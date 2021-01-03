THE ISSUE

We published nearly 2,900 reader letters in the LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion section in 2020, for an average of nearly eight per day. Letters spanned a wide variety of topics, from happenings in the tight-knit neighborhoods of Lancaster County, to state and national politics, to the international stage. Some letter writers’ names remained familiar or became newly familiar on these pages, as writers are eligible to be published once every 30 days. Others wrote to us just once, to have their say.

First, we want to express our ongoing gratitude for all those who send letters to LNP | LancasterOnline. It’s no small thing to take the time to condense ideas and opinions into 250 words, to be willing to attach your full name to them and to submit them for everyone to read.

We should all value the discussions that take place on the daily letters page. People won’t always agree with each other. Indeed, sometimes the chasm that divides us on certain issues seems impossibly wide. But without conversation, without reading and considering a variety of viewpoints, we have less a chance of building bridges and coming together.

We recently reviewed all of 2020’s letters pages in Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, and it provided some fresh perspective on a dramatic, sorrowful year. It was a jolt, for sure, to go back to January 2020 and see discussions centered around daily politics, property taxes and sports. Then COVID-19 arrived in March and, with the suddenness of an earthquake, most of the conversations changed.

Life has not been the same since then.

We want to share just a few excerpts from your Sunday letters. We’re not raising these above the other 2020 letters in importance. Every voice matters. But these are just some passages that caught our attention in looking back one last time:

— “What I would love to see is Congress and the president come together to use the full power of the United States of America to attack the novel coronavirus. This very moment in time — when we need the representatives, senators and the president to work as a team — I am seeing partisanship grow, not dwindle.

“I would love to see most media outlets forget their political agenda and report the facts and calm the fears of Americans as best they can.

“I would love to see all people faithfully observe the guidelines put out by our government.” (Michael D. Spangler, Rapho Township, March 22)

— “We need to put aside our selfish ways, help our neighbors, urge politicians to put aside their differences, and rally toward the common good of the nation. Our world will not be the same after this, and hopefully we can look back and say our nation came out of it bonded together in a way we haven’t seen for years.” (Matthew Stewart, Lancaster, March 29)

— “Jesus instructs us to love all our neighbors. I love you. I’ll be wearing a mask, social distancing and staying home as much as I can. Please do the same. There’s been enough death.” (Nancy Spatola, West Hempfield Township, May 17)

— “The general public may feel restricted and bored in their daily lives, but nursing home residents have lived in isolation for years. They have, however, shown grace and humility. I am hopeful that our community can show the same resilience as our elders. I hope we can support our governor and health care workers who are looking out for our welfare.” (Kathy Covert, Mount Joy, June 7)

— “Sitting in the parking lot of a local grocery store at 6:45 a.m., waiting for it to open. The sun is up and it’s a chilly Good Friday morning. I’m reflecting on what it means to be an essential worker at this moment in time. I am grateful to be working with an amazing team of people in a local vaccine manufacturing organization, because I know what we do will help solve this crisis in the long run. ...

“Just a massive and incredibly grateful shoutout to the people who are doing the small but incredibly important tasks in this moment. It’s a lesson for all of us. Creed, ideology and politics don’t matter at a time like this. Take care of each other. Do the difficult things together. Share what you have if you can. Be kind. Be calm.” (Michael Szymanski, West Donegal Township, April 26)

— “As the country looks forward to reopening, one of the first new groups that will be thought of as essential workers are child care providers. After all, how can we expect others to work if they don’t have someone to care for their children? This is not at all surprising to those of us who have had the pleasure of caring for our most precious group of people. But now everyone has finally realized that! But do people also realize that, in return for caring for children, caregivers deserve to be paid appropriately for their work?” (Rhea Starr, West Hempfield Township, May 17)

— “I have family and friends who are teachers. Just because the brick-and-mortar schools were not being used in the spring does not mean school was not in session. These dedicated individuals worked longer and harder to educate their students. They had to get creative in how to present their lessons to the pupils via computer/tablet or other electronic device. …

“Thank you to all the teachers working hard to educate our children and the parents who filled in the gap and went back to home/school with their kids so they wouldn’t fall behind in their lessons.” (Thomasine Lutz, Manor Township, Aug. 9)

— “I’d like to acknowledge the magnitude of the decisions our school boards, superintendents and other school administrators are currently making. … I can only imagine the stress and pressure that come with being one of the individuals responsible for making this call. I’d like to share a heartfelt appreciation to all of those who will be deciding what school will look like this year and to all the teachers, aides and school staff who will be executing that plan.” (Matt Eberts, Manor Township, Aug. 16)

— “In these days of partisan bickering and our legislators not doing anything for the people of this state and country, I would like to recognize people of our community who are getting things done for their fellow citizens. ... This country was built on values of neighbor helping neighbor, and these values still do exist. I hope our political leaders can get past their partisan bickering and start working for the people.” (Randy L. Herman, Manor Township, March 1)

— “The bottom line: In our wonderful representative republic, the people are in charge. The ‘things’ that take place are allowed to happen because we vote in the people making the laws, policies and appointments. If we don’t like it, vote them out. No need to riot and inflict harm on our society. Educate yourself and vote for the person who represents you. You are responsible.” (Jack Bleacher, Pequea Township, June 28)

— “The only way we are ever going to be able to resolve our differences — whether those differences are politics, religion or issues of race — is by communicating. The problem with communication is that it is a two-way street, and both sides need to want to listen. We need to get to the point where we are willing to listen and try to understand why someone with views that are divergent from our own holds those opinions. We are never all going to agree to the same things or hold the same opinions, but we need to listen and respect views that oppose our own.” (David Greiner, Lancaster, July 5)

— “Democrats: Take a Republican out to lunch and enjoy some casual conversation. Republicans do not have horns and a tail.

“Republicans: Have some coffee with a Democrat. Democrats love the flag as much as you and are not Marxists intent on destroying our country.

“All Americans deserve respect and are entitled to their voices in how our country is run. Let’s accentuate things we all agree on, rather than dwelling on the few things we disagree about. With love and respect for all, we can make this country better.” (Mitch King, New Holland, Dec. 20)

— “It amazes me that it is LNP | LancasterOnline’s Letters page that gives me the pulse of the nation from the varied opinions within our community. When I agree with a letter, I feel confidence in my own decision. And when I disagree, it forces me to pause and rethink the situation. These letters are as good for us as sitting in a classroom or reading a quality magazine. Opinions — all opinions — are vital toward making free speech forever ours.” (Barb Campbell, Lancaster Township, Sept. 27)

We agree, Barb. And we’re grateful that you and so many others in Lancaster County and the surrounding region take the time to write.

We look forward to what everyone has to say in 2021.

Happy New Year.