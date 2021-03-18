We do not yet know the precise motive of the Georgia man who fatally shot eight people, six of them women of Asian descent, at three Atlanta-area spas Tuesday.

What we know is that the shootings took place at three businesses that clearly employed Asian women.

A county sheriff’s captain in Georgia said, appallingly, Wednesday that the shooter was having “a really bad day” (which clearly cannot be compared to the nightmare the victims’ families must be experiencing).

Whether it is classified as a racial hate crime, the shooting spree tapped into the real fears of Asian Americans who have watched with great alarm, fear and sorrow as a rising tide of anti-Asian hatred has overtaken this country.

According to a report released this week by Stop AAPI Hate, which tracks incidents of hate against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, there were 3,795 hate incidents reported between March 19, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021. “The number of hate incidents reported to our center represent only a fraction of the number of hate incidents that actually occur,” Stop AAPI Hate notes.

Nearly 70% were reported by women.

The incidents included verbal harassment, physical assault, civil rights violations and online harassment. The report cites a Pew Research Center study that found that 3 in 10 Asian Americans report having experienced racial slurs or racist jokes since the beginning of the pandemic.

Asian American advocates say that the use of racist slurs by former President Donald Trump and other politicians when discussing COVID-19 have inflamed anti-Asian feeling.

Whatever was at the root of the mass shootings in Atlanta, we want to make it crystal-clear that hatred has no home here. And we want our Asian friends and neighbors in Lancaster County to know that we stand with you in your anguish and concern.