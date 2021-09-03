THE ISSUE: In a front-page article in Monday’s LNP | LancasterOnline, John Walk told the story of Chad Neiss II, a 2013 graduate of Manheim Township High School who struggled with addiction, made several attempts to get help at rehabilitation facilities and died last October, at age 25, of a fentanyl overdose. Overdose deaths in the United States hit a record with more than 93,000 in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and more than 60% of those deaths involved fentanyl. The 2020 overdose totals include 5,172 in Pennsylvania, a 16% increase from 2019, and 146 in Lancaster County, a 40% increase from 2019. “This is a staggering loss of human life,” Brown University public health researcher Brandon Marshall told The Associated Press in July.

It can be difficult to adequately comprehend the pain and heartache of more than 93,000 overdose deaths.

But reading about the incredible sorrow surrounding the loss to addiction of one young Lancaster County man brings some needed clarity about the nature of this concurrent health crisis America is facing alongside a pandemic that’s taken 643,000 lives.

So we are grateful for Walk’s journalism and to the Neiss family for talking to him and sharing their painful story.

The devastation wrought by addiction must continue to be amplified and addressed, even while we debate issues related to the public health response to the coronavirus.

Chad Neiss II’s story follows an arc that has much in common with other overdose deaths. He was a student-athlete at Manheim Township whose friends called him “Bomber.” In the classroom, in sports and in life, things were going well for him.

But it all started to go south after graduation.

While attending college, he got caught up in the party scene. Alcohol led to marijuana, which led to stronger drugs, family members told Walk.

It got worse, as Walk detailed: “Run-ins with law enforcement. A worsening drug addiction. Several stints at rehabilitation facilities as Neiss attempted to separate himself from his demons, or at least learn how to keep them at bay.”

He ultimately found himself in prison for six months, putting a halt to his efforts to get a bachelor’s degree from Penn State Berks.

Two days after his release, he died of an overdose in his bedroom at his parents’ home.

“When he first passed away,” said his mother, Dana Neiss, “I would just go up there and lay in his bed and just talk to him.”

“One thing that’s tough for me to overcome is, what could I have done differently?” his father, Chad Neiss Sr., said. “I ask myself that even to this day.”

We can read those quotes, but still only barely imagine the depth of a mother’s and a father’s utter anguish.

Addiction leads to despair in too many households across Pennsylvania and America. And while law enforcement, first responders and addiction counselors do what they can in the fight against opioids, it’s clear more resources and focus are needed.

“It’s terrifying,” Keith Humphreys, a Stanford University expert on addiction and drug policy told The Washington Post in July. “It’s the worst overdose crisis in the history of the United States, and we’re not making progress. It’s really overwhelming.”

And that’s why we find it frustrating, and disappointing, that Pennsylvania’s General Assembly allowed the state’s opioid disaster declaration, which was first declared in January 2018, to expire last week.

State lawmakers, newly empowered by a state constitutional amendment passed by voters in May to limit the governor’s emergency powers, declined Gov. Tom Wolf’s request for another extension of the disaster declaration, the AP reported.

That makes little sense to us, when the opioid crisis has worsened since the beginning of the pandemic.

“The disaster declaration made it easier for people to get treatment, expanded the state’s prescription drug monitoring program and established an inter-agency opioid ‘command center’ to coordinate the state’s efforts, among other things,” the AP noted.

One implication of the end of the disaster declaration, the AP additionally explained, is that the Pennsylvania Insurance Department and the state Department of Labor & Industry will no longer have access to data from the state’s prescription drug monitoring program.

“When I first signed Pennsylvania’s opioid disaster declaration in 2018, it was an important tool in our fight to save lives,” Wolf said in a statement. “The disaster declaration allowed us to work together more effectively to reduce overdose deaths and help Pennsylvanians obtain treatment and pursue recovery.”

It’s clear the ongoing disaster declaration was helping Pennsylvanians. Even as deaths increased, it was facilitating additional resources and new ways to respond to the health crisis.

So we’re shaking our head over why the General Assembly, which is still in recess, couldn’t just renew the disaster declaration and get one important thing off its plate, at a time when there is so much to tackle in Harrisburg.

Instead, “GOP leaders in the House and Senate acknowledged the opioid crisis persists, promising it would be a ‘top legislative priority’ in the fall,” the AP reported.

That’s not nearly good enough. This interruption of the opioid disaster declaration seems only to be a case of state Republicans flexing their new powers. And it’s Pennsylvanians vulnerable to the ravages of addiction who suffer.

Get help

Walk’s article included a list of local resources to help those struggling with addiction. Perhaps it should be clipped or bookmarked, because the nature of addiction is such that you never know who within your circle it might affect.

We’re grateful for all those who work at these organizations:

— Retreat Behavioral Health — Lancaster County, 1170 S. State St., Ephrata, PA 17522. Phone: 717-859-8000.

— The Lancaster Freedom Center, 313 W. Liberty St., Suite 124, Lancaster, PA 17603. Phone: 717-397-9118.

— The Connection Center, 426 S. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Phone: 717-394-1623.

— Lancaster RASE House, 131 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Phone: 717-295-3080.

— Compass Mark, 1891 Santa Barbara Drive, Suite 104, Lancaster, PA 17601. Phone: 717-299-2831

— Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs: 800-662-4957.