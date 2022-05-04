THE ISSUE: “Republican committees in some Pennsylvania counties sometimes charge statewide candidates to speak at events and threaten to turn away candidates who don’t pay, according to several current gubernatorial candidates, one of whom said he’s heard the practice described as a ‘shakedown.’ That description comes from Dr. Nche Zama, a heart surgeon from the Poconos, who is trailing in the polls,” Brad Bumsted, Harrisburg bureau chief for LNP | LancasterOnline and the LNP Media Group watchdog publication The Caucus reported Sunday. “In some cases, the amount candidates were asked to pay determined how many minutes they could speak at committee events, Zama said.” He told Bumsted: “It has happened where you are only allowed to speak if you sponsor.”

We agree: Local committees charging candidates for the right to speak in front of their own party members is a shakedown.

Former U.S. Rep. Melissa Hart, of suburban Pittsburgh, the only woman running for the GOP gubernatorial nomination, agreed with Zama, too.

“He is 100% right,” Hart told Bumsted.

“It’s become a way for county committees to extort money when it is supposed to be the other way around,” Hart said.

As Hart was suggesting, local committees usually send money and provide support to statewide candidates.

Now, some local committees are squeezing money out of those candidates.

And the practice has increased this year, campaign insiders told Bumsted, because so many candidates entered the race for the GOP gubernatorial nomination — nine remain — and the state GOP chose not to make an endorsement. (Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is running unopposed for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.)

Zama told Bumsted he believes the pay-to-play requirement is “unethical.”

To borrow from Hart, he is 100% right. We also agree with GOP gubernatorial candidate and Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale, who told Bumsted, “It’s corrupt, and I believe the public knows it.”

Candidates who sought county endorsements and paid speaking fees “were literally trying to buy an endorsement,” Gale said

Which is why he wisely has refused to pay.

Years ago, Republican political consultant Frank Luntz smartly — and cynically — advised Republicans to call the estate tax the “death tax” to muster opposition to it. Pennsylvania’s GOP committees seem to have absorbed the lesson: They call this pay-to-play requirement “sponsorship.”

As Bumsted reported, an event invitation provided by the Allegheny GOP committee showed a “Platinum Sponsor” arrangement available for $1,800 that guaranteed eight tickets and nine minutes of speaking time. A $1,000 “Gold Sponsor” got six tickets and six minutes to make remarks. A $500 “Silver Sponsor” was granted four tickets and three minutes to address the attendees.

Bumsted also reported that a “Republican gubernatorial candidate’s staffer, who asked not to be named, provided lists of county committee sponsorship opportunities, including one for an April 22 spring dinner in Berks County where a $5,000 fee gave the candidate the right to speak for 15 minutes plus seven guest tickets. A gold-level purchase for $2,500 yielded three minutes to speak.”

While we kind of admire the brazenness, we’re also appalled by it. This practice is not only corrupt but unproductive, if the Republican Party wants to bring fresh voices into the fray. As Bumsted pointed out, “the committees’ requests for payments might pose little burden for the top candidates, several of whom have raised millions of dollars. But those lower in the polls say they don’t have the money to pay fees at numerous Republican county events.”

It’s bizarre that such candidates are being asked to expend their limited funds to reach members of their own party. This diminishes their chances of conveying their message to other voters, should they prevail against the odds in the primary election.

The reality is that committees likely are aware that poorly funded candidates face long odds. (According to the website OpenSecrets, which tracks money in politics, “Money doesn’t always equal victory — but it usually does.”) So, if a committee is going to have to listen to a candidate’s spiel, we guess the logic is that it might as well get something out of the experience.

Which is not to say this is right.

Local committees play in important role in recruiting and vetting candidates for public office across Pennsylvania. Hitting up those candidates for cash seems undemocratic and contrary to the principle of free speech — in this instance, speech is literally not free.

Hart told Bumsted she experienced the “sponsorship” demand in February at the Allegheny County Republican Committee event, which was held in Cranberry, a Pittsburgh suburb. “You had to pay to speak,” Hart said. “I talked to the executive director. I said I wasn’t paying them.”

And here’s the kicker: Hart said she’s an elected committeewoman.

“I walked in. ... I worked the room and left,” she said.

Sam DeMarco, chairman of the Republican Committee of Allegheny County, acknowledged to Bumsted that candidates were told they needed to be sponsors to speak at the Cranberry event. But, he said, “I don’t run it to charge folks and hold them hostage.”

That’s the effect, however. DeMarco can dress it up, but it’s still a shakedown.

DeMarco said local committees sometimes find it difficult to raise money. “We’re the guys with boots on the ground, the guys that give them a ground game,” he said.

But it’s not supposed to be a quid pro quo. Committees are supposed to mobilize for the candidates they believe in, not just the ones who pony up.

Hart told Bumsted that the “Dems have been doing it for years.”

The Democrats denied it. “Charging candidates to speak at events is not a practice of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party,” said Jeffrey Sheridan, a senior party adviser. The state Democratic Party “doesn’t govern these decisions and we’re not aware of any county that does this.”

The practice “goes against everything we believe in as Americans, not as Democrats or Republicans,” said T.J. Rooney, a former state Democratic Party chairman.

Indeed it does.

The podium at any political committee event shouldn’t be for sale. The fact that it is undermines the trust some voters place in local committee endorsements. And it cheapens the process of choosing candidates for the ballot.