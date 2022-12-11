THE ISSUE

Squabbling over which party holds the majority in the 203-member Pennsylvania House reached a fever pitch last week. As Spotlight PA reported, the matter is heading to the courts. Democrats won 102 seats in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, but one of their winning candidates, incumbent state Rep. Tony DeLuca, of Allegheny County, died in October. Two additional Democratic state representatives from Allegheny County resigned Wednesday: Austin Davis, who was elected lieutenant governor with Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro, and Summer Lee, who won a congressional seat. So three special elections must be held. Democrats are favored to win those seats and therefore the majority, but no election is a lock. Democrats and Republicans sparred last week over which party holds the power to set the special elections and lead the House when members are sworn in Jan. 3 and the new legislative session begins.

This may be one of those blue-and-black dress versus gold-and-white dress situations. How you view it may depend on your political affiliation.

But we all should be able to agree that the goings-on in the Pennsylvania House last week were ridiculous.

Instead of seizing the opportunity to rise above partisanship in the face of a challenging situation, and proving to Pennsylvanians that the state Legislature can function when it must, both the Democrats and Republicans chose power plays and petty partisan squabbling.

The 2021-22 legislative session ended at midnight Nov. 30. A new speaker won’t be elected until the next session begins. And the majority won’t be definitively settled until the special elections are held.

But last week, Democrats and Republicans couldn’t even agree about who had the power to call those elections.

The previous state House Speaker, Drumore Township Republican Bryan Cutler, was informed by the Pennsylvania Department of State that he lacked the legal authority to schedule the election for the DeLuca seat.

Into the temporary power vacuum rushed Democratic state House Rep. Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia.

The will of the people?

As Spotlight PA reported, McClinton was sworn in as House majority leader by a Delaware County judge Wednesday in an unpublicized ceremony on the chamber floor.

Why, if they truly believed they were swearing in Pennsylvania’s first-ever woman leader of the state House — a historic occasion — did the Democrats do this without fanfare? Why not invite media coverage if they were so certain McClinton is, as they now claim, the presiding officer of the state House?

It may be true in other realms that possession is nine-tenths of the law, but that’s not how it works in democratic institutions.

McClinton promptly scheduled all three special elections for Feb. 7 (the same date, incidentally, chosen by Cutler when he attempted to schedule the election for the DeLuca seat). As Spotlight PA reported, Cutler filed a lawsuit Friday night to block those special elections "from taking place in February, potentially delaying a clear-cut majority for Democrats and allowing the GOP to maintain some measure of power into spring."

In having herself sworn in as the House majority leader, McClinton cited a precedent in which a Republican leader, in December 2004, had himself sworn in early to schedule an election to fill a sudden vacancy. She maintains that because a majority of legislative districts — 102 out of 203 — voted for Democrats to represent them, the “will of the people” is that the House be led by a Democrat.

There’s an argument to be made that fighting for your party to be in control of the agenda is what your constituents want. The agenda is vital.

But the Democrats have a math problem. Right now, there are 101 Republicans to the Democrats’ 99.

So we understand why Republicans were unhappy about the Democrats’ move. Still, the GOP reaction was over the top.

‘Paperwork insurrection’?

In a statement issued Wednesday, Cutler accused the Democrats of launching a “paperwork insurrection.”

“Today’s illegitimate power grab by Rep. McClinton, who was sworn-in without notice and in complete secret, is a paperwork insurrection typical of a Democratic Party that is constantly displaying that their last two years of rhetoric on respect for institutions has been nothing but crocodile tears,” Cutler thundered.

This is a pretty nervy statement from Cutler, who signed a letter in December 2020 urging Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation to reject the commonwealth’s 20 electoral votes for Joe Biden when presented to a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.

Efforts like that letter helped to create the climate in which an actual and appallingly violent insurrection unfolded at the U.S. Capitol that fateful January day.

Cutler pointed out that by scheduling the three special elections for Feb. 7, McClinton is acknowledging that there are three vacancies in the state House and so the Democrats do not now hold the majority.

Cutler asserted that “McClinton’s actions are an affront to our democratic institutions” and ultimately show that Democrats “do not believe elections matter and every vote really does count.”

This is, again, a bold statement from a leader of the Republican Party, which has gerrymandered its way into power in Pennsylvania for decades, despite the Democratic edge in party registrations.

Republicans are on shaky ground, too, when they criticize Democrats for not believing that elections matter — when many Pennsylvania Republicans sowed doubt about the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election.

At this point, we’d like to echo the traffic cop in the “Frosty the Snowman” song and holler, “Stop!”

Enough with the angry rhetoric. Enough with the partisan bickering. Grow up.

Try compromising

We’re guessing that most of the bickering owes to the fact that new rules for the 2023-24 legislative session are to be adopted when that session starts Jan. 3.

As The Caucus reported earlier this year, those rules govern how the chamber will operate over the next two years. Determined by Republicans in the last legislative session, the rules gave “enormous power to a small group of legislative leaders,” who could “single-handedly set the legislative agenda, fast-track favored bills and bury legislation, even if it has the support of a majority of the 203-member House and 50-seat Senate,” explained The Caucus, an LNP Media Group publication covering Pennsylvania politics and government.

We agree with good-government advocates who say those rules discouraged compromise and progress in Harrisburg. The state Capitol has become the place where commonsense legislation goes to die, withering quietly away as committee leaders block it from being given even a fair hearing, let alone a floor vote.

Cutler took exception to a previous LNP | LancasterOnline editorial on this subject, asserting that the Legislature passed plenty of bills. It “should be hard to make laws,” he wrote, “and not every idea is a good idea.”

Property tax reform that offers relief to senior citizens is a good idea. So, too, is sensible gun regulation that would make Pennsylvania’s cities and schools safer. But neither of those has gotten accomplished.

What is not a good idea? Making compromise so unattainable that it’s left to the courts to solve issues that ought to be hammered out by legislative leaders.

The events of last week only served to confirm what many Pennsylvanians believe about Harrisburg — that it’s broken.

Both parties talk a good game about the value of bipartisanship, but we’re not sure they really believe their own rhetoric.

As Spotlight PA reported, Cutler and McClinton did meet last Monday to discuss how to proceed. McClinton told reporters Wednesday morning that the meeting was positive and productive, but no agreement was reached. That doesn’t sound productive to us. And then came the lawsuit.

The opportunity still exists to fix this mess and demonstrate to Pennsylvanians that legislative leaders care more about effective government than about political power. Democrats and Republicans should seize that opportunity.