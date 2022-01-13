THE ISSUE

“Faced with a proposed new state House map that would diminish their power, GOP lawmakers are pushing to overhaul the process to sideline the current redistricting panel and put the ultimate power in the hands of the Legislature,” Spotlight PA reported earlier this week. “The redistricting overhaul, introduced by Rep. Seth Grove (a York County Republican), would eliminate the five-member Legislative Reapportionment Commission.” That commission is charged with creating the state legislative maps. It consists of the state Senate Republican leader, the Senate Democratic leader, the House Republican leader, the House Democratic leader and a chairman selected by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court: Mark Nordenberg, University of Pittsburgh chancellor emeritus and current chair of Pitt’s Institute of Politics.

We believe deeply in the importance of voting. We also believe that voters deserve to be given choices, in both primary and general elections.

But what happened Monday in the Pennsylvania House State Government Committee, which is chaired by Grove, would not further the interests of voters. It only would advance the interests of Republican incumbents and discourage other candidates from vying for seats.

As The Associated Press reported, that committee “passed, on party lines, a plan to replace the existing Legislative Reapportionment Commission with an 11-member panel of appointees that would have a distinct Republican slant under the state’s existing political dynamic.”

At first glance, the proposed panel seems to mimic the kind of citizens commission that good-government advocates have fought for in Pennsylvania. But, significantly, under Grove’s proposal, the state House and Senate, both now controlled by Republicans, “would get the final say” on the legislative maps, the AP noted.

The “whole thing is a sham designed only to create the illusion of reform while transferring the real power over redistricting to the legislature itself,” Patrick Beaty, legislative director of the nonpartisan Fair Districts PA, wrote in the Pennsylvania Capital-Star.

Moreover, as The Philadelphia Inquirer pointed out, if the proposed constitutional amendment passes the Legislature this year and again early in 2023, it could be placed on next year’s primary election ballot. And, if successful, the House map that Republicans now are complaining about could be redrawn for the 2024 election.

Khalif Ali, executive director of Common Cause Pennsylvania, a nonpartisan good-government group, told the Inquirer that Grove’s proposal clearly is intended to disrupt the maps being considered now. “That’s a very, very troubling part,” he said.

We agree.

Whichever party is in power already holds too much sway over the redistricting process.

Which is why we continue to argue for a truly independent citizens commission, as most good-government advocates support.

But Grove’s proposal is a particularly nervy power play.

The issue of redistricting is very complex. Lawmakers count on our eyes glazing over so they can do what they want.

Let’s not let them. Contact Grove and your state House members to tell them that partisan lawmakers shouldn’t have ultimate control over redistricting.

Tell them that just because a state House legislative map has been drawn in a way that redresses past Republican gerrymandering, that doesn’t make the map illegitimate.

Tell them that the notion of Republican lawmakers being given the power to determine their own districts, so that they — or their favored successors — can remain in power is the epitome of gerrymandering.

Giving the party in power an unfair advantage in elections is not supposed to happen in a democratic republic.

The conflict

The Legislative Reapportionment Commission approved its preliminary state Senate map in a 5-0 vote last month.

The commission passed its state House map by a vote of 3-2. Because Nordenberg, the commission’s chair, voted with the two Democrats on the panel to pass it, he’s being blasted by Republicans in attacks decried by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Editorial Board as “cynical and damaging.”

Among the map’s opponents: Republican state House Speaker Bryan Cutler, of Drumore Township.

As Sam Janesch, of The Caucus, an LNP Media Group watchdog publication, wrote last month, the new state legislative maps would “likely mean safe reelection campaigns for local Republican incumbents and an additional seat in the state House for local Democrats.”

The proposed House map, Janesch explained, “splits (Lancaster) city, the only Democratic stronghold in a Republican-heavy county, in half — linking its northern precincts with most of Manheim Township and putting its southern precincts in a separate district with Lancaster Township, Millersville Borough and a bit of both Manheim and West Lampeter townships. Covering the whole city and its Democratic-trending suburbs, both seats would be considered locks for Democratic candidates in a general election.”

So, after decades, Lancaster County finally may send two Democrats to Harrisburg. But the county House delegation likely would remain overwhelmingly Republican.

Nevertheless, Cutler has derided the proposed House map as a “clear example of partisan gerrymandering.”

And he called it “insulting to all voters to see one political party so blatantly try to skew the lines in an effort to silence the voice of the people.”

Irony dies yet again.

As The Philadelphia Inquirer has reported, the new state House map “favors Republicans, but significantly less so than the current one, according to a detailed data analysis conducted for The Inquirer by the nonpartisan Princeton Gerrymandering Project.”

Republicans don’t want a map that favors them by just a bit. They want a map that favors them by a lot.

Constitutional ploy

Hence their desire to change the state constitution so they would have the power to draw the maps themselves.

As Spotlight PA noted, Grove’s “proposal is the latest in a series of constitutional amendments being pushed by Pennsylvania Republicans as a way to take issues directly to the public, circumventing the veto power of the governor’s office.”

Grove and his fellow Republican lawmakers know that if constitutional amendments are placed on the ballot in primary elections, voter participation will be low and many independents will stay away, because they cannot weigh in on the major-party nominees (though they can vote on ballot questions).

Grove and company claim that by passing proposals via state constitutional amendment they are giving power to the people — but what they’re really trying to do is to sneak something past the wider electorate.

This isn’t transparency. This is a savvy political ploy that’s harmful to democracy.

Changing electorate

The reality is that the commonwealth’s demographics have changed in recent years. Pennsylvania “is just one of four states — Connecticut, Louisiana and Rhode Island are the others — that would have lost population over the past decade if it weren’t for Hispanic population gains, according to census figures,” the AP reported.

In an op-ed published in LNP | LancasterOnline on Wednesday, Michael Jones-Correa, a University of Pennsylvania expert on Latino politics, noted that “all population growth in Lancaster County, for example, was the result of increases in the numbers of communities of color, and today 11% of Lancaster County is Latino.”

Jones-Correa argues persuasively that the new Pennsylvania legislative maps must reflect this diversity.

Not everyone is convinced that the Legislative Reapportionment Commission succeeded in this regard. As the AP reported, Spanish-language radio station owner Victor Martinez believes the commission created more districts that favor minority candidates generally, but not necessarily Latino candidates.

Just four Latinos serve in the 253-seat state Legislature, Martinez pointed out. “That’s under 2%,” the AP noted. “Proportional representation would be more like 29 seats.”

As proponents for Lancaster County, where Hispanics and other residents of color play a growing and valuable role in building our communities, we believe there needs to be greater diversity in the state Capitol. We also want to see all county voters have more choices at the polls.

Neither of these goals would be accomplished by giving Republicans the ultimate say in determining their own legislative districts.