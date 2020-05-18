THE ISSUE

The State Board of Funeral Directors barred Lancaster County-based funeral director Andrew T. Scheid from mortuary practice for at least three years and said Scheid must pay a $150,000 fine stemming from dozens of alleged funeral law violations, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Junior Gonzalez reported last week. In reflecting on Scheid’s actions, the state board noted that his conduct “damages the faith of the public in all licensed funeral directors.” (Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, which has locations in Millersville and Lancaster, is not affiliated with Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors and Cremation Services).

We stated in February that we believe the suspension of Andrew T. Scheid’s licenses should be permanent and that he should never again be trusted with the solemn duty of running a funeral home.

So we find it disappointing that the state board overseeing funeral homes had a relatively light hand in its 57-page final adjudication and order on March 23 (which wasn't posted online until a month later, Gonzalez reported).

These are direct quotes from that adjudication:

— “Scheid is subject to discipline ... in that (he) engaged in gross incompetency, negligence and misconduct in the carrying on of the profession.”

— “Scheid is subject to discipline ... in that (he) furnished embalming, other services or merchandise without having obtained written permission from a family member or other person authorized by law to make funeral arrangements for the deceased, or obtained oral permission to embalm, followed by a confirmatory email, fax, telex, telegram, mailgram or other written confirmation.”

— “Scheid is subject to discipline ... in that (he) retained funds intended to pay for funeral goods and services when the funeral director and funeral entity have not provided any funeral goods and services.”

There’s some legalese there, but we think the points are quite clear. Scheid failed — repeatedly — in the eyes of the state board to meet his responsibilities as a funeral home director.

Whether it will be determined that there is criminality behind those failures is a separate matter.

An investigation by the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office is ongoing, office spokesman Brett Hambright told Gonzalez, and no criminal charges have been filed. Additionally, the state Office of Attorney General has an ongoing investigation and continues to receive complaints against Scheid and his funeral home practice. As of last week, those complaints numbered 39.

We hope those investigations don’t drag out much longer. The families badly served by Scheid deserve answers.

So many have been left with anguish following their dealings with Scheid. Their heartbreaking stories have been detailed in investigative reporting by LNP | LancasterOnline and in several previous editorials.

They included York residents Ryan Stauffer and his wife, Clara, who said it took Scheid's funeral home more than two years to provide her father’s ashes after his cremation.

There was Angie Creasy, of Manor Township, who said that when she opened the urn that was supposed to have contained the ashes of her father, it was empty.

There was the horrific accusation that Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home failed to embalm the remains of Elwood Reese in a timely manner. According to the state oversight board, his remains sat in 70-degree temperatures for three days after his death.

We shouldn’t need to detail any accusations beyond that. But there are others. Each an additional heartbreak for loved ones in a time of their greatest sorrow.

In its adjudication, the state board notes that “funeral directors are called upon to meet, counsel, and service individuals and families at times of deep grief, when individuals and families are often in a most vulnerable state. ... Licensees are in positions of great responsibility, positions that require them to exercise judgment and integrity.”

Responsibility. Judgment. Integrity.

We fail to see how, given the number and detail of the allegations against Scheid, that the public would be able to trust him to be a responsible funeral director with judgment and integrity after just a three-year suspension.

It’s another discouraging moment in how the investigation of Scheid has played out. Dragged out, really.

In February, we wrote that “the State Board of Funeral Directors and top law enforcement officials had better learn something from this terrible saga.”

It took authorities too long to take seriously the complaints against Scheid and his funeral homes. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office had cases it could have pursued as far back as 2015, LNP | LancasterOnline has reported.

“Families had filed complaints against Andrew T. Scheid not just with the State Board of Funeral Directors and the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, but also with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office,” we explained in January. “But until LNP | LancasterOnline reported on these issues and Scheid’s license was suspended, other families couldn’t have known that complaints had been lodged against him.”

That's not nearly good enough.

It is possible that the ongoing investigations at the county and state levels will lead to legal resolutions that make the question of Scheid’s future in the mortuary business moot.

But the state board overseeing his actions could have handled that on its own. It found that he failed repeatedly to uphold his responsibilities. That should have been enough for a lifetime ban.

Now the board has failed, too.