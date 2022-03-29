THE ISSUE

“The School District of Lancaster’s newest proposed revisions to its school attendance zone boundaries have raised concern about communication and student well-being from some Smith-Wade-El Elementary School parents,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Ashley Stalnecker reported Saturday. “On April 19, the school board plans to vote on proposed changes to elementary and middle school attendance zone boundaries that could move nearly 800 students to different buildings for the 2022-23 academic year. ... By changing the boundaries, the district hopes to pull students from buildings that have student numbers higher than the building’s capacity and better fill buildings that are underutilized to balance class sizes, improve student-to-teacher ratio and increase walkability.”

Communication, people.

So many problems could be solved if officials — in school administration, business, government, any and all spheres, really — prioritized communication.

The School District of Lancaster’s underlying goal in realigning school attendance boundaries seems noble: Drew Schenk, the district’s assistant director of business operations, told Stalnecker that the process is meant to improve equity of opportunity.

“Equity is addressed by first providing the capacity and space for our educators and school leaders to have balanced class sizes,” he said.

Equitable distribution of resources seems to be clearly an issue, given that one elementary school in the district — Wharton — is viewed as the most resource-rich.

“I have heard about families who want to move their children to Wharton because they have better teachers and more extracurricular options,” Suzanna Stoltzfus told Stalnecker. Her youngest son is slated to move to Wharton, but she’d prefer that he stay at Smith-Wade-El, despite the “perception in the district that Wharton is the preferred elementary school.”

There shouldn’t be a preferred school in any district — all schools should be viewed as desirable. Unfortunately, the School District of Lancaster has too few resources to meet the needs of its diverse student population; this is why the district is among the plaintiffs in a landmark school funding lawsuit against the commonwealth, and why we hope the plaintiffs prevail.

But back to the matter at hand.

As Stalnecker reported, “some parents in the district feel like administrators have barely taken the first step in communicating (the proposed) changes to affected families and stakeholders.”

And Lancaster Township officials, she noted, weren’t granted seats at the table as the district discussed changing boundary lines for the four schools in the municipality: Smith-Wade-El Elementary, Burrowes Elementary, E.R. Martin School and Wheatland Middle School.

Schenk said Lancaster city and township agencies had been invited to join the boundary project task force, and city groups joined it. But Lancaster Township manager Bill Laudien said that neither the township planning commission nor the board of supervisors received an invitation.

“We would have welcomed the opportunity,” Laudien told Stalnecker.

In a letter to the school district, the Lancaster Township supervisors said one proposed change would turn “a neighborhood of walkers into bus riders.” And they maintain that it would fracture the neighborhood’s sense of community, which took hard work to create.

Lancaster Township’s input should have been sought throughout the boundary proposal process.

Schenk acknowledged that communication about this project has been an “ongoing struggle” for the district. In 2019, in the first phase of the project, 28,000 postcards with information on the boundary study were mailed out — but the largest community meeting to gather input drew just nine attendees. That is undeniably a disappointing outcome.

Fortunately, people will be able to weigh in at the planned community forums at 6 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln Middle School and at 10 a.m. Saturday at Martin School.

District spokesperson Adam Aurand said the district will take feedback from those meetings into consideration for its final revision of the maps and recommendation to the school board April 12. He said feedback also can be submitted on the district’s website (sdlancaster.org) before the board’s expected April 19 vote.

“A section of the School District of Lancaster website dedicated to the boundary proposal is accessible from the website’s home page,” Stalnecker reported, noting that the district website translates into different languages.

Aurand also said information was disseminated through an online communication portal, Class Dojo.

And on March 11, the district mailed letters — written in English and Spanish — to every household that would be impacted by the boundary change, and it’s working with refugee centers and cultural representatives to spread the word to families who speak languages other than English and Spanish.

These are all good efforts.

But we know from personal experience that parents and guardians are busy with the daily challenges of keeping their kids fed, clothed, healthy, active and housed.

And the School District of Lancaster’s efforts clearly haven’t been sufficient in the assessment of Jessica Sponsler, president of the Smith-Wade-El Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization.

She told Stalnecker that she and a few other parents went door to door asking about 15 families with school-age children if they had heard about the boundary proposal. “Most said no,” Sponsler said in an email.

Stoltzfus told Stalnecker that she found out her youngest would move when a friend forwarded her the latest boundary map proposal. “I’m very involved in their school,” Stoltzfus said. “I’m on the PTO, I talk to the principal, I check Dojo. If it was that hard for me to get, then other people are not going to see it.”

We’re guessing she’s right.

Sponsler, who serves on the district’s Equity Steering Committee, raised another concern: She said she “realized early on that the boundary study wasn’t an equity tool.”

“You’re really just looking at numbers,” she said. “It’s not looking at need. It’s not looking at community groups.”

Schenk told Stalnecker that the district focused on the number of students per building. The goal was for 80% to 90% of a building’s total capacity to be utilized.

The district’s priority: adjusting class sizes.

“Reducing class sizes in overcrowded schools improves students’ access to teacher time for additional academic support,” Schenk said. “This is especially important for historically underperforming students. ... Smaller class sizes will provide these students more access to resources.”

This makes sense to us.

As does a possible “grandfathering” policy that would allow parents and guardians to request that their fourth or seventh grade child stay in their current school. Such a policy would be up to the school board. We hope the board seriously considers it.

Where their children attend school is important to parents and guardians. The proposed school boundary changes, the first in more than 30 years, will feel seismic to many families. If involved parents think the district’s efforts to communicate with families have fallen short, district officials probably have some remedial work to do. We hope they do it.