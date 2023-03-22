THE ISSUE

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released updated statistics on teenage mental health, violence and risky behaviors, as measured by a Youth Risk Behavior Survey of more than 17,000 teens. “While the data does show some improvements in risky behaviors such as alcohol use, vaping and multiple sexual partners, the data about the mental health of American teens continues to be alarming and requires immediate action,” Lancaster pediatrician Dr. Pia Fenimore wrote in a column in Sunday’s Perspective section. Addressing the trauma of the sexual violence experienced by high school students, especially girls, is an essential part of that.

The mental health crisis besetting American children predated this COVID-19 pandemic but has been worsened by it. As Fenimore wrote last year in her “Ask the Pediatrician” column for this newspaper, the crisis is “overwhelming our families, our schools and our health care systems.”

So it was heartening to see the cast of the Emmy Award-winning TV series “Ted Lasso” visit the White House on Monday to talk about mental health, which is a motif of that show tied to its eponymous main character, played by Jason Sudeikis.

We’re only going to erase the stigma of mental illness if we discuss it openly and view it like we do any other health challenge.

The CDC’s survey revealed that teen girls and LGBTQ teens are “experiencing extremely high levels of mental distress, violence, and substance use.”

More than 40% of the high school students surveyed said they feel “so sad or hopeless that they could not engage in their regular activities for at least two weeks during the previous year,” the CDC researchers wrote. “We also saw significant increases in the percentage of youth who seriously considered suicide, made a suicide plan, and attempted suicide.”

Female “students are faring more poorly than male students,” the CDC stated, and along with students of color and LGBQT students, were the least “likely to feel connected at school.”

We may find it hard to accept that our kids are experiencing hopelessness. But it’s not hard to identify possible reasons for the despair: Social media, parental distress, social isolation, safety risks, anxiety about the future — all spring readily to mind.

What is hard to discuss, even for pediatricians sometimes, Fenimore wrote, is the sexual violence that some kids experience.

The CDC report included alarming data about the percentages of girls who reported having experienced sexual violence and those who reported being forced to have sex — which is sexual assault. As The Washington Post reported, some researchers believe the CDC sexual violence data is flawed, in part because some schools refused to ask students the questions pertaining to sexual violence.

Schools refusing to even ask students these questions may point to part of the problem.

“How do we talk to our kids about sexual violence, and what advice do we give them to help prevent them from becoming a victim?” Fenimore wrote Sunday. “And how do we support the teens who have experienced these traumas in the best way?”

The first step, she noted, “is to move this topic into the spotlight, and regardless of comfort level, start talking about it — as with most prevention in medicine, the earlier and younger the better.”

Fenimore suggests teaching children the proper names for body parts. She advises teaching children “about personal space, appropriate touch and understanding no.” And children should be permitted to “dictate touching — never force your child to hug or kiss someone,” she wrote.

She also maintained that schools “should have robust, mindful, age-appropriate sex education that teaches the meaning of consent. Most schools start this in fifth grade, but experts agree that it should begin earlier.”

Wrote Fenimore: “Take this from me as a mom and a pediatrician: Information taught by trusted adults has been shown to decrease risky sexual behaviors. Remember most kids have access to the internet at a very young age, so we want them getting accurate, age-appropriate information focused on safety and understanding.”

We strongly agree. But we worry that some parents and school boards will resist Fenimore’s wise counsel.

Those seeking to ban books with LGBTQ themes, for instance, likely want schools to teach only abstinence.

The American Academy of Pediatrics includes abstinence as a component of comprehensive sex education, but only one component. The others include consent, body image, sexual abuse, sexual orientation, gender identity, decision-making and other personal skills, contraception and sexually transmitted infections — all taught in medically accurate, age-appropriate language.

According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, “Studies have demonstrated that comprehensive sexuality education programs reduce the rates of sexual activity, sexual risk behaviors ... sexually transmitted infections, and adolescent pregnancy.”

And according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, comprehensive sex education is an important strategy in preventing sexual violence.

So why aren’t we providing such education to all our students?

Because, increasingly, some parents want to control the information taught to their children — and other parents’ children — at school, and some lawmakers want to aid them in that crusade.

Because instead of increasing mental health resources for students, and creating trauma-sensitive learning environments, some school boards are fighting fake culture wars. Some school board members and parent groups are so focused on “woke” that they’re not waking up to the real perils facing students.

“Although the primary goal of schools is academic learning,” the CDC report states, “they also play a critical role in shaping mental, physical, and social growth.” So they must ensure that learning takes place “in a safe and supportive school environment.”

That means improving and increasing access to needed school-based services. As eighth grade student Celia Peffley wrote in a letter to the editor earlier this month, “Many of our schools don’t have enough school counselors or psychologists to help all the kids who need it.”

It also means connecting students and families to community-based resources.

And it means providing health education “that is grounded in science, medically accurate, developmentally appropriate, and culturally and LGBTQ+ inclusive.”

We are failing our kids by not teaching them about the real-world challenges they face. And the mental health implications of that failure will last for years, perhaps generations, to come.

GET HELP

24-hour sexual assault hotline: 717-392-7273

Report suspected child abuse to ChildLine: 800-932-0313.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org , 800-273-8255. (Also, 988 has launched nationally as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.)

Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

If you are LGBTQ: thetrevorproject.org/get-help.