Diamantoni’s numbers, too. He’s been transparent and accessible throughout the COVID-19 crisis — the antithesis, in fact, of the Department of Health.

We understand the department is dealing with a crisis that’s unprecedented in its scope and uncertainty. But the very uncertainty of COVID-19 is precisely why clear, accurate information is imperative. As Bumsted and Wereschagin reported Friday, state Sen. Scott Martin, of Martic Township, is calling for a Senate hearing to press department officials for answers about the inaccurate data. We believe this is appropriate.

Nursing homes are operating now in extraordinarily difficult circumstances. The very least — and we mean the very least — the Department of Health can do is to offer an accurate picture of what’s happening inside them.

In a column published in last Sunday’s Perspective section, Dr. Leon Kraybill, chief of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s geriatric division and post-acute care, wrote of the challenges COVID-19 poses to nursing homes.

“The best approach to nursing home care values openness, collaboration and physical presence,” wrote Kraybill, who’s also the medical director at Luther Acres in Lititz. “Now, personal protective equipment such as masks, face shields, gowns and gloves physically intervene with personal interaction. Nursing home care cannot happen at a 6-foot distance. Nursing home residents require extra care because of declining health and function. ... Nursing home staff graciously provide this physical and emotional care.”

Nurses, aides and therapists become like family to residents — and now, with visitors banned for safety’s sake and resident activities restricted — that bond is even more essential. Hence the need for that trust that Shamberg mentioned.

Hence, too, the need for the Department of Health to ensure that any information it releases about nursing homes is as accurate as humanly possible.

Dr. Kraybill raised some other points that merit our attention.

He wrote that nursing home staff members “professionally continue care despite fears for their residents, their families and themselves.” They “knowingly enter the room of someone with COVID-19 to provide extended intimate care.”

For their work, Kraybill wrote — and we strongly agree — they need to be viewed as “valued members of our society.”

Kraybill also wrote that we “must prepare for a prolonged COVID-19 pandemic and a future return.”

“In the discussion about community social distancing, my nursing home experience emphatically pushes for extended precautions,” he wrote. “Since this coronavirus comes from outside of the facility, residents will be safer only when the community infection rate is minimal.”

We’d put it more plainly: Nursing homes aren’t to blame for COVID-19’s spread; the virus came from outside those facilities. And given that nursing home staff members live and move in our community — and cannot and should not be put in some sort of bubble — nursing home COVID-19 numbers cannot be excluded from the bigger county picture.

As Kraybill wrote, “Nursing home lives are not just expendable numbers to be added or subtracted from daily tallies. They are individuals with life stories. They are our parents, our friends and eventually us.”

We could not agree more. And they deserve not only the best care possible, but for the facilities to which they entrust their lives to be accurately portrayed by the state.