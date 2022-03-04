THE ISSUE: “Poultry farmers in Lancaster County and across the state are on high alert after a deadly strain of bird flu recently was discovered in wild and commercial flocks in the United States, including in states bordering Pennsylvania,” staff writer Sean Sauro reported for an article that appeared on the front page of the Feb. 26 LNP. “Specifically, that threat is a strain of avian influenza that has been described as ‘highly pathogenic,’ meaning the virus is likely to cause severe illness and death in infected birds, which can include chickens and turkeys,” Sauro added, citing an interview with Gregory Martin, a locally based poultry educator with the Penn State Extension.

Flu. Severe illness. Virus. Deadly strain.

These are not words and phrases that many people want to read about at the moment, not after all we’ve been through the past two years. We get that.

But avian influenza is a topic that Lancaster County cannot ignore. This is the fourth most productive county in the entire U.S. for poultry and eggs, according to the Lancaster County Agriculture Council. Most of us know someone whose livelihood is dependent on this sector of agriculture.

Another sign of the serious stakes is that Lancaster Farming — which, like LNP | LancasterOnline, is published by LNP Media Group — has devoted a webpage, complete with an urgent red banner, to “2022 Avian Influenza Coverage.” Recent headlines there include “1.6 Million Birds Culled for Avian Influenza in February,” “Avian Influenza Found at Two Sites in New York,” and “Avian Influenza Hits Delaware Farm, First in Region.”

These are tense times for poultry farmers, and it’s important to raise everyone’s awareness, given the potential consequences of a widespread avian epidemic.

A worst-case scenario is not anything farmers want to revisit. Longtime farmers may recall that when highly pathogenic avian influenza was reported in Pennsylvania during 1983-84, the outbreak “resulted in the death of more than 17 million birds — chickens, turkeys and guinea fowl,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Sauro reported.

That 1980s outbreak cost Pennsylvania poultry producers $60 million in losses, state Department of Agriculture spokesperson Shannon Powers said. The cost to consumers, in the form of spikes in poultry prices, was about $350 million.

And keep in mind that “those decades-old figures likely would be much higher today due to inflation,” Sauro noted.

The heartening news is that steps are being taken to help prevent the spread of this dangerous strain.

Last month, “state officials urged poultry farmers to bolster illness-preventing biosecurity measures, encouraging them to immediately report sick birds; limit nonessential access to farms; regularly clean farm-related clothing and equipment; and avoid sharing equipment with other farms, in addition to other guidance,” Sauro reported.

Many commercial farms here already follow strict biosecurity protocols and are listening to the state’s guidance. We hope that all commercial operations, whether small or large, heed the updates from experts and spread the word within their farming communities.

“We must continue efforts to actively safeguard the state against the threat of this damaging virus,” state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “Preventing emerging infectious diseases is critical to preventing economic loss to farmers and the commonwealth,”

The state’s Bureau of Animal Health and Diagnostic Services is available to help farmers with questions or concerns. They can call 717-772-2852 or email RA-ahds@pa.gov.

Signs and symptoms that poultry farmers should watch for in their flocks include sudden death; lack of energy and appetite; decreased egg production or “soft-shelled, misshapen eggs”; nasal discharge; coughing and sneezing; incoordination; and diarrhea.

To help guard against the virus, it should be understood that it “can spread from bird to bird through air droplets, physical contact and excreted bodily fluids,” Sauro reported, citing his conversation with the Penn State Extension’s Martin. “It also can be carried to birds by humans on contaminated boots, equipment, clothes and other items.”

Chris Herr, executive vice president of PennAg Industries Association, which represents the vast majority of local poultry farms, said most Lancaster County farmers have permanent biosecurity measures in place and are having regular discussions about this highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza.

“It’s just part of the daily routine as it relates to agriculture,” Herr said.

Diligence is also needed from another sector of poultry farming: hobbyists.

“It’s important for backyard chicken owners — a population that’s grown since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — to take the same precautions,” Sauro reported.

Martin expressed his concern that carelessness among those with just a few chickens could give the virus an opportunity to spread to commercial operations.

The Lancaster Farming webpage notes recent incidents in which small backyard flocks in Michigan, New York, Virginia and Maine tested positive for the deadly strain.

“The highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza did not necessarily infect every bird in these flocks, but foreign animal disease response plans call for depopulation of an entire affected flock to stamp out the pathogen,” Lancaster Farming’s Philip Gruber reported Wednesday.

These are worrisome times for all those who raise poultry in Pennsylvania, whether it’s one chicken or 10,000. The poultry industry is worth $7.1 billion annually in this state.

Farms where the virus is present, in addition to suffering an immediate economic impact, can face a long road back to productivity.

“There is no guarantee when birds can come back in. It can take months and months,” James Shirk, a Lancaster County native and longtime agriculture professional, told Sauro. “It’s potentially farm-ending. It truly is that devastating.”

We hope that stringent biosecurity measures will be sufficient to protect Lancaster County poultry farms, and we truly hope the potential devastation Shirk mentioned does not happen here.