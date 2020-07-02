THE ISSUE

A man carried a rifle into Lancaster Central Market on Saturday, provoking a furor on social media. He reportedly refused to wear a mask while shopping in the market. And the photos that circulated on social media clearly indicate he was not wearing one. As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Heather Stauffer reports, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine signed a new order Wednesday that requires that masks be worn whenever anyone leaves home. Masks are mandatory even if outdoors, if a social distance of at least 6 feet cannot be maintained among people from different households. As Stauffer noted, exceptions are made for children under 2 years and for those “who cannot wear a mask due to a medical condition, including those with respiratory issues that impede breathing, mental health condition, or disability.”

Former Vice President Dick Cheney might want to have a word with the Central Market Rambo who didn’t wear a mask Saturday and instead wielded a rifle.

On Sunday, Cheney’s daughter, Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, tweeted a photo of her father wearing a mask, with the hashtag #RealMenWearMasks.

This message was reinforced by Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who said this in a floor speech Monday: “We must have no stigma — none — about wearing masks when we leave our homes and come near other people.”

Wearing a mask, McConnell reminded everyone, “is not about protecting ourselves. It is about protecting everyone we encounter.”

The gun-wielding guy at Central Market, it seems, wasn’t all that concerned about protecting others.

Even before Wednesday’s state order expanded the circumstances in which masks are required, masks were required to enter Pennsylvania businesses. And the market’s policy is that customers must wear masks. But it’s a rule that has proven difficult to enforce.

What the market’s operators cannot do is to turn anyone away for openly carrying a gun.

Which brings us to the other issue we had with the guy who caused a social media furor.

Why, we wonder, would anyone bring a rifle to Central Market, a place where parents shop with their children for doughnuts and smoothies and fresh vegetables?

It may be legal, but it’s not smart.

Nearly everything sold at market is already dead — there’s nothing to hunt for except good deals.

This struck us as pure intimidation — a small-minded gesture by someone who wanted to make himself a big deal.

And, as Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace pointed out in a Facebook post, there was nothing she or city police could do about it.

“Like me, you are wondering what’s up with this person that he needs to bring this type of weapon to buy a bagel,” she wrote. “Additionally, he was refusing to wear a mask. Clearly, this person is disrespecting our community and our values. Value for the greater good over individual rights.

“Have we gotten so lost in the narrative of individual rights, that we have lost the moral imperative to consider others? The gun is beyond unnecessary. And not wearing a mask in an enclosed building where social distancing is not possible is just plain inconsiderate.”

But here’s the rub, she noted: “He was fully within his legal right. Pennsylvania law allows for the carrying of unconcealed guns in publicly owned places, such as Central Market. (Central Market is owned by the City of Lancaster and operated by the Central Market Trust.) Further, state law pre-empts any local ordinance that would curtail the right to carry a gun like this.”

She urged city residents to contact their state lawmakers — Republican Sen. Scott Martin and Democratic Rep. Mike Sturla — to urge them to co-sponsor legislation that would allow municipalities like Lancaster to ban guns from city-owned properties like Central Market.

She noted sharply: “Last I checked you couldn't bring a gun like this into the Capitol where they work.”

She is right, of course — though according to 2018 reporting by The Caucus, an LNP Media Group watchdog publication, at “least a dozen to two dozen members of the House of Representatives carry handguns in the halls of the Capitol building and even on the chamber floor.”

Rules apparently are for the little people.

We understand the need for uniformity of gun laws. But we’ve come to believe that cities ought to be able to regulate how guns are carried in their often-crowded public spaces.

Unfortunately, state lawmakers preach “local control” about other issues, but never, it seems, in the face of pressure from guns-rights organizations.

They should consider what the board members of the Central Market Trust said in a statement Wednesday. The gist: People need to feel safe at market. And the presence of a rifle-wielding man did not make people feel safe.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin reports, Central Market now is going to add “additional security staff” to preserve, as the board members' statement put it, market’s “family-friendly atmosphere.”

They added that market staff will “respond to any situation that concerns” marketgoers, and that may involve calling the police.

Like Sorace, the Central Market Trust board encouraged “everyone to share your views on state firearm policies with your state representatives.”

We’d urge this, too.

Still, this is not merely a legislative problem. This is a human problem.

We remain perplexed why this particular guy felt compelled — why anyone would feel compelled — to take a rifle to Central Market. The people who shop at market aren’t adversaries. COVID-19 is, though. So if he was really concerned about protection, he should have worn a mask, not wielded a gun.