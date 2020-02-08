THE ISSUE
“Under Freedom’s Sky,” featuring 10 authentic stories about Lancaster County’s involvement in anti-slavery movements and the Underground Railroad, was presented Thursday at Franklin & Marshall College. The anecdotes highlighted little-known operatives and history in the pre-Civil War clandestine system to transport enslaved people to freedom.
Christiana and Columbia have long been known as important cogs in the Underground Railroad — and rightly so. That’s a distinction of which to be immensely proud.
Lancaster’s role isn’t as well publicized. So the Underground Railroad walking tours put on by the African American Historical Society of South Central Pennsylvania — the impetus for “Under Freedom’s Sky” — are a tremendous resource and a great way for everyone from lifelong county residents to tourists and schoolchildren to learn this sometimes overlooked part of our collective history.
The tours are among several Underground Railroad offerings in Lancaster County, including Bethel Harambee Historical Services’ “Living the Experience” and the Christiana Underground Railroad Center at Historic Zercher’s Hotel.
As Mike Andrelczyk reported in the Feb. 2 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, “The African American Historical Society of South Central Pennsylvania has been doing (its) part to tell the amazing Lancaster-based historical stories that have been shrouded in secret for so long.”
The historical society has been conducting walkable tours of downtown Lancaster’s Underground Railroad sites for five years. Leroy Hopkins, society president, and archivist Randolph Harris adapted the stories presented at “Under Freedom’s Sky” from material that the Underground Railroad tour “conductors” tell on the walking tours.
They speak of the constant danger African Americans faced as they navigated their passage to freedom — and helped others — as well as the role of faith and religion in the movement “and why so little is known about these fascinating stories,” Andrelczyk wrote.
“It’s only been in the last 20 some years, through research funded by the National Park Service, that the role that African Americans played in their own rescue has been emphasized,” Hopkins told LNP | LancasterOnline.
A former professor of German at Millersville University, Hopkins recalled first learning about African American history as a Millersville sophomore in 1962. Hazel Jackson, the university’s first African American professor, took him to a meeting with a group that was proposing a plan to introduce African American history in schools.
“I sat there and I heard names I had never heard of before,” Hopkins said. “I never heard of the Underground Railroad. I had never heard of Frederick Douglass. It wasn’t taught in school. There’d be one paragraph about history. ‘Slavery existed. The Civil War ended it.’ That’s it.”
Now, however, much of this secret history is being revealed, thanks to the walking tours and presentations such as “Under Freedom’s Sky.”
“We have a vibrant collection of federally recognized sites, programs and facilities here in the City of Lancaster that we are now weaving together and taking people to and telling them stories so they can get a better understanding of this history that, again, until recently, nobody talked about in their schools,” Harris told LNP | LancasterOnline.
Not surprisingly, some of the best questions on the walking tours come from kids. They really know how to get to the point.
“Randy and I did a tour for fifth graders and one of the girls asked us, ‘Why did anyone think that they could own someone else?’ ” Hopkins told Andrelczyk. “I said, ‘Well, it’s because of money. It had nothing to do with whether or not they liked or disliked a person. It was whether they could make money off them.’ It was capitalism at its purest.”
Some of the historical sites on the African American Historical Society walking tour include the foundation of the Fulton Theatre, when it was used as a jail, and the site of the former railroad station, now a parking garage, at Chestnut and Queen streets.
Harris was involved in research that led the National Park Service to designate Amtrak’s line from Lancaster to Philadelphia as a National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom transportation corridor in 2010, Andrelczyk reported.
The railroad was used by William Whipper and Stephen Smith, two black lumber merchants from Columbia, and William Wright, a white Quaker abolitionist, to transport escaped slaves to Philadelphia, Harris said. The men installed false wall panels inside the train cars and hid people inside the secret compartments from the late 1830s to at least the mid-1850s.
How well did the system work? According to tradition, no slave was ever caught, Hopkins noted.
“Most of the time when you hear people doing a lecture on the Underground Railroad they will say it’s not about real railroads and it’s not about underground places,” Harris told LNP | LancasterOnline. “And my rejoinder to that is that may be true in Ohio or New York, but we did use our railroad here.”
As part of the historical society’s partnership with the college, F&M will cover the cost of tours for the first 60 people during a special early kick-off of the tour season April 25.
The African American history the walking tours are built around “should not have ever been relegated to this kind of nonexistence,” Harris told Andrelczyk.
We agree. For far too long this has been the case. But now things are changing, slowly but surely, and we urge our readers — if they’ve not already walked Lancaster’s Underground Railroad tour — to sign up. You’ll be amazed at what you learn.