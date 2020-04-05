THE ISSUE

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to dramatically alter our daily lives. Schools and businesses that are not life-sustaining have been ordered closed, and all Pennsylvanians are under a stay-at-home order. Teachers now are offering classes remotely and religious leaders are leading worship online. But this comes with the loss of human connection.

For most Christians, today is Palm Sunday, the start of Holy Week, the most sacred time of the year. Ordinarily, Christians would be in churches this morning, receiving palms in remembrance of Jesus Christ’s journey into Jerusalem, and listening to the reading of the Passion, the biblical narrative of his suffering. But not this year.

For Jews, Passover begins Wednesday evening. In other years, it would start with seders — dinners guided by Hebrew Scripture and attended by family members and friends. But not this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything.

As LNP | Lancaster Online’s Earle Cornelius reported last week, religious institutions are not subject to Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order, but most have taken the very wise step of substituting online services for perilously crowded pews.

Bishop Ronald W. Gainer, of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg, canceled all public Holy Week events, including Palm Sunday and Easter Mass, Cornelius reported.

Bishop James Dunlop of the Lower Susquehanna Valley Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, likewise recommended that “services for Holy Week and Easter not be held in our church buildings.” He said an outdoor service that allowed for safe social distancing “might be a reasonable alternative.”

And Bishop Peggy Johnson, of the Eastern Conference of the United Methodist Church, wrote that as “hard as it is to imagine not gathering at our churches during these holy days,” it is a necessity to ensure “protection for the lives of our people.” She said a service at which people remained in their closed cars and listened to a loudspeaker was a possibility.

These religious leaders understand that leading their flocks means helping to keep them — and the wider community — safe. And for that, we’re grateful. We know this will be a strange and painful week for Christians accustomed to attending services.

No Maundy Thursday — or Holy Thursday — service, where feet are washed to recall Christ’s humility at his final supper with his disciples. No Stations of the Cross, the somber walk through a Catholic church to reflect on each stage of Christ’s suffering, crucifixion and burial. No Seven Last Words Service, a combined service of Lancaster city churches, at which ministers offer meditations about Jesus’ last words.

This is unimaginable for many people of faith whose parents and grandparents kept going to religious services through wars and crises — personal and political — of all kinds.

The place they worshipped was, in fact, their anchor in an uncertain world. On the evening of Sept. 11, 2001, as the horrors of what had transpired began to sink in, people flocked to their houses of worship, seeking strength, peace and community in a world that had been rocked.

Now, however, public health concerns make gatherings impossible. In these final few days of Lent, Christians are being asked to make what for many will be the biggest sacrifice of all: to stay away from church. To stay home.

And it’s not only Christians who are missing the comfort that comes with sitting side by side with others in faith.

Congregation Shaarai Shomayim had intended to host a seder Thursday, the second evening of Passover. It now will host an abbreviated virtual second night seder, Cornelius reported.

Rabbi Rami Pavolotzky of Temple Beth El pointed out to Cornelius that one of the most well-known texts that is read and sung during the seder is “How different is this night from all other nights.”

“Indeed, in this year of the coronavirus crisis, there is no question our seder, and Passover in general, will be different,” Pavolotzky wrote in an email. “Thousands of Jews will celebrate Passover alone for the first time in their lives, while many others will struggle to find some Passover foods or even general foods they usually eat during the holiday.”

We truly feel for those making these sacrifices, experiencing these losses. We are experiencing them, too. This is a surreal and sad time.

We worry especially for those who don’t have the technological know-how — or internet or the devices — to connect with their houses of worship online. We hope someone is reaching out to them by phone. If you know individuals in this category, perhaps that someone could be you.

We don’t know precisely when this period of social distancing and isolation will end. We’ll need to rely on science for that answer.

The science is telling us that we cannot relent in our efforts to flatten the curve of COVID-19 contagion. The numbers of the infected continue to rise in Lancaster County and Pennsylvania. Hospital nurses, doctors and other health care workers are preparing for the coming influx of the sick.

But science and faith aren’t antithetical. We can’t attend worship services in person, but we still can pray. Indeed, for people of faith, prayer undoubtedly feels more necessary than ever.

Prayer for ourselves and our families. For those risking their lives to keep us safe. For those who are worried about getting sick. For those who are already sick. For the religious leaders who are working as hard as they can to offer some spiritual sustenance — this sacred week and beyond.

We wish all of them, and all of you, a blessed Holy Week, a blessed Passover.

