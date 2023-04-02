THE ISSUE

Today begins Holy Week, which recalls the suffering of Jesus Christ in his final days, in the lead-up to Easter Sunday. The sacred Jewish holiday of Passover begins Wednesday evening. And Muslims now are celebrating the holy month of Ramadan.

Each of the major religious holidays being observed this week contains elements of suffering.

Passover is a celebration of Jewish liberation, but that liberation was preceded by enslavement in Egypt. Ramadan marks the month during which Muslims believe the first verses of the Quran — their sacred text — were revealed to Muhammad; this is a joyful thing, but it requires fasting from drinks (including water) and food from dawn to sunset for some 30 days. And Holy Week reminds Christians of the torment and anguish of Christ as he neared the cross.

There was a great deal of suffering last week.

It began with Monday’s massacre of three 9-year-old children and three staff members at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee.

Evelyn Dieckhaus was a third grader who hoped to be an occupational therapist, like her mother, when she grew up. According to The Tennessean, Evelyn’s bereft sister, a fifth grader, was heard to cry, “I don’t want to be an only child.”

That newspaper reported that 9-year-old Hallie Scruggs, who also was killed, “was remembered by family friends on social media for her love of ninjas and unicorns.” And 9-year-old William Kinney loved to play baseball; the team he would have played for if he had been allowed to grow older will wear red ribbons this season in his memory.

We haven’t been able to shake the sorrow of this latest school shooting — or our fury that lawmakers in Congress continue to let mass shootings wreak havoc in our schools, places of worship, places of business, everywhere Americans gather.

There was a story circulating on social media last week that Evelyn had tried to pull a fire alarm to alert others to the danger. This does not appear to have been the case, according to officials. But why did so many adults want it to be true? Why should we expect children to be heroes when grown-ups are too gutless to protect them?

Chocolate factory explosion

We also learned last week that the seven people who died in the March 24 explosion at R.M. Palmer Co. in West Reading included Ephrata resident Amy S. Sandoe.

Sandoe, who was 49, served as the company’s human resources director. Her obituary noted that “family was everything” to this “beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter.” She was a graduate of Manheim Central schools, according to newspaper archives.

West Reading is a thriving borough; its main street, Penn Avenue, is lined with cool shops, breweries and restaurants. And Palmer’s chocolates long have been Easter-basket staples. But that community and that company, understandably, have been devastated by this tragedy.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced last week that it was investigating what it called a “natural gas explosion and fire” at the Palmer chocolate plant. A spokesman for that federal agency told The Associated Press that a gas pipeline was involved.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, “Some workers told relatives they smelled natural gas before the blast, although the gas utility UGI said it received no reports of a gas leak.”

Natural gas doesn’t have an odor, so a chemical is added to it that gives it the smell of rotten eggs. If you smell gas at home or elsewhere, contact UGI immediately or call 911.

For the sake of the surviving employees of Palmer, the residents of West Reading and the Sandoe family, we hope the investigation delivers answers.

Fort Campbell tragedy

Two Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopters, part of the 101st Airborne Division, crashed Wednesday night in southwestern Kentucky during a routine nighttime training exercise. All nine service members aboard were killed.

They were training for the heroic purpose of aiding other soldiers in dire need of emergency medical care. We grieve their loss.

This was a “grim reminder of the risks taken daily by our men and women in uniform,” Archbishop Timothy Broglio of Military Services USA told the Catholic news website Crux in a statement. “They put themselves in harm’s way to defend our freedom, our values, our way of life, and in the process some pay the ultimate sacrifice.”

The other element

Each of the major religious holidays being observed also offers hope.

This can be difficult to remember when tornadoes are devastating towns and families, when children are being shot and killed in classrooms, when workdays end in tragedy.

Whatever religious holiday you observe — or whether you observe any at all — we wish you peace and hope.