THE ISSUE

Last Wednesday, 10-year-old Libby Shannon Miller of Lititz was killed when a car carrier traveling south on Route 72 struck the Ford Taurus in which she was traveling, police said. Another person who has not been identified was injured. As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Ty Lohr and Lisa Scheid reported, “Crashes are a common occurrence on Route 72 through East Hempfield Township, especially at the Lititz Road intersection, according to neighbors.” Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni told LNP | Lancaster last week that Miller died of multiple traumatic injuries and her death was ruled accidental. Along that same stretch of road, in the 1400 block of Lancaster Road, a school bus with students onboard crashed Tuesday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications. Early reports indicated there were some injuries.

We offer our deepest sympathy to the parents of Libby Shannon Miller. According to Libby’s obituary, they believed she was “literally the best daughter ever.”

Every child should have parents who think of her or him that way.

The fifth grader at John R. Bonfield Elementary School in Lititz was “beloved by teachers and fellow students alike,” her obituary tells us — and we believe it. “Her standards for herself both as a student and a class leader and helper were impossibly high. The most kind, caring and compassionate young lady you could ever meet, Libby had a smile that could light up your soul. She loved to make people laugh and constantly worried about other people’s happiness.”

Her family urged everyone to “Live Like Libby.”

No one and nothing could ever replace this irreplaceable child.

But the very least we could do is to work to ensure that no other parents have cause to grieve as Libby’s parents are grieving now, because of an intersection that seems to be a magnet for vehicle crashes.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Colin Evans reported last week, 86 vehicle crashes occurred between 2011 and 2020 at the East Hempfield Township intersection where Libby died, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

“Two crashes at the intersection of Route 72 and Lititz Road during that 10-year stretch resulted in serious injuries,” Evans reported, noting that PennDOT data for 2021 and 2022 was not available.

Amy Rosenberry’s house is about 200 feet from the spot where Libby died. She said she called 911 after hearing the Feb. 9 crash.

Rosenberry told LNP | LancasterOnline that she hears vehicle crashes “all the time.”

“It’s a pretty normal occurrence here,” she said.

As LNP | LancasterOnline reported, “Car carriers routinely travel on Route 72, mostly trafficking vehicles to and from Manheim auto auction.”

Bonita Noll, who lives on the other side of the road from Rosenberry, said she doesn’t even pull out onto Route 72 from Lititz Road if she can avoid it. “Tractor-trailers fly through here,” she said.

Noll said the speed at which some vehicles travel on the road is a problem.

“Something definitely needs to be done,” Rosenberry said.

Noll agreed: “I hope they do something before more people get killed.”

We strongly hope this, too.

Some people have suggested that a roundabout be installed in the intersection; others want a traffic light.

Abigail Kokitus, who resides in a duplex that’s beside Rosenberry’s house, told LNP | LancasterOnline that she thinks a flashing yellow light might be helpful.

We’re not traffic engineers, so we can’t make any suggestions beyond this: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation should work with East Hempfield Township officials to see what can be done to remedy the problems at the intersection of Route 72 and Lititz Road.

And they should examine other nearby segments of Route 72, too, to improve safety on that heavily trafficked road.

Last May, Mount Joy siblings Brandie and Lenny Kasper were killed under two miles away from the Feb. 9 crash when their vehicle was struck by a car-hauling tractor-trailer at the intersection of Graystone Road and Route 72 in East Petersburg. Their father said he believed a 3-second delay on the traffic light at that intersection would have saved his children’s lives.

It seems to us that the proximity to the Manheim auto auction — and the frequency with which car carriers travel that part of Route 72 — should have made this a prior concern of PennDOT’s.

And perhaps it was. We just don’t have any evidence of efforts made to address the issue.

So we’re grateful that state Rep. Mindy Fee, a Republican from Manheim Borough, has taken this on.

“I am urging PennDOT engineers to settle on the best solution for reducing the propensity for accidents on this busy stretch of Rt. 72, and I stand ready to work to get the project funded sooner rather than later,” Fee said in a statement. “This is a cooperative effort with PennDOT and the municipalities involved, and I’m hopeful that we can see some forward momentum on solving this issue soon.”

We share this hope.

PennDOT: Please find a solution. That segment of Route 72 has been the site of too much tragedy already.