In the Dec. 4 Perspective section, the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board wrote about the Akron Borough Council’s proposed 2023 budget, which included no funding for the Ephrata Public Library for the first time in more than 30 years. As LNP | LancasterOnline reported, the explanation given was budget challenges, but one Akron council member had objected to some programs held at the library. There’s been a new development.

In a victory for democracy, as well as for those who championed the library’s cause, Akron Borough Council decided last week that it would contribute funding to Ephrata Public Library.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jade Campos reported, a “standing room-only crowd cheered” last Monday night “as Akron Borough Council agreed to partially fund Ephrata Public Library after months of debate that many expected to end in a historic total defunding of the library. The council approved dedicating $10,600 from the borough’s reserves to the library. In past years, the library received $20,000 from the borough, which is 2% of the library’s overall budget.”

Council President Nathan Imhoff said borough officials backtracked on their plan to withhold funding because of the outpouring of community support for the library.

This detail reported by Campos was particularly poignant: “Several residents even brought out their own money to donate to the library.”

The municipalities in the library’s service area were asked to increase their contributions by 20%. Instead, Akron Borough Council, which generally pays its contributions in two installments, proposed paying nothing at all.

We hope Akron Borough Council decides to allocate the remaining $9,400 of the borough’s usual contribution.

In the meantime, we laud the Akron residents who implored borough officials to pay their fair share. And we laud the Akron Borough Council members who did the right thing and reversed course. We understand that Akron, like other municipalities, faces financial pressures. But a public library is a gem of incalculable value to a community.

As we wrote Dec. 4, Ephrata Public Library has made itself essential to the community it serves by offering everything from story time for preschoolers, to family movie nights, to home-schooling resources, to digital literacy classes and resume-writing help for job-seekers. What more could any municipality ask of a library?

We’ve noted with alarm that public libraries and school libraries are under siege from those who are afraid of the resources they offer that help us to understand our world and the diverse people living in it.

The groundswell of support in Akron for the Ephrata Public Library was an early Christmas present not just to that library but to everyone who knows, as President Franklin D. Roosevelt did, that libraries are “essential to the functioning of a democratic society.”

Ephrata Borough resident Dave Chalfant, who lived in Akron for decades, told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Campos that the “whole idea of not funding the library is ridiculous” and “very narrow-minded.”

Chalfant criticized Akron Borough Council members whose personal beliefs led them to oppose the library funding.

Council member Paul Swangren Jr., for instance, lambasted the Ephrata Public Library for hosting a women’s health program that discussed sex.

The program was sponsored by WellSpan, not the library. And the library allows community organizations to use its facilities all the time. Nevertheless, Swangren asserted that the Ephrata Public Library has an “agenda” that does not align with the community’s conservative values.

The deluge of support among Akron residents for the library proves that’s not true. And now those residents can avail themselves of the Ephrata Public Library’s many resources without feeling, as some worried they would, like freeloaders.

“Whatever the cost of our libraries, the price is cheap compared to that of an ignorant nation,” broadcast journalist Walter Cronkite observed.

This is emphatically true. You can look it up at the library.

Affordable housing needed

The facts laid out by LNP | LancasterOnline’s Colin Evans last week were stark: “Rising household incomes in the second half of the last decade lagged the increasing cost of housing in Lancaster County, with more than 4 in 10 renters and nearly a quarter of mortgage-paying homeowners classified as housing-cost burdened, the U.S. Census Bureau reported. ... According to data compiled from the American Community Survey, the cost of housing disproportionately affected renters in the county, 46% of whom are cost-burdened, meaning they pay 30% or more of their household income on rent.”

We have written repeatedly about the need for more affordable housing in Lancaster County. In some ways, this county has been the victim of its own success — it has attracted people of means who bring with them the equity they accumulated residing in higher-priced cities. But their willingness to pay top dollar to rent or buy homes here has priced other people out of the market. And instead of creating new neighborhoods offering a variety of housing types and prices, developers build large houses with lavish kitchens and primary bedroom suites.

While we believe the Lancaster County commissioners are correct to allocate federal funds to public water and sewer infrastructure projects in the county, we still hope to see them direct American Rescue Plan Act funds to affordable housing projects. Promisingly, the commissioners plan to review grant requests for such projects in the coming weeks, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tom Lisi reported last week.

There is a critical shortage of such housing in Lancaster County. And that shortage must be addressed if county employers are going to be able to attract and retain workers.

According to a report from the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County, the size of the county’s workforce is being outpaced by economic growth and business needs here, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Lisa Scheid wrote last month. “The labor shortage has impacted all kinds of businesses from the leisure and hospitality sector to manufacturing and health care,” she noted.

Businesses won’t be able to draw workers here if those workers can’t find places to live.

Some progress at last

Finally, we were relieved to learn that Pennsylvania’s Independent Regulatory Review Commission formalized nondiscrimination protection for LGBTQ individuals in the commonwealth earlier this month.

According to Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration, Pennsylvania is one of just 21 states without laws prohibiting anti-LGBTQ discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations. Beyond the moral imperative to protect people from such discrimination, there’s a practical one for Pennsylvania employers: Where would an LGBTQ individual choose to live, spend and work? In one of those 29 other states, obviously.

The regulatory change isn’t as powerful as an anti-discrimination law, but it at least provides individuals with protections under the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act and the Pennsylvania Fair Education Opportunities Act.

This advance, and President Joe Biden’s signing last week of the bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act — which codifies federal protections for same-sex couples and interracial couples — are very welcome developments.

Twelve Republican senators voted for the Respect for Marriage Act. Sadly but unsurprisingly, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker of Lancaster County voted against it in the House, even though the new law shields religious nonprofit organizations from having to provide services, facilities or goods for a same-sex marriage. Love is not love, clearly, in Smucker’s narrow worldview.

It’s not a perfect law, but it does ensure that, should the U.S. Supreme Court reconsider its 2015 ruling legalizing same-sex marriage across the nation — as Justice Clarence Thomas suggested the high court should — the federal government and states must continue to recognize same-sex marriages as legally valid.

After a year in which LGBTQ individuals have been subjected to bigoted rhetoric in political campaigns and school board meetings, and have been targeted in horrific hate crimes, this law’s signing offered a measure of comfort and joy.