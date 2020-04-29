THE ISSUE

As of Tuesday afternoon, Lancaster County had 1,678 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health, and, according to county Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, 162 deaths. Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, released guidelines last week for a phased reopening of the commonwealth’s economy and will announce Friday which counties may start to reopen. Lancaster County’s top elected Republican officials expressed dismay that the county is considered to be part of the southeastern region — with Philadelphia — in the state’s reopening plan.

Let’s make this clear from the start: Lancaster County is not Philadelphia, a densely populated big city that has seen more than 11,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

But our COVID-19 case numbers — and per capita rate — are much higher than those of neighboring York County in the southcentral region.

So we add our voice to those calling on the Wolf administration to consider Lancaster County’s particular circumstances, rather than grouping it with other counties.

With one point of departure.

Some elected officials representing Lancaster County keep making the point that our case numbers are inflated by the incidence of COVID-19 infection in Lancaster County’s many nursing homes and retirement facilities.

They seem to be suggesting that those numbers should be subtracted from our totals.

They say they’re concerned about the elderly who have COVID-19. They seemingly just don’t think their infection numbers should be counted against Lancaster County when it comes to calculating when businesses might be allowed to reopen.

What they haven’t mentioned is how they’d control the movements, in a newly reopened Lancaster County, of the hundreds of nursing home employees who are potentially exposed to COVID-19 at work.

We know the novel coronavirus can be carried and spread by people who don’t show symptoms. So would every nursing home employee be tested regularly, even if he or she didn’t show symptoms? Would those employees be required to stay at home when they aren’t at work?

How about their spouses and family members? Would they be tested regularly, too?

We don’t know. Because the elected officials highlighting our elderly COVID-19 cases haven’t addressed these issues.

Where county stands

According to the formula laid out by the governor, Lancaster County likely will remain in the “red” phase for some time, as our circumstances are far from what it would take to move into the “yellow” phase, which would allow limited business and social activity.

A county must have fewer than 50 new confirmed cases per 100,000 population over a 14-day period before it will be permitted to move from “red” to “yellow.”

We are nearly three times over the threshold for consideration for partial reopening because, as LNP | LancasterOnline reported Monday, we’ve had 147 new cases per 100,000 population over 14 days.

In her news briefing Monday, state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine indicated that the Wolf administration might be flexible about the geographical groupings of counties.

Later that day, Wolf tweeted that “testing rates, the ability to investigate cases, contact tracing abilities, and proximity to high-risk settings” will be among the factors considered when deciding whether a county could move into another phase.

Therein lies the rub.

At the county news conference held Tuesday, only Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace spoke in detail about launching a contact tracing effort. Contact tracing, along with widespread testing, are critical to safely reopening businesses.

Congressman Lloyd Smucker, whose 11th District includes this county, slammed the Wolf administration for its lack of transparency (which we’ve also done).

Smucker also spent a good portion of his time at the microphone emphasizing the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths that occur in nursing homes and senior facilities. It’s a “tragedy,” he said, adding that those facilities must have the resources they need to fight the disease.

But, he also said, “We simply cannot lock down our economy for months on end. ... Unnecessary delays will further endanger the long-term health of our economy and will significantly impact the lives of people all across our communities.”

Unnecessary delays?

As long as we lack the supplies to test Lancaster County residents more widely — so new cases can be identified quickly and people can be isolated before the virus spreads — a delay isn’t unnecessary.

It’s imperative.

The reality

Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, was part of the Tuesday news conference, too. He didn’t address the politics — or wisdom — of reopening the county.

He just offered some essential facts.

He began by noting that “the virus is clearly present in Lancaster County, and it also continues to spread.”

The county, he said, saw “an all-time high” of new positive cases in one day on Friday: 93.

He said LG Health has identified 1,279 cases of COVID-19. Of those, the average age is 52; 75% are ages 20-65; and 22% are older than 65.

Lancaster General Hospital, he said, is caring for 56 inpatients; 18 are receiving critical care and six are on ventilators.

And this is important: For the first time since the pandemic started, he said, LG Health has been caring for “more than 50 patients in the hospital over the last few days.”

Only 40% of the hospital’s patients are from nursing homes. Among those not from nursing homes, the average age is 57.

“I’ve been asked why has there been such a considerable rise in inpatient cases over the last week or so,” Ripchinski said. “One possible explanation is resulting from those that may have failed to practice social distancing over the Easter holiday.”

The disease, he noted, tends to progress in its second week. So the timing — a rise in cases 10 to 14 days after Easter — suggests a lapse in social distancing may have had an impact on the increase in inpatient numbers.

“Remember,” Ripchinski said, “coronavirus is much more contagious than the flu. Each person with the flu tends to infect one other person. But each person with coronavirus could infect up to two or 2 1/2 other people and, as a result, that increased exposure could really increase those cases, not only in the community but in the hospital as well.”

According to LG Health data, 1 in 7 people with COVID-19 require hospitalization, “so the increase in daily positive cases across the whole county,” Ripchinski noted, “could also be a reflection of why we’re seeing increased volume in the hospital.”

So, to reiterate, COVID-19 is not only in Lancaster County, and not just in nursing homes. Cases — and deaths — are rising. And only a small percentage of county residents has been tested.

Our largest hospital is seeing a significant increase in inpatients with COVID-19 that may be the result of people failing to practice social distancing as carefully as they should have over a holiday.

That seems like more of a cautionary tale than a reason for an accelerated reopening.

Still, some politicians seem in favor of manipulating the COVID-19 case numbers so Lancaster County qualifies for a quicker reopening.

We worry for the small business owners being crushed by the shutdown. For the laid-off workers who are fearful as May rents and mortgage payments come due.

But if we reopen too soon, people are going to get sick. Our hospitals will need to treat more and more patients.

And we’re going to regret the time that was spent on political squabbles rather than on getting the crucial testing and contact tracing we needed to safely reopen.