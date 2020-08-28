THE ISSUE

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which continues to update its guidance on masks as the science evolves, “recommends that people wear masks in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.” The CDC adds that “masks may help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others.” Additionally, Dr. Monica Gandhi of the University of California, San Francisco, told NPR last month that masks are also beneficial for the people who wear them. “Masks protect you,” Gandhi said. “We should all be wearing a mask because we need to get through this pandemic. We are miserable. This is taking a long time.” As of Thursday, more than 180,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins’ Coronavirus Resource Center.

These days, science seems like the ultimate fun sponge, wiping away the carefully curated mythology many Americans cherish. We want to drive fast cars, nestle into warm, well-lit homes and eat steak dinners without having to consider how our actions affect the health of the planet.

We want to go about our business without worrying about the spread of disease. We want to believe that things unseen will remain so, and not visibly affect the lives we lead.

But then science, like the parent who knows better, delivers a reality check, pointing out the consequences of our actions — because science is real, whether we like it or not, and we ignore it at our own peril.

More than just real, science has the power to unite people and opinions, because the methods of science are the same wherever and however we apply them.

At its base, the science that propelled Kevin Harvick’s Ford Mustang to victory in NASCAR’s Brickyard 400 this year is the same science that ultimately will push medical researchers across the finish line with a safe and effective vaccine against the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The science that focuses the precision-guided weapons systems used by the military is the same science that helps doctors target the behaviors that spread COVID-19 and suggest strategies for fighting the disease.

Science is one tree with many branches, all pushing out the fruits of fact. The goal of science always has been and always will be to reveal the facts.

When medical experts at the CDC tell us to wear masks, wash our hands and maintain social distancing, they’re not shilling for a corporation or trying to achieve a political aim; they are trying to protect Americans from disease and save lives by sharing guidelines based on the most recent available science.

To those who think masks don’t prevent the spread of disease, the CDC points to 18 rigorous studies conducted in the past six months that show otherwise. Scientists around the globe have been working tirelessly since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, amassing and interpreting data to better educate the public.

Unfortunately, no amount of data or facts can appease a closed mind. Some Americans seemingly will accept only the scientific conclusions that align with their personal predispositions, and they reject those that affirm truths they find uncomfortable, distasteful or inconvenient.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

This type of behavior — this willful ignorance — has too often been modeled and encouraged by the highest office in our nation, and it imperils families, communities and our country. The White House, and in turn a sizable portion of American citizenry, has too often chosen to eschew fact in favor of magical thinking.

Buying into falsehoods and shrugging off science is dangerous. When citizens become conditioned to accept fiction over fact — we see this in fascist governments the world over — no snake oil is too strong for the people to swallow, and there are salesmen on every stump.

We need science to deliver the facts, because facts alone can unite us. Interpretations of the facts will differ, but the facts themselves are immutable, and the scientific method by which we derive those facts works the same for everyone: observe, question and test.

American democracy depends on this most basic approach to deriving truth.

In this country, our laws rest on facts. In the courtroom, the laboratory of democracy, we hold up the actions of every citizen against the dictates of those laws and require proof to find them lacking. Indeed, the dogged pursuit of fact is the heart of our democracy, which should make the furthering of science an act of true patriotism.

Yet some resist the authoritative, peacemaking tug of science, choosing instead to safeguard our ideological factions. We see the consequences everywhere: an inability to form consensus, greater polarization and stagnation as people become entrenched in their bubbles.

Over time, a sustained indifference to the dictates of science would tear the fabric of our nation, eroding our intellectual capital and degrading our ability to self-govern.

In the short term, we remain stuck in a national sick ward.

Americans are not prepared to accept this isolated “new normal” in perpetuity, not with the freedom to move about as we choose still so fresh in our memories. In a country that jealously guards its individual liberties, science alone holds the ticket to returning to some semblance of what life used to be like. Without science, none of this mess goes away.

The choice is clear: Ignore the science, give the coronavirus fertile breeding ground and prolong this interminable uncertainty; or embrace the science, adhere to its attendant parameters and hasten the return of a time when we can embrace the ones we love without fear.

Now and always, science can find a unifying path through the challenges we face.