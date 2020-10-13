THE ISSUE

A Jefferson County judge dismissed a lawsuit last week filed by Pennsylvania Senate President Pro Tempore Joseph Scarnati’s campaign against The Caucus and two journalists. As Mike Wereschagin of The Caucus reported, “Scarnati wanted The Caucus, a publication of LNP Media Group, Caucus Bureau Chief Brad Bumsted and Spotlight PA reporter Angela Couloumbis to pay his accounting firm $5,070 for producing and copying public records that documented questionable campaign spending by Scarnati. He also wanted the trio to pay $1,000 in attorneys’ fees and court costs. But Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock ruled that Scarnati’s campaign — not the journalists — should be on the hook for the costs his accounting firm incurred.” Spotlight PA is a nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer whose partners include LNP Media Group.

It seems important to remind everyone that the records in question in this case were public records of the campaign spending of Joseph Scarnati, the most powerful lawmaker in the state Senate.

Those public records had to be sought from an accounting firm because Scarnati’s campaign had stored them with the firm Clyde, Ferraro & Co.

Had the district judge ruled in favor of Scarnati’s campaign — and should the campaign refile its lawsuit and succeed — the implications would be alarming.

As David Cuillier, a public records expert at the University of Arizona’s School of Journalism, told The Caucus and Spotlight PA last month, campaigns could simply hire a pricey legal or accounting firm to maintain public records, then demand thousands of dollars from any citizen who seeks access to those records.

“It’s totally contrary to the intent of the law and democracy,” Cuillier told The Caucus and Spotlight PA. “Essentially, you price people out of their government. It’s really dangerous.”

It seems important to also point out that this lawsuit from Scarnati’s campaign clearly was aimed at getting revenge on journalists for doing their jobs too well.

LNP Media Group’s Bumsted and Spotlight PA’s Couloumbis — along with three other journalists — spent a year digging into the campaign spending of Scarnati and other state lawmakers. What they found is that a significant portion of that spending could not be traced using the information the lawmakers’ campaigns had publicly disclosed.

Candidates are required by state law to disclose campaign donors and expenses. But lawmakers frequently obscured their spending by listing expenses as credit card payments without detailing the actual expenditures.

In his records, Scarnati used vague descriptions like “lodging” without disclosing, for instance, that some of his hotel stays in 2016 were in Europe — where, as we noted last month, not many of his Jefferson County constituents reside.

The Caucus and Spotlight PA journalists found that Scarnati’s shielded spending amounted to nearly $246,000, which was more than any of the other nearly 300 campaigns the news organizations examined.

Last October, hours after The Caucus and Spotlight PA published their investigation, lawmakers — rather than expressing any kind of mortification — instead attempted to change the law to make it harder for the public to access the records upon which the investigation relied.

That effort quickly was abandoned (it should have died of embarrassment). But as Wereschagin noted last week, media experts believe a “refiled lawsuit might achieve the same goal through the courts if it succeeds.”

Tom Murse, editor of The Caucus and executive editor of LNP | LancasterOnline, called last week’s ruling “a victory for the citizens of Pennsylvania.”

“Allowing our government representatives to charge thousands of dollars for documents that are required by Pennsylvania’s campaign finance law to be readily available for inspection would have made those documents prohibitively expensive and represented a significant blow to transparency,” Murse said.

He’s right, of course — this would have a chilling effect not just on journalists but on anyone seeking such public records.

As a Pennsylvania Department of State official told Scarnati’s campaign in October 2018, state election law “plainly and unambiguously does not permit a candidate or political committee to charge for anything other than copying and delivery costs.”

Clearly not permitted: charging the hourly rates of accounting firm employees — rates that ranged from $50 an hour to $175 an hour, according to testimony by Lisa Zocco, who is both a partner at Clyde, Ferraro & Co. and Scarnati’s campaign treasurer.

“I have always thought that The Caucus should pay for my time,” Zocco said.

So the Scarnati campaign treasurer thought journalists should pay for the time she spent retrieving public records that the Scarnati campaign chose to store at her accounting firm. Huh?

After learning she could not collect hourly charges from The Caucus, Zocco, on one occasion, listed the value of her time as an in-kind contribution to Scarnati’s campaign, she said.

District Judge Mizerock said Scarnati’s campaign could refile its lawsuit if it first pays the accounting firm, then seeks reimbursement from The Caucus.

But the campaign treasurer and the accounting firm partner seeking reimbursement are the same person. And, according to state election law, journalists or citizens only can be charged for record copying and delivery. So what would be the point?

Scarnati and his campaign clearly were stung by the reporting done by The Caucus and Spotlight PA, which showed that the lawmaker had charged a $246 meal at a fancy restaurant in Austria and $1,295 for lodging in Germany to his campaign credit card. Those are places where Pennsylvania voters aren’t generally found.

So the campaign tried to exact retribution on Bumsted and Couloumbis, the excellent journalists who led the reporting. As Christopher Baxter, editor-in-chief of Spotlight PA, has pointed out, the Scarnati campaign’s decision to name the reporters individually had the potential to damage their personal credit reports.

Of last week’s ruling, Baxter said, “Let this decision stand as an example that reporters and newsrooms across Pennsylvania will not stand down or shy away from accountability and investigative journalism, regardless of who attempts to stand in their way.”

Murse said he remained alarmed by “Senator Scarnati’s clear attempt to intimidate not just reporters for The Caucus and Spotlight PA but all journalists and citizens who dare to hold candidates for public office accountable.”

We all should be alarmed — and angry that an elected official’s campaign obscured campaign expenditures, and then attempted to impose a prohibitive financial cost on journalists seeking public records about those expenditures.

This was a petty and shameless effort to thwart investigative journalism, and so far, it’s failed. For the sake of transparency and accountability, it ought to end now.