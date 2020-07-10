THE ISSUE

Carelessly discharged fireworks caused more than $100,000 in damage in Lancaster city after a fire broke out just before midnight on the Fourth of July, fire officials said. “A news release said five neighboring properties experienced exterior damage and Lancaster Emergency Medical Services treated two city firefighters on scene for heat exhaustion,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Blaine Shahan reported. Additionally, more than a half-dozen trash and dumpster fires were reported in the county last weekend, with Lancaster Township fire Chief Ron Comfort Jr. saying he suspects the fires there were caused by fireworks being disposed of in dumpsters.

It was bad. But it could have been worse. Much worse. Thankfully, fireworks accidents here over the holiday didn’t lead to any serious injuries or deaths among residents or first responders. In other parts of Pennsylvania and the nation, that is, tragically, not always the case.

Even here, though, six-figure property damage and firefighters suffering from heat exhaustion are no small matters.

The day before the Fourth of July — amid a weekslong barrage of nightly fireworks disrupting our neighborhoods, interrupting our sleep and terrifying our pets — we wrote of the urgent need for Pennsylvania lawmakers to repeal the 2017 law that allowed consumer-grade fireworks to be sold to state residents.

We repeat that call to lawmakers.

And there are some new points we’d like to make. The first is to stress that this is no longer just a Fourth of July problem. The widespread availability of consumer-grade fireworks has, unsurprisingly, become an ongoing noise nuisance for neighborhoods.

“Lancaster city had more than five times as many fireworks complaints in June 2020 than the year before,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Gillian McGoldrick reported last week. “Lancaster city police received 214 complaints about fireworks in June 2020, as opposed to 38 calls in June 2019.”

Fireworks have continued well past the Fourth of July, too. If you’ve had a night without them in your neighborhood this week, you’re more fortunate than we are. And we fear the bangs and blasts won’t end any time soon.

We’re not naive about this topic. We understand it’s impossible to fully eliminate fireworks. That’s not what we’re seeking. And we’re not attempting to take “yet another freedom” away, as some online comments claim. (Though we must say that “freedom” is a strange word to deploy in the context of explosives that can blow off your hand or burn down your house if used improperly.)

We simply want to reduce the number of consumer-grade fireworks that are available in Pennsylvania. To go back to that time before 2017, when they could not be purchased in this state by residents.

Reducing the supply in this way will make neighborhoods safer and quieter, and it will take some of the stress off emergency responders, who have far greater things to worry about.

It’s not a complete solution, but it’s the biggest achievable step in the right direction.

And it’s what many of us want.

Local state lawmakers say they have received fireworks complaints. And state Rep. Mike Sturla, D-Lancaster, to his credit, now says he wants to reverse his 2017 vote to expand the legalization of fireworks. He is co-sponsoring a bill that would do just that.

“We decided (in 2017), ‘Gosh, the state’s being really crazy about this. People are responsible. If they can legally set them off in Pennsylvania, they certainly can be trusted to buy them here, and we can get some tax money,’ ” Sturla told McGoldrick. “I think, unfortunately, some individuals have proven us wrong. People can’t behave responsibly, apparently.”

Indeed, some people cannot. By law, fireworks cannot be discharged within 150 feet of an occupied structure. Our eardrums know how often that safety measure is skirted.

Meanwhile, the $7 million to $9 million in annual tax revenue generated from fireworks sales since 2017 is not enough — even in this financially daunting moment for Pennsylvania — to justify keeping the 2017 law. And pit that revenue figure against the potential cost, statewide, of property damage and firefighter resources related to accidents involving consumer-grade fireworks.

State Sen. Scott Martin, R-Martic Township, told McGoldrick he does not support a full repeal of the 2017 law, but instead supports a “local option for densely populated municipalities” to ban launching fireworks.

We don’t think that goes far enough. And this isn’t about creating another law or stiffer fines.

The point is that law enforcement is stretched too thin and has much bigger priorities than chasing down those who are setting off fireworks unsafely. Additional laws and bigger fines don’t solve the manpower problem.

But reducing the volume of available fireworks does.

“Our police and fire departments officials say the complaints continue to pile up and law enforcement has proven to be futile at best,” state Sen. Judy Schwank, D-Berks, told Spotlight PA’s Cynthia Fernandez recently. (Spotlight PA is a nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with LNP Media Group and other news organizations.)

And Lt. Bill Hickey, the public information officer for Lancaster city police, told McGoldrick that he encourages those impacted by increased fireworks incidents to contact their state lawmakers “and ask them to reconsider the law that was changed that has allowed this to happen.”

Lawmakers should listen to law enforcement on this one. And to constituents suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, and parenting children with autism, and comforting upset dogs.

Repeal the 2017 law so we don’t have to keep listening to quite so many fireworks right outside our homes, worried about the calamity an errant one might cause.