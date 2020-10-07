THE ISSUE

LNP Media Group and the York Daily Record joined forces Monday night to host a forum for the candidates running in the 11th Congressional District, but only one candidate — Democratic challenger Sarah Hammond — turned up. In early September, Republican U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker sent constituents a fundraising email saying he refused to participate in forums hosted by LNP | LancasterOnline. “They are no longer a trusted news source for the readers of Lancaster County,” Smucker asserted. As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin reported, “That left the stage to Hammond alone, who answered questions from a panel of three reporters for nearly 90 minutes.” The 11th Congressional District encompasses all of Lancaster County and southern York County.

The images from Monday night’s forum conveyed two realities.

Participants wore masks when not speaking and practiced social distancing. Plexiglass dividers were in place, making it clear that the forum had been set up according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for meeting during a pandemic.

Sarah Hammond sat at a table by herself near a plexiglass divider; no one sat at the table on the other side of the divider. The space where Smucker might have been was empty, making clear the arrogance and the lack of respect the Republican incumbent has for his constituents.

He undoubtedly knows — barring circumstances we can’t foresee — his reelection will be a cinch. Given that Republicans significantly outnumber Democrats in the 11th Congressional District, all Smucker essentially has to do is to bide his time and make nice with the voters and donors already in his corner.

But a congressional representative is supposed to do more than represent the like-minded. He’s supposed to represent everyone in his district, whether they disagree with him or vote for him.

It was those voters — not the cherry-picked ones he calls during telephone town halls — he had a chance to talk to Monday night. He had a chance to answer questions suggested by voters. And yet Smucker refused to take part.

We’d say it was his loss, and while that may not be true in cold electoral terms, it is true in this sense: Smucker had an opportunity Monday night to be a big person, to be a statesman, to convey to those watching that he was unafraid of competition and media questioning, to convey that his largest concern was not a petty beef with a newspaper but reaching out to voters of every stripe in his district.

Instead, he went small.

His hard-core supporters undoubtedly loved it when he cast false aspersions on LNP | LancasterOnline, playing the media-bashing game that President Donald Trump has perfected. But Smucker’s absence was bush-league.

Up to the last minute, we held out hope that Smucker would change his mind and take part in the forum.

After all, he had played hard to get before: In April 2018, he initially balked at participating in a forum with his Republican primary opponent, Chet Beiler.

And in October of that year, Smucker initially declined an invitation from LNP Media Group and its partners — Lancaster Chamber and Eastern Lancaster County School District — to join his then-Democratic challenger Jess King in answering questions from high school students as part of an event called Democracy Day.

He later agreed to participate in both of those events.

Alas, this time it was not to be. And perhaps that was for the best, because Smucker had been in close proximity to President Trump at a campaign rally at Harrisburg International Airport and irresponsibly failed to wear a face mask.

That was on Sept. 26 — just a few hours after the president held an event in the White House Rose Garden to introduce his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett. At least 11 people who attended that Rose Garden event — including the president — have tested positive for COVID-19, according to The Washington Post.

Ironically, Smucker said last week that “it is important that we all remain vigilant in our fight against COVID-19 and that we continue to follow the CDC guidelines, like wearing a mask, regularly washing our hands and maintaining social distancing.”

We’d urge him to do the same and mask up at his next Trump event. (We remain mystified by the power that the president has to convince people in his presence to abandon reason and measures that help to protect against COVID-19.)

Though it would have been a more instructive experience for voters had she been able to spar with the incumbent, challenger Hammond handled herself well in the forum, answering questions on everything from climate change to racial injustice to universal health care to the pandemic’s impact on Lancaster County.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the video of the forum had been viewed more than 7,200 times on the LNP | LancasterOnline Facebook page.

As we said, this was a missed opportunity for Congressman Smucker and for his voters — and for those who don’t intend to vote for him but would have benefited from hearing him weigh in on the issues.

These are serious and difficult times. Residents of the 11th Congressional District are coping with unemployment and business losses, the deaths of loved ones to COVID-19, educational hurdles, the uncertainty of the winter months ahead.

We wish our elected officials could act with the seriousness — and selflessness — these times demand.