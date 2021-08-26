THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tom Lisi reports, three Lancaster County school districts have policies that appear to contradict a federal order requiring mask-wearing on school buses, and it’s unclear if any federal, state or local authority plans to do anything about it. Eastern Lancaster County School District’s stated policy is that students can ride school buses unmasked if they choose, a stance that is at odds with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order that makes masking mandatory on school buses. Ephrata Area School District’s policy recognizes the federal order, but it says the district won’t take any action if students fail to comply. Donegal School District’s policy is similar to Ephrata’s. The CDC order that makes masking mandatory on school buses also requires bus operators to enforce masking. Ephrata and Elanco begin school next week. Donegal’s first day of school was Tuesday.

The complete abdication of responsibility for the safety of schoolchildren is what gets us so angry.

This is like a twisted game of “tag,” in which school officials, bus operators, state elected officials and federal health officials all are screaming: “Not it!”

We are not going to enforce the CDC school masking guidance and school bus order, they’re saying. We are not going to concern ourselves with the recommendations issued by the American Academy of Pediatrics and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. We are going to pass the buck to someone else.

Not it! Not it! Not it!

And the losers of this sorry game are schoolchildren, whose health is being treated as an afterthought. But don’t worry, kids! If some of you start getting sick with COVID-19, then someone might address the problem.

The decision-makers don’t want to do the right thing until they have to, lest they offend the parents shouting “freedom!” (Freedom from what, we’re not sure — because there’s nothing freeing about illness.)

Wolf speaks

On Wednesday, we learned that Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf — whose silence on masking in schools has been deafening — finally roused himself to ask the Republican-controlled state Legislature to pass a mask mandate for K-12 schools and child care centers.

As if that’s going to happen.

The Pennsylvania General Assembly wanted to run the show during crises — hence their push for the constitutional amendments on the May primary ballot curtailing the governor’s emergency powers — but its members mostly are on a prolonged paid vacation (part-time legislating on full-time salaries apparently is exhausting).

State Sen. Ryan Aument, of Mount Joy, a member of the state COVID-19 Vaccine Joint Task Force, actually has tweeted his opposition to mandatory mask-wearing in schools. And he’s one of the more moderate members of the GOP Senate Caucus.

So we’re guessing that state lawmakers aren’t going to rush back to Harrisburg to heed the governor’s call to work on a bill requiring masks in schools and child care facilities.

We’re also guessing that Wolf knows this. We hope he’s not merely attempting to distance himself from any responsibility for what may be about to befall the schoolchildren of the commonwealth.

If he’s trying to make a point — not it! — he’s made it. But this is a time for sound decision-making, not point-scoring.

Unfortunately, we are paralyzed by ideological divides over what should be straightforward public health matters. And no one seems to want to make the tough, necessary decisions.

Policymaking by polling

The Eastern Lancaster County School District encourages mask-wearing in its schools, but doesn’t require it. A poll of residents indicated most didn’t want mandatory masking.

Gary Buck, vice president of the Elanco school board, said board members sought advice from health care professionals about how much danger COVID-19 now posed to students.

They must not have spoken with Dr. Alexandra Solosko, who wrote in an LNP | LancasterOnline column last week that she has “taken care of countless children with COVID-19 in our inpatient unit at Lancaster General Hospital,” including many previously healthy children “who have ultimately developed respiratory failure, heart damage, neurological complications and shock.”

So the Elanco board caves on mandatory masking because of a resident poll, even though the CDC and local pediatricians say it’s necessary.

And the district won’t even enforce mask-wearing on school buses, where children are crowded together, often with the windows closed, allowing for the potential spread of the highly infectious delta variant.

This, despite the fact that the CDC says that persons must wear masks “over the mouth and nose when traveling” on nonpersonal, noncommercial transportation, including school buses. And transportation operators “must use best efforts to ensure that any person on the conveyance wears a mask when boarding, disembarking, and for the duration of travel.” Those "best efforts" include refusing service to people who don’t wear a mask.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Lisi noted, “It’s less clear, though, what happens if an operator, like a school district or the bus company it hires, doesn’t follow the order.”

Buck said Elanco solicitor Jeff Litts advised board members that the wording of the CDC order makes it unenforceable.

And the bus operators serving Elanco and Ephrata are figuring, well, if school officials are not requiring masks, then their bus drivers won’t wear them, either. Not it!

“It is up to the driver on whether they’re vaccinated, and whether to wear a mask or not,” said Dave Schlotter, safety and operations manager at Lebanon-based Brightbill Transportation, the school bus operator hired by Elanco.

Not-so-great expectations

Meanwhile, in an Aug. 9 letter to parents, Donegal Superintendent J. Michael Lausch said “the district is encouraging voluntary compliance with the CDC order, but it will not deny school transportation services or impose disciplinary measures upon students for non-compliance.”

Essentially the same letter was sent to families by the Ephrata Area School District on Aug. 3, Lisi reported. The letter said a CDC order requiring mask-wearing on public transportation applies to school buses and “the expectation” is “that students are to wear masks while passengers on school buses.” But Ephrata parents, like Donegal parents, were assured that noncompliance would have no consequences.

So much for reinforcing expectations.

When Lisi asked about enforcement of its masking mandate, CDC spokesperson Scott Pauley said in an email that the agency “strongly encourages and anticipates widespread voluntary compliance.” (How very naive.)

And to “the extent permitted by law,” Pauley wrote, the “CDC will be assisted with implementation by other federal partners,” including the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Department of Homeland Security.

But requests for comment made to those federal departments went unanswered Monday and Wednesday.

The CDC spokesperson also said the agency would accept state and local assistance, but a spokesperson for Gov. Wolf’s office did not directly answer whether the state would be involved in enforcing the CDC order.

Ephrata police Chief John Petrick said the mask order was a matter of school policy, and his department won’t get involved. “That’s something that’s between the school district and the CDC,” Petrick said.

And Lancaster County, of course, doesn’t have a public health department that could weigh in on these matters.

Not it! Not it! Not it!