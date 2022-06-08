THE ISSUE

“Police have identified the man who took a pride flag from a Lancaster city couple’s porch last month,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin reported Tuesday. A neighbor’s security camera captured a man stopping in front of the couple’s porch May 7, “then stepping up and grabbing the flag out of its holder,” Nephin noted. “He then continued walking along, holding the flag. The same man was also recorded on a security camera writing ‘groomers’ in chalk on the sidewalk outside a gay-owned downtown business. Based on a similarity in handwriting, the same man could be responsible for writing the word ‘groomer’ outside the home of a lesbian couple who display a pride flag.” Police said the chalk incidents were not considered criminal because no threats were made and no property was damaged. As Nephin reported, the Lancaster city police officer investigating the flag theft told the couple he planned to consult with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office to see what charges might be possible.

A writer of a recent letter to the editor lamented that no “intensive investigation or publicity would be expended on the theft of an American flag,” so why the fuss about the theft of a pride flag?

We’d hope that the theft of anyone’s property would be a matter of public concern. But there is a difference: The American flag represents all of us. A pride flag celebrates a minority of Americans who should be able to live happily and safely in this land of the free, but continue to face discrimination and even hatred — and in Pennsylvania, they do so without the legal protections afforded other minorities.

As Charlie Ballard, whose pride flag was stolen, pointed out to Nephin, a hate crime charge wouldn’t be in the realm of possibility in this case. Not even if the theft of the pride flag was accompanied by other anti-LGBTQ criminal acts.

Unlike federal law, Pennsylvania’s hate crime law addresses only ethnic intimidation — based on race, color, religion or national origin — not sexual orientation or gender identity.

LGBTQ individuals in Pennsylvania aren’t even afforded fundamental civil rights protections. As the news organization Spotlight PA reported last June, a bill introduced by state Rep. Dan Frankel, D-Allegheny, would add sex, sexual orientation and gender identity or expression to the provisions of state law that prohibit housing, employment, education and public accommodation discrimination. It remains stuck in the House State Government Committee — which is shameful, but sadly not surprising.

We realize that it’s unlikely that the Republicans who control the state Legislature — including House Speaker Bryan Cutler, of Drumore Township — will give this bill the priority it deserves. Nonetheless, we urge them to do so.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals face horrific levels of fatal violence. Additionally, an unprecedented number of anti-LGBTQ measures swept through state legislatures across the nation last year, according to that organization.

This month — Pride Month — is meant to be a time of celebration and advocacy for the rights of LGBTQ people. But in 2022, increased visibility brings risks. This is a terrible reality.

Also terrible: the use of the term “groomer” as a slur against LGBTQ individuals.

The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network defines grooming as manipulative behaviors that an abuser uses “to gain access to a potential victim, coerce them to agree to the abuse, and reduce the risk of being caught.”

As in the past, the term “groomer” is being wielded inaccurately and sickeningly against LGBTQ individuals, especially those fighting anti-LGBTQ legislation.

It’s inaccurate because, according to the Zero Abuse Project's Jacob Wetterling Resource Center, “Science and case management experience has shown us that most child molesters are heterosexual.”

And it’s sickening because the term’s use as a weapon against LGBTQ individuals is meant to silence them, to make them fearful of speaking out. It’s a devastating and untruthful attack on a person’s character.

It’s also sickening because LGBTQ individuals are at an elevated risk of being victimized by sexual abuse and assault.

So while we understand that scrawling the slur in chalk outside a business or home may not be illegal because chalk is easily washed away, it’s still a despicable act.

So, too, is stealing a pride flag (and, yes, an American flag, too).

It’s not just a piece of cloth that’s being stolen. The theft is a message that those displaying that piece of cloth outside their home should be afraid to be their true selves. That their true selves are not welcome in Lancaster city.

So no wonder Lancaster resident Charlie Ballard and their fiance, Rob Gay, were upset by the theft. We would be, too.

As Nephin reported, Ballard said the suspected thief walked past their house around 7:30 a.m. Memorial Day as they were drinking coffee and referred to Ballard using their “dead name” — their birth name, which they no longer use. Ballard is a transgender person who uses gender-neutral pronouns.

“He just passed by and like you would address a friend, he said, ‘Hey (name),’ which is my dead name,” Ballard told Nephin.

This was alarming as it indicated to Ballard that the man had looked into their life.

“I saw it as an escalation in behavior, and it was kind of alarming,” Ballard said.

Angered, Ballard said “I just got up and started following him. ... I thought I would find where he lives and pass the information on to the police.”

Ballard said the man tried to evade them by cutting down an alley, so Ballard called 911 to report being harassed.

And here is the one piece of good news: Police “responded pretty quickly to get to the scene. I felt the officers really cared and thought this was a bigger deal,” Ballard said.

Ballard acknowledged that following the man was not wise. Though we understand the instinct, chasing a suspected thief is best left to law enforcement.

Ballard told Nephin that police questioned the man and told him he had no business being in Ballard’s neighborhood. “Ballard lives on a residential street with no businesses nearby, and the man does not live in the area,” Nephin reported.

We laud the city police for taking this matter seriously and making clear their concern to this couple.

This incident had to be disconcerting. Because, again, sometimes a flag is not just a flag; sometimes, it’s a declaration of the essential human need and right to be accepted for who one truly is.

Everyone should feel comfortable — and safe — in their own home.

And everyone, no matter their sexual orientation or gender identity, should live in a state where hate crimes against them are treated as such under the law.