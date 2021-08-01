THE ISSUE

Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend that K-12 schools require masks for all students and staff this fall, regardless of vaccination status, as the nation deals with the highly infectious delta variant of the novel coronavirus. As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Alex Geli reported in Wednesday’s edition, some Lancaster County school officials nevertheless said they’re forging ahead with plans to enter the 2021-22 school year mask-optional, barring a state or federal mask mandate. “Although the Pennsylvania Department of Education encouraged schools to follow the (CDC) recommendation, published reports indicate Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration would not make it a mandate,” Geli reported.

Schools are meant to teach science. They ought to heed it, too.

We know the messaging from the CDC on mask-wearing has been confusing. But science evolves. Recommendations change. We now know that even vaccinated people who get infected with the delta variant carry significant amounts of the virus, raising the risk of infecting others.

As The Washington Post reported Thursday night, an internal CDC document indicated that the delta variant “appears to cause more severe illness than earlier variants and spreads as easily as chickenpox.” Indeed, that document indicated, the delta variant is more transmissible than the viruses that cause the common cold, seasonal flu, smallpox, severe acute respiratory syndrome and Ebola.

Data illustrating the dangers of delta is what spurred the CDC last week to revise its mask guidance. The internal document argues that officials must “acknowledge the war has changed,” The Post reported.

The good news remains that COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing hospitalization and death in people who get infected even with the delta strain.

Sadly, that variant has become dominant because too many Americans have refused to get vaccinated. The more viruses are allowed to circulate, the greater the chances they mutate and develop other strains. This is the hand the unvaccinated have dealt the rest of us. Now we have to face the consequences.

We were wary when school administrators asserted last spring that the return to school this fall would be as close to normal as possible, with no masks required. We knew that circumstances could change — and they have. In the words of the CDC document, “the war has changed.” The delta variant now is threatening to undo the progress we’ve made toward beating this pandemic. It’s already done this is in other regions of the United States.

Rely on experts

Some parents — immersed in a nonsensical culture war that had nothing to do with public health — waged protests last spring in the Solanco, Manheim Central and Ephrata Area school districts.

But theirs are not the voices that school superintendents and directors should be heeding now.

In the absence of a county public health department, they must rely on the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics to help guide their decision-making.

Brian Barnhart, executive director of the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13, told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Geli that going against the CDC’s guidance would be like “going against your attorney.”

Without any new guidance from the state, Barnhart said he feels he has no choice other than to adhere to the CDC’s recommendations, particularly given the large number of medically fragile students the intermediate unit serves.

“We’ve gotta base our decision-making on something,” he said. “I’m not an epidemiologist.”

And neither, we’d point out, are the parents who wielded signs and shouted angry anti-masking slogans outside school board meetings last spring.

Nevertheless, Ephrata Area School District Superintendent Brian Troop said the new mask guidance from the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics don’t “automatically change anything for our plan.”

Ephrata Area’s draft health and safety plan for the upcoming school year states that the district would examine any new guidance and implement it “if practicable,” Geli reported.

If practicable? What’s easier than requiring students to wear masks like they became accustomed to doing last year?

Troop told Geli that measures such as social distancing, air ventilation and increased hand-washing and sanitizing practices will be implemented. But he apparently views mask-wearing differently.

“That’s a more personal and a more individualized measure,” he said.

When are we going to accept the fact that there is nothing “personal” about a highly transmissible virus which — even when it doesn’t seriously sicken people — can leave some with symptoms that debilitate them for months? Children and teens, sadly, can get long COVID-19, too, and hospitals affiliated with Yale School of Medicine and Johns Hopkins Medicine have established clinics to treat children with lingering symptoms, which can include cognitive problems.

Mask-wearing is easy

Health experts, including those at the American Academy of Pediatrics, talk of the importance of “layering” protections against COVID-19. Masking is an important layer of protection, “proven to reduce transmission of the virus,” the academy said in a news release.

Dr. Sara Bode, chairperson-elect of the academy’s Council on School Health Executive Committee, points out that there are “many children and others who cannot be vaccinated.”

This will remain the case until the COVID-19 vaccines are approved for children under 12.

“This is why it’s important to use every tool in our toolkit to safeguard children from COVID-19,” Bode said. “Universal masking is one of those tools, and has been proven effective in protecting people against other respiratory diseases, as well.”

The CDC and the Academy of Pediatrics agree that returning kids to the classroom — and working to ensure that their schooling isn’t disrupted — must be the priorities.

This means first and foremost getting them vaccinated against COVID-19 if they’re 12 or older. Parents and other eligible family members need to get vaccinated, too.

As Dr. Ramnarine Boodoo, a psychiatrist with Penn State Health Medical Group, and Dr. Melissa Tribuzio, a family medicine physician and pediatrician at Penn State Health Lime Spring Outpatient Center in East Hempfield Township, write in today’s Perspective section, “Vaccination remains the most effective way of stopping the spread. Period.”

The doctors also urge school districts to work to mitigate risk. That means, they write, social distancing where possible, contact tracing if infections occur, improved school cleanliness and ventilation — and masking up.

They write that, in their experience, “we don’t hear many complaints (about masks) from our pediatric patients. Sometimes, we as parents project our own feelings onto our kids.”

That has been our experience, too. As we wrote last month, most children took to mask-wearing with ease. Even the youngest students happily wore masks emblazoned with Marvel, “Sesame Street” and Disney characters.

It was mostly grown-ups who made a mountain out of masking.

We continue to be perplexed by the political brouhaha over masking. As we wrote in May, surgeons wear face masks during grueling and lengthy surgeries. Nurses wear face masks and other protective gear during long, physically demanding shifts. Some of them have asthma and still manage to take in enough oxygen — because, as a study reported in February by Medscape Medical News showed, wearing “a mask to protect against transmission of COVID-19 does not decrease oxygen saturation,” even in people with asthma.

Masks don’t impede breathing. They impede the transmission of a virus that can leave people — children included — struggling to breathe.

If we want students to return to school safely later this month, and to remain in school, masks need to be required. Universal masking will reduce the chances that a school experiences an outbreak and has to return to remote learning. Nobody wants that.

