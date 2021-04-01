THE ISSUE

Most Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective sections include a page called Generation Z(eal), which highlights the opinion writing of local high school and college students. On last Sunday’s Generation Z(eal) page, Garden Spot High School 12th grader Elyse Mundorff explained why she and other students her age no longer want to pursue teaching as a career.

In her opinion piece, Mundorff recalled how, as a young child, she would play-act being a teacher, writing on an easel with “fun-colored” dry-erase markers and reading picture books. “I always envisioned myself becoming a teacher when I grew up,” she wrote.

That’s no longer her dream.

And it’s a dream she believes others her age are abandoning, too.

According to The New York Times, “A survey by the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education found that 19 percent of undergraduate-level and 11 percent of graduate-level teaching programs saw a significant drop in enrollment this year.

“And Teach for America, which recruits recent college graduates to teach in low-income schools across the country, said it had received fewer applications for its fall 2021 corps compared with this period last year.”

Some of those numbers may owe to the pandemic. But in 2018, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the number of education majors in Pennsylvania colleges and universities had dropped 55% since 1996. “And the number of new teaching certificates issued in the state sunk 71 percent between 2009-10 and 2016-17.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Education did not fulfill a request for updated information Wednesday afternoon; a spokesperson said it would take more time to gather the data.

But to use Mundorff’s word, these declines are “alarming.” And we ought to know what’s behind them so we can reverse the trend.

Mundorff has her own theories: She believes teachers are “not getting paid enough to adequately sustain themselves and their families,” especially given the pressure many face to get master’s degrees and the debt they must incur to get them. She cites the “exploding” cost of higher education and the fact that “Pennsylvania’s higher education costs are some of the highest in the nation.”

She cites the ways in which education has changed during the pandemic — the shift to online teaching and inconsistent schedules. As retired Hempfield School District Superintendent Brenda Smoker wrote in an LNP | LancasterOnline op-ed last August, “Developing online learning takes time and significant training for teachers to create lessons that are not only effective but engage students.”

Mundorff mentions a friend and fellow senior who has abandoned the idea of a teaching career in part because “standardized testing is driving kids and teachers to the brink of crisis.”

“Standardized testing has become a template for schools’ core curriculum, and that’s stripped creative freedom from teachers,” Mundorff writes. “That, in turn, strips creative thought from kids’ educations. ... I can’t imagine being a teacher and inflicting that same agony onto kids.”

What a smart and thoughtful teenager.

We’ve repeatedly expressed our concerns about the negative impact that standardized testing has had on education and we’ve argued for a decreased emphasis on it.

As we wrote in April 2018, “We’re not opposed to standardized testing. We believe it can serve to alert school officials to struggling students — and teachers. But we also think it’s been responsible for dampening creativity in education in recent years. We believe it’s given rise to twisted priorities at some schools.”

We’ve also encouraged high school seniors to be clear-eyed about their college paths. In November 2017, we urged students to consider whether “the debt that will be incurred” will be “manageable in the years after college graduation.”

Clearly, for Mundorff and others, the answer to that question, when applied to teaching, is “no.”

We’ve also argued for transparency about the costs of college and for making college more affordable, so graduates don’t emerge with crushing student debt. (We don’t favor making college tuition free for everyone, though we do believe students of fewer means should get more state and federal financial aid.)

As The New York Times reported last Saturday, the waning of interest in education degrees started before the pandemic: “The number of education degrees conferred by American colleges and universities dropped by 22 percent between 2006 and 2019, despite an overall increase in U.S. university graduates, stoking concerns about a future teacher shortage.”

But for some young people, that newspaper noted, “doubts about entering the teaching work force amid the pandemic are straightforward: They fear that the job now entails increased risk.”

The sad thing is that good teachers are going to be as necessary as ever in the years to come, as schools seek to help students recover from any learning lost during the pandemic and school closures. This especially will be a concern in schools serving students from low-income households.

It’s a concern for parents across the board.

As The Associated Press recently reported, “Sixty-nine percent of parents are at least somewhat concerned that their children will face setbacks in school because of the coronavirus pandemic, including 42% who say they’re very or extremely worried about it, according to a new poll from The University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.”

In Lancaster County, even before the pandemic, school districts here were dealing with a substitute teacher shortage. The shortage of classroom teachers in Pennsylvania will be exacerbated by the loss of potential teachers like Elyse Mundorff.

The legislative remedies proposed so far, while welcome, tend to be mere Band-Aids.

To widen the pool of substitute teachers, for instance, Republican state Sens. Ryan Aument and Scott Martin of Lancaster County are proposing legislation that would make permanent a program that allows individuals training to be teachers to serve as substitutes if they have valid clearances and at least 60 credit hours.

There’s a vigorous debate online about whether raising public school teacher pay would attract more young people to the profession.

“It’s hard to say it will be very appealing for young (students) to go into a profession that just at the beginning underpays you by about 20 percent relative to other professions,” Emma García, an education economist at the Economic Policy Institute, told EdSurge, an education journalism website. “That is a pretty significant cut in your paycheck, and that is a penalty that has been growing for the last couple of decades.”

Frankly, we don’t know if that’s the solution. Teachers in Lancaster County get paid relatively well — until you consider the cost of their advanced degrees.

We just know this: If bright and promising young Lancaster County students such as Elyse Mundorff are spurning the education profession, it’s time for a serious conversation about why — and how the trend can be reversed.