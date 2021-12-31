THE ISSUE: Researchers in South Africa first reported a new variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, on Nov. 24. At that point, the genetically mutated virus had been kicking around the countries of southern Africa for about two weeks. It took the medical community all of two days to identify the mutation as a “virus of concern” with the potential to spread rapidly. The World Health Organization, which brands significant strains with Greek letters, dubbed the variant omicron. By Dec. 1, omicron had reached California; by Christmas, it was responsible for nearly 60% of new COVID-19 infections in the United States.

In the first week of December, television networks and entertainment venues across the country were cinching up their New Year’s Eve plans, barely cognizant of a new coronavirus threat, the omicron variant.

Now at month’s end, omicron (pronounced ah-muh-krahn) is sweeping through the unvaccinated like a wind-aided flame through dry brush — and also infecting a significant portion of the vaccinated along the way.

On Wednesday, Johns Hopkins University reported a record rate of COVID-19 cases nationwide, with new infections heading north of 300,000 per day. Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said heavily populated New Year’s gatherings should be avoided.

The Fox television network heeded earlier warnings about the omicron surge and last week canceled the bash it had planned for New York’s Times Square, citing concern for its employees, but ABC and CNN, as of Thursday afternoon, still planned to go ahead with their New Year’s Eve specials live from the Big Apple, where nearly 1 in 5 coronavirus tests are coming back positive.

Locally, it’s a mixed bag as well, with Lancaster city scrubbing its annual countdown and fireworks in Ewell Plaza, while venues including Dutch Wonderland, Tellus360 and Buck Motorsports prepare to host blowout events tonight.

Mixed messaging from health officials and political leaders still trying to gauge the severity of omicron makes it difficult to know whether to go out or stay home.

On one hand, the new variant has torn across the country with unprecedented speed and new infections are skyrocketing; on the other, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has eased its quarantine guidelines, recommending people who test positive for COVID-19 isolate for only five days (if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving after those five days) instead of the previously recommended 10.

And while doctors say omicron is “highly transmissible,” it’s been widely touted as “not as bad” as the delta variant that has patients queuing up in hospital emergency rooms.

So how bad is omicron, really?

Because the variant hit epidemiologists’ radar just over a month ago, there’s still limited data on the punch of omicron, but studies in South Africa, Scotland and London suggest the infected experience milder symptoms and fewer of them end up in hospitals.

The three studies yielded an average hospitalization rate that was about two-thirds lower than that of the delta variant. In other words, for every three people delta sent to the hospital, omicron sent one.

That sounds pretty good — until we factor in omicron’s increased transmissibility. If the virus infects three times as many people, it equals out. Indeed, the Scotland study found that omicron was 10 times more likely than delta to infect someone who already had contracted COVID-19 — which is to say someone who had an existing degree of immunity.

“Even if you have a diminution in severity,” Fauci said last week, “if you have a much larger number of individual cases, the fact that you have so many more cases might actually obviate the effect of it being less severe.”

How many people omicron will ultimately infect is anyone’s guess, but the numbers have taken an unfavorable trajectory.

While we don’t know how many will suffer the ill effects of omicron, we do know who will be infected. Here in Pennsylvania, Department of Health figures show that about 85% of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths occur in people who are unvaccinated or undervaccinated.

To a coronavirus, a warm, willing (unvaccinated) host is the perfect place to thrive, evolve and reproduce. In those unprotected cells, omicron will beget the next Greek-lettered horror.

Researchers who study how viruses change say an effective way to knock them down is to vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible. Viruses will continue to evolve; it’s what they do. But vaccines limit their ability to transmit from person to person, decreasing their opportunity to mutate and increasing the medical community’s ability to control them.

So whether you’re out amid the throng this evening or ringing in 2022 in a more subdued atmosphere, resolve to get and remain vaccinated.

As we prepare to enter the third year of the pandemic, let’s do what we can to make sure it’s the last.