THE ISSUE

Booksavers of Ephrata recycled and sold almost 14,000 books online last year, raising $227,000 for Mennonite Central Committee, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Chad Umble reported Sunday. The science, math and history textbooks, paperbacks, novels and other tomes are donated by schools, churches, libraries, retirement communities and individuals. The money goes toward MCC’s global relief, development and peacemaking programs.

In our eyes, what Booksavers does is a win-win-win:

— The used, in-demand textbooks it sells are much more affordable than new ones (as any college student can attest), so purchasers don’t have to break the bank to get them.

— The books aren’t tossed in landfills, even if they’re not suitable for sale (which is most of them).

— The funds raised are for Mennonite Central Committee, a highly regarded, nonprofit relief organization headquartered in our own backyard. And that money goes to help our brothers and sisters at home and around the world. What is not to like about that?

As Umble reported, Booksavers does its work in the back of MCC’s ReUzit on State thrift store. Donations come from within a 50-mile radius of Ephrata and arrive by the skidload before volunteers sort them and decide which ones might find new buyers.

Here’s a shoutout to those volunteers. There are 15 regulars who donate 80 total hours a week, according to Umble. We thank them — they are obviously essential to the whole operation — for offering their time and talents. And for signing up to do the literal heavy lifting of moving around and sorting through books.

ReUzit sells some of the donated books in its store, but others go to a nationwide audience through Amazon and other online sellers. Booksavers of Ephrata added online sales in 2003, enabling the program to make more money.

It has collected 22,000 books available for sale online. Umble listed several in stock, including one that might be of interest to Philadelphia Eagles fans: “Fearless: How an Underdog Becomes a Champion,” by the team’s Super Bowl-winning head coach, Doug Pederson, with Dan Pompei.

MCC, whose U.S. headquarters is in Akron, relies on more than 100 thrift stores in the United States and Canada for much of its support, Umble noted. Two other Booksavers are in Hagerstown, Maryland, and Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Booksavers of Ephrata has two paid staffers in addition to the volunteers. Much of the extra work is due to the fact that Booksavers will take every book, Umble reported, not just salable ones some commercial resellers buy.

In 2019, Booksavers of Ephrata collected 440 skids of books from schools and libraries, in addition to those dropped off at the store.

After every book is inspected by a volunteer, 5% are deemed worthy to list online, with another 20% sold in the ReUzit book section.

The rest — 75% — are sent to MCC’s Material Resources Center to be chopped up for recycling.

Umble interviewed Booksavers volunteer Lyndell Thiessen, who spends three mornings a week at a computer station where she checks the online potential for each book.

Typically, books aren’t listed unless the used price is at least $5 (plus $3.99 shipping) and the sales rank (an item’s popularity in a certain category) is less than 2 million.

“We want to be on the first page of Amazon so we’re the ones that get chosen,” Thiessen said. The “sweet spot” for pricing is above $5 and just below the next lowest offering, she noted.

The most popular textbooks? Math textbooks — algebra, calculus and so on.

“I get really excited when I see algebra and calculus,” Thiessen told Umble.

It’s been decades since we opened an algebra textbook, but we do have one thing in common: We share Thiessen’s excitement about what (the appropriately named) Booksavers is doing to recycle books and boost MCC at the same time.

Like we said: win-win-win.