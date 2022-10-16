THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline investigative journalist Carter Walker reported last Sunday, Michael Chertoff, a longtime Republican Party stalwart, has endorsed Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s current attorney general. Chertoff is among the Republicans urging the commonwealth’s voters to cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm elections for Shapiro, instead of GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, a first-term state senator.

In the 1990s, Michael Chertoff led a U.S. Senate investigation into the real estate investments of President Bill Clinton and first lady Hillary Clinton. The Whitewater investigation ultimately led to the discovery that Bill Clinton abused his power by having a sexual relationship with a White House intern.

Chertoff also served as secretary of Homeland Security under President George W. Bush and co-authored the USA Patriot Act.

So his conservative credentials seem to be beyond reproach.

Nevertheless, Chertoff is placing his country over his party by endorsing Shapiro as Pennsylvania’s next governor. And we’re grateful.

Because the stakes couldn’t be higher.

We are “dealing with an extraordinary time when the fabric of our democracy is under pressure and a lot of that pressure is coming from within,” Chertoff told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Walker. “That means that who gets elected and their attitude toward the rules becomes a critical factor in securing our freedoms and our Constitution.”

He’s absolutely right.

Mastriano has a shaky relationship with the rules of democracy.

The right-wing extremist took busloads of supporters of then-President Donald Trump to the rally that preceded the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Mastriano remained on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol after it was violently breached. He was subpoenaed by the U.S. House select committee investigating Jan. 6, and has sued the committee in an attempt to avoid answering questions.

A vociferous proponent of the Big Lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump, Mastriano pushed hard for an unnecessary “audit” of that election.

Disturbingly, he has said that if he’s elected governor, he would require registered voters to “re-register” — a move that, according to The Associated Press, “flatly violates federal law, legal scholars say, and may conflict with state law, not to mention constitutional protections.”

Mastriano also said he could “decertify every (voting) machine in the state with a stroke of a pen.” This specter should alarm us all.

Chertoff, who chairs the board of Freedom House, a nonprofit that tracks democracy and freedom around the globe, is among the alarmed.

“It’s disturbing to see that all over the world, we are beginning to see steps being taken that erode democratic norms,” Chertoff told Walker. “When I see signs that our (democracy) is beginning to develop similar kinds of symptoms, I do feel an obligation to speak up and to point out that this is a very dangerous path to begin to walk down.”

Republican elected officials including U.S. Reps. Lloyd Smucker of Lancaster County and Scott Perry of York County seem willing to go down that path. Both have endorsed Mastriano for governor.

Another Trump follower, state Rep. David Zimmerman of East Earl Township, also supports Mastriano.

‘Into the ditch’

Chertoff is not the only Republican sounding the alarm about Mastriano.

Former U.S. Rep. Jim Greenwood of Bucks County was recruited to run for Congress by Newt Gingrich in 1992. Greenwood voted for every Republican presidential candidate until Trump.

He told Walker that Mastriano’s “extremist” positions on abortion (a complete ban with no exceptions) and climate change are among the reasons he cannot support the GOP gubernatorial candidate.

Greenwood also said Mastriano’s antidemocratic actions — his zeal for the Big Lie, his presence outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and his voter re-registration proposal — pose a threat to democracy in the commonwealth where it was founded.

“I worry a lot about what he would do as governor if he decided that he didn’t agree with the majority of voters in Pennsylvania in coming elections,” Greenwood told Walker.

We know what Mastriano would do. He’d do what he’s done since the 2020 presidential election — lie about the results; deny clear evidence of the election’s legitimacy; form alliances with other antidemocratic extremists; and actively work against democracy, while claiming to be a patriot uniquely favored by God.

Former Congressman Charlie Dent of Lehigh Valley recently attended a Shapiro fundraiser hosted by Greenwood.

Dent said he’s open to “left or right lane” candidates, but not those “way off the shoulder into the ditch” like Mastriano. Like Greenwood, Dent is concerned about the prospects for democracy should Mastriano be elected governor.

“I’m putting my country before party in this case ... or I should say putting my commonwealth before party,” Dent said. “We have a system, where in most elections, the candidate who gets the most votes across the post wins. And there are people who challenge that notion, who will not accept the outcome of a free and fair election. Well, then, that undermines the very nature of what it means to be a democracy.”

Indeed.

‘Bulwark for democracy’

Most of the prominent Republicans supporting Shapiro are out of elective office. Sadly, there are few profiles in courage among Republican elected officials nowadays, in Lancaster County or elsewhere.

Republican U.S. Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois are both on the U.S. House select committee on Jan. 6; that committee made clear in a public hearing Thursday that Trump was the driving force behind the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The committee voted unanimously to subpoena the former president.

Cheney and Kinzinger have set examples other elected officials are too cowardly to follow. (Cheney lost her reelection bid; Kinzinger decided not to seek a seventh term.) Both have spoken out against Mastriano.

Cheney said last month that in order to protect the sanctity of elections in Pennsylvania, “we have to make sure Mastriano doesn’t win.” As The Washington Post reported, Cheney urged voters to “do your part to make sure” that “the people who would tear the republic down don’t get power.”

And last week, Kinzinger’s Country First political action committee endorsed six Democratic candidates, including Shapiro.

“Now more than ever, it’s critical we elect leaders up and down the ballot who are loyal to the Constitution and willing to be a bulwark for democracy — regardless of their political party affiliation,” Kinzinger said in a statement. “We must set partisan politics and ideology aside in order to preserve our nation’s democracy and demand accountability in our leaders.”

We could not agree more.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Walker reported, “Most of the prominent Republicans supporting Shapiro described themselves as center-right, or as traditional or moderate Republicans. They defined being a Republican as believing in personal freedoms, law and order, fiscal responsibility and reasonable, but limited, regulation.”

Lawrence County Commissioner Morgan Boyd is the rare Pennsylvania Republican who’s still in office and openly backing Shapiro. He told Walker that he thinks a lot of the modern Republican Party has moved away from its previous priorities, which included fiscal conservatism and small government. The GOP “has become a cult of personality,” Boyd said. “A large segment of the Republican Party is not paying attention to facts or statistics. We’re basing decisions on pure populism, the fear that they will anger a former president.”

He believes there are enough moderate Republicans who will vote against Mastriano in protest to “force our party back to the middle.”

We know former Republicans in Lancaster County who have left their party and no longer have a political home. For their sake, and for the country’s sake, we hope to see a return to a GOP that has a stronger allegiance to democracy than to the whims of one former president. A GOP that would view a gubernatorial candidate such as Mastriano as Charlie Dent does: as “way off the shoulder into the ditch.”

We hope the Republican Party of 2030 has more in common with its 1980s version than its 2022 version.

In the meantime, we need Republicans to see Mastriano for what he is: a clear and present danger to our democracy.