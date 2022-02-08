THE ISSUE

“The pandemic has stretched school bus companies thin as employees get sick and new drivers are hard to recruit in a nationwide labor shortage,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Ashley Stalnecker reported in Monday’s edition. The “fast-spreading omicron variant has pushed the situation to a breaking point,” she noted. “Conestoga Valley School District has planned for a shift to virtual instruction if it is short bus drivers. In early January, Warwick School District announced a similar contingency plan. Donegal School District encouraged parents and guardians to become drivers in an October letter.”

It doesn’t surprise us that a nurse practitioner’s daughter would be resourceful enough, even at age 8, to figure out that she could quickly warm her frozen hands using a hair dryer.

But it shocks us that an 8-year-old elementary school student was left outside in 17-degree temperatures for 30 minutes while waiting for a school bus that never came, leaving her so cold that she needed to figure out ways to warm up.

This happened to the daughter of nurse practitioner Lori Layton on Jan. 31 along a Hempfield School District bus route.

As Stalnecker reported, “Hempfield School District buses are operated by Student Transportation of America. Before the COVID-19 pandemic began, the district was served by 93 buses and 105 drivers, including substitutes, said Hempfield director of communications Cheryl Irwin-Bass. Now, there are 67 vehicles and 70 drivers, including substitutes.”

Irwin-Bass told Stalnecker that a substitute driver was filling in on the route where Layton’s daughter and several other students were stranded Jan. 31.

The driver was unfamiliar with the route and so missed a few stops, Irwin-Bass said.

As the saying goes, this explains but does not excuse what happened.

Hempfield School District Superintendent Mike Bromirski said Student Transportation deployed its office staff as substitute drivers that day. So the employee normally responsible for communicating delays with parents was driving a bus.

Again, an explanation but not an excuse.

In no scenario is it OK for schoolchildren to be left out in below-freezing temperatures for any stretch of time.

“Unacceptable” is what Bromirski called it in an email to a Mountville Elementary parent, and we completely agree. We’re glad that Hempfield School District is — according to the superintendent — investigating new routing software that would ensure that all school bus stops are clearly defined. This would be a particular help to substitute drivers.

We’d encourage other school districts to urge their bus companies to consider such software as well, if they haven’t implemented it already.

We were dismayed by another aspect of Stalnecker’s bus driver shortage story.

Hempfield parent Cassandra Harter told Stalnecker that her children’s bus driver was unavailable in the first week of January. Her 9- and 12-year-old students had a different bus that arrived 25 minutes late — 25 minutes — each day that week.

“Buses are often late because they’re ‘doubling’ up, meaning a bus driver completes their regular route and returns to pick up students on another route,” Stalnecker explained. “In those instances, Harter said her children wouldn’t get picked up until 9 a.m.”

Which meant they missed the free bagged breakfast that Hempfield wisely offers to all students, regardless of household income, before the 9 a.m. elementary school bell.

We would hope that students who arrive to school late because of busing issues still would be provided with a bagged breakfast. Trying to learn on an empty stomach isn’t easy, which is why the free breakfast program is so smart.

We imagine that some parents and guardians rely on both the school breakfast program and bus transportation because they work outside the home and their morning schedules are tight. Not all employers are understanding when a parent or guardian is late to work because of a tardy school bus — especially if the delays happen repeatedly.

Michelle Pollis told Stalnecker that she and her husband are out of the house before their two children leave for school. A sitter drives their children to the bus stop but can’t stay with them until the bus comes. On Jan. 31, Pollis said, her children waited half an hour for the bus before a neighbor offered to drive them into school.

Hempfield told parents Jan. 4 that delays were to be expected, but they shouldn’t expect a robocall notification unless a bus was running more than 15 minutes late, Stalnecker reported. Pollis said the district had been “giving us less and less notice” when buses were delayed.

We have made things so hard for ourselves during this pandemic. Because so many of us failed to mask up and get vaccinated against COVID-19, one surge has followed another, and we’ve given the virus plenty of opportunities to mutate. This has caused waves of infections and illness, which in turn have led to substitute teacher and school bus driver shortages and countless other issues.

That’s the underlying reality. But the pressing matter at hand is the safety of children waiting to be picked up by their school buses.

School officials cannot count on kind neighbors to drive kids to school when their buses are late or don’t show. What happens when a trusted neighbor isn’t available? What happens if a child stranded at a bus stop cannot reach a parent by phone? How long does it take school officials to learn when something goes awry on the bus routes?

While parents and guardians should help if they can by driving their kids to school — and even apply to be school bus drivers if their schedules, driving skills and skeptical children allow — that’s simply impossible for some.

School administrators and bus company managers must ensure that children aren’t left outside in the elements, waiting for school buses that never arrive. We sympathize with the challenges they face, but they need to implement fail-safe procedures and adhere to them. What happened to Lori Layton’s 8-year-old daughter and other children on the last day of January simply cannot be allowed to happen again.