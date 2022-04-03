THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tom Lisi, Russ Walker and Sean Sauro reported, dozens of experts spoke Thursday at the Places2040 Summit, “a conference that centered on how Lancaster County could speed up efficient, affordable developments and grow responsibly over the next 20 years. The conference also hit on other related topics, like how Lancaster County could become carbon neutral by 2040 and how municipalities and the county could coordinate on spending millions from the American Rescue Plan Act.” The summit, the LNP | LancasterOnline journalists noted, got its name from the county’s 2018 comprehensive plan, “a planning document that sets out guidelines for how the entire county could plan its population and economic growth up to the year 2040.” Staff writer Aniya Thomas contributed to that reporting.

The aim of the summit held Thursday at The Ware Center in Lancaster city was to improve life for everyone in this county.

To make the county more climate-conscious. More cooperative. More accommodating to people of varying income levels. More sustainable.

This county is thriving, but its challenges around land use, housing and growth remain formidable. Our hope is that in the wake of the Places2040 Summit, a consensus will form and real solutions will be implemented. This will require courage on behalf of municipal officials.

We appreciate the desire to make change, but municipal officials too often cave in the face of public outcry.

We no longer can merely discuss these challenges. We need to meet them in concrete ways.

The Places2040 Summit was hosted by the nonprofits Tenfold and the Coalition for Smart Growth. Tenfold is an equitable housing advocacy organization that was the product of the merger between Tabor Community Services and the Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership.

As LNP | LancasterOnline reported, “Architects, nonprofit developers, social workers, engineers, researchers and municipal officials were just some of the more than 250 people on hand at the sold-out event, trying to glean some insight to help them with development issues that sometimes seem intractable.”

The summit covered five themes:

— “Beyond My Backyard,” which asked participants to reconsider restrictive zoning laws that were compelled by not-in-my-backyard thinking.

— “Beyond the Bubble,” which was meant to inspire collaboration among Lancaster County’s 60 municipalities and across ideological, political and cultural views. This collaboration is imperative if we’re ever to solve the county’s land use issues.

— “Beyond the Narrative,” which emphasized reliance on accurate, data-driven facts to solve problems. As the summit’s program noted, one example of “an untrue, but popular narrative is: affordable housing and poverty are ‘city problems.’ ”

— “Beyond Borders,” which urged thinking beyond municipal boundaries and engaging in regional cooperation.

As Ray Marvin, chairman of the Bart Township Board of Supervisors, and Scott Peiffer, the borough manager of Quarryville, wrote in a column published in the March 20 Perspective section, thinking beyond boundaries “isn’t just Kumbaya togetherness — it’s a practical necessity.” They noted that “road networks do not respect municipal boundaries. Sometimes a single parcel of land is located in more than one municipality. Municipal authorities sometimes include more than one municipality.”

And they wrote that planning regionally for smart growth — that is, growth that curbs sprawl, preserves open spaces and builds on land designated for development — “simplifies the process, lessens review/approval time and reduces costs for individuals, farmers and businesses seeking approval for their projects.”

Marvin and Peiffer say collaboration is occurring in the county’s southern end. It needs to occur up, down and across the county.

— The final theme was “Beyond the Plan,” which focused on aspects of life — race, gender, aging, immigration and others — in Lancaster County that weren’t addressed in the county’s Places2040 plan.

Differences of opinion no longer can hold Lancaster County back.

As former Manheim Township Commissioner Carol Simpson and retired landscape architect Robert Shenk — co-chairs of the summit’s steering committee — wrote in a March 13 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline column, “Unless we return to the spirit of cooperation, we’ll only further the decline of discourse that has made for great political theater, but has eroded faith in institutions that are crucial for solving the serious problems we face.”

The housing question

Among the thorniest problems Lancaster County faces is the lack of affordable housing. One of the key obstacles is our unyielding insistence that high-density developments not be built in our own neighborhoods. We may approve of such developments in theory, but we want them built somewhere far from our backyards.

Last year, county planning officials used 2020 census population and housing data to calculate the average amount of land occupied by homes in Lancaster County. “The analysis showed the density levels of new developments between 2015 and 2019 remain stubbornly low, about 4.6 homes per acre. The county set a 7.5 homes-per-acre goal in 2018,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tom Lisi reported at the time.

Homes are being built on land designated for development — but because they are single-family homes, they’re taking up too much land.

As we noted in October, “land that could be used in a smarter, less expansive and more inclusive way becomes yet another sprawling development of single-family homes on oversized lots. And those new single-family homes often are priced at more than $300,000, which is beyond the reach of even many middle-class families. That was the case even before the current seller’s market and the national rise in construction costs.”

No wonder that, as LNP | LancasterOnline noted, a particular statistic was repeated throughout Thursday’s summit.

It was this: There are about 4,300 homes in Lancaster County with rents low enough to accommodate families of two or three making around $40,000 a year or less.

As this newspaper reported, “To meet the demand for such units, the county would need about 1,150 more to become available each year over a decade, according to Michaela Allwine, director of housing and community development at the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities.”

And under current conditions, “we’ll be lucky if we hit 100, 80 in a good year,” said Claude Hicks, senior vice president of real estate development at Lancaster-based HDC MidAtlantic.

If this trajectory is to change, municipalities will need to coordinate zoning ordinances to make them more uniform and predictable, LNP | LancasterOnline noted, and they will need to remove restrictive zoning that impedes anything but single-family homes. Municipal officials also will need to find better ways to engage local residents so that public meetings about mixed-use developments do not turn into angry shoutfests, as they now too often do. And those officials are going to need to summon the courage to explain why, for instance, a suburban plot of land in a designated growth area is just as good, and as necessary, a location for affordable housing as the city site of a former hospital.

Lancaster County employers need workers. And those workers need homes that won’t drain their incomes.

Officials also are going to have to counter the narrative that apartment buildings worsen transportation problems and stress public schools. As Scott Standish, executive director of the county’s planning department, told Lisi last year, that’s not necessarily the case. A multiple-use development can include stores and eateries to which residents can walk, thereby reducing local traffic. But that misconception often derails even preliminary discussions about such developments.

If Lancaster County is to retain its farmland, wide-open spaces and natural habitats, things are going to have to change, and soon.

We laud the Places2040 Summit organizers for bringing people together in the aim of helping Lancaster County to make the most of its many assets.

Now we need to see a substantive plan that offers real solutions to the problems we’ve been discussing for too long.