THE ISSUE

A Republican-majority Commonwealth Court panel ruled Jan. 28 that Act 77, the 2019 law that enabled no-excuse mail-in voting in Pennsylvania, was unconstitutional. Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration has appealed the ruling to the Democratic-majority state Supreme Court. As LNP | LancasterOnline reported, Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino urged the state’s highest court to rule as soon as possible, because “the clock is ticking on preparing for the primary election in May.”

The Pennsylvania law that expanded voting by mail remains in place as the courts battle over its constitutionality. Republicans who were for it in 2019 now are against it.

They point to the part of the state constitution that says — and please hang in with us here, because it’s lengthy — that an absentee voting option may be provided by law to “qualified electors who may, on the occurrence of any election, be absent from the municipality of their residence, because their duties, occupation or business require them to be elsewhere or who ... are unable to attend at their proper polling places because of illness or physical disability or who will not attend a polling place because of the observance of a religious holiday or who cannot vote because of election day duties.”

Those who argue that Act 77 is constitutional point to this: “All elections by the citizens shall be by ballot or by such other method as may be prescribed by law: Provided, That secrecy in voting be preserved.”

County Commissioner Josh Parsons wrote in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline that any “objective observer who can read the PA Constitution” would say that the Commonwealth Court ruling was “clearly a correct legal ruling.”

Parsons is a former prosecutor, not a constitutional expert.

Bruce Ledewitz, a Duquesne University professor who is an expert on the state constitution, told Spotlight PA that this is a “close legal question.”

“Generally speaking, the Supreme Court has voted in favor of expanding access,” Ledewitz told that nonpartisan news organization, which counts LNP Media Group among its partners. “If I had to bet, which I don’t, I would bet that they reverse. But ... it’s going to be a close matter.”

The state’s highest court should consider the arguments Republicans made in 2019 in favor of Act 77.

Trip back in time

In late October 2019, the Pennsylvania General Assembly was preparing to pass a comprehensive voting reform package that included no-excuse mail-in voting.

Republicans, who controlled both chambers of the Legislature, were happy that they had managed to eliminate straight-ticket voting as part of the legislation. Some Democrats, including state Rep. Mike Sturla of Lancaster, were miffed by this and so voted against what would become Act 77.

But the Lancaster County Republican delegation to Harrisburg voted overwhelmingly in favor of the legislation (state Reps. Steven Mentzer and David Zimmerman voted against it). The legislation passed in the state House in a 138-61 vote, and was approved by the Senate in a 35-14 vote.

The state House Republican Caucus website was almost giddy in its characterization of this “Historic Election Reform,” the “most comprehensive effort to modernize and improve Pennsylvania’s elections since the 1930s.”

State House Majority Leader — now Speaker — Bryan Cutler, of Drumore Township, discussed the legislation in glowing terms.

“This bill was not written to benefit one party or the other, or any one candidate or single election,” Cutler maintained. “It was developed over a multi-year period, with input from people of different backgrounds and regions of Pennsylvania. It serves to preserve the integrity of every election and lift the voice of every voter in the Commonwealth.”

What was not to like?

Reporting on the new law, CNN noted that it eliminated a “requirement that applicants for absentee ballots provide an excuse as to why they can’t make it to the polls.”

“We never checked anyway,” said state Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, who’s now the Senate president pro tempore and is seeking the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

As Spotlight PA reported, Corman hailed Act 77 as the “most significant modernization of our elections code in decades.”

Integrity of process ensured

In a column published in May 2020 in LNP | LancasterOnline, Kirk Radanovic, chairman of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County, wrote that “this new mail-in voting option in Pennsylvania will be a crucial tool for the Republican Party and candidates to succeed.”

“Anyone can apply to vote by mail, without a reason or excuse needed,” Radanovic wrote, encouragingly. “If you think COVID-19 or the prospect of long lines will keep you from wanting to go to the polls on Election Day, then vote by mail.

“Our state senators and representatives have worked to ensure the integrity of this process, including safeguards to protect your vote.”

He pointed out that every “mail-in ballot includes a unique bar code that is used to match you and your ballot, a security safeguard.”

And Radanovic wrote this: “The greatest reform to the mail-in voting process is that all mail-in ballots must be delivered to the county Board of Elections and centrally kept, counted and processed. The county Board of Elections is also responsible for establishing a chain of custody procedure for processing.”

This, he noted, was an improvement over the old process, in which “absentee ballots were distributed to individual voting precincts to be counted, which resulted in spotty coverage of certified ‘watchers.’ The counting of mail-in ballots at one central location will greatly improve our ability to watch the counting process to ensure integrity.”

(The reality is that voter fraud is exceedingly rare, whether the voting method being employed is in person or by mail. This has been confirmed repeatedly by research.)

What changed

Fast-forward to November 2020. We all know what happened then: Joe Biden defeated incumbent Donald Trump by more than 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania, and all hell broke loose.

Suddenly, the law that sought, in Cutler’s words, to “lift the voice of every voter in the Commonwealth,” was a liability. A culprit had to be found for Trump’s loss and Act 77 — particularly its provision for no-excuse mail voting — was deemed to be it.

The Republican-controlled Legislature that voted the law onto the books now seeks to abolish it and toss Pennsylvania back into the past, when voting by mail was a hassle and an option reserved primarily for those who were physically unable to make it to their polling places.

Instead of expanding voter access, the GOP aim now is to make voting harder. And Lancaster County’s Republican commissioners, who oversee the administration of elections here, apparently are rooting for that aim to be met.

“Regardless of what one thinks of the premise of ‘no excuse’ mail ballot voting and the (Commonwealth) court decision, we can say that the last two years have been a trial run based on Act 77,” D’Agostino told LNP | LancasterOnline in an email. “A large majority of voters and elections officials have weighed in and have said that it has not worked so well.”

Who are these voters? How many of the more than 90,000 Lancaster County residents who cast no-excuse mail-in or absentee ballots in the 2020 presidential election were unhappy with the ease with which they were able to vote in a pandemic? As for the primary election in May 2021, the most significant blunders relating to mail-in voting were caused by the ballot vendor selected (and since replaced) by the county.

We agree with Parsons and D’Agostino that the high court should move quickly to resolve the constitutionality of Act 77.

We’d just say this: Cutler had it right in 2019 when he said that Act 77 was “not written to benefit one party or the other, or any one candidate or single election.”

It shouldn’t be discarded to benefit one party, either.