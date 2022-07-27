THE ISSUE

“Lancaster city is exploring installing automatic red light cameras at major intersections in a continuing effort to improve traffic safety,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Colin Evans reported in Sunday’s “Lancaster Watchdog” column. “The state law governing red light cameras requires police departments to be accredited by the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association, and the Lancaster City Bureau of Police has been working toward that goal for several years. If accredited ... Lancaster city would join Manheim Township and East Hempfield Township as the county’s three eligible municipalities under the Automated Red Light Enforcement program based on their population and Lancaster’s county classification.” Lancaster city government must enact an ordinance allowing the red light cameras. Only Philadelphia and Abington Township in Montgomery County currently operate programs in the state, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

If you drive the Pennsylvania Turnpike without an E-ZPass, or have a smart doorbell camera or smartphone, you cannot really complain about red light cameras.

Automated license plate recognition technology reads our license plates when we pass through toll points on the turnpike, so we can be billed for our usage of those toll roads. If we enable our smartphone’s location function, data about our movements may be sold to companies, or be used to track our phones — or us — if lost.

The American Civil Liberties Union has raised due-process concerns about automatically issued citations, and concerns about red light camera systems being co-opted for mass surveillance. Sadly, the latter ship already may have sailed (and in what direction we’d know because of cameras and GPS).

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Evans reported, state law prohibits red light cameras from taking photos of the front of vehicles that would identify drivers. They also cannot be used for photo surveillance unless ordered by a court in connection with a crime. So this is reassuring.

Moreover, violations cannot affect a person’s driving record or vehicle insurance.

And given that red light cameras may improve safety for drivers and pedestrians alike — helping to avert the devastating traumas that unfold on local roads — they seem to us to be a good idea.

According to a Philadelphia Parking Authority 2021 report, that city’s red light camera program was enacted in 2005 in response to serious accidents and fatalities at two Roosevelt Boulevard intersections identified as “among the most dangerous roads in the nation.”

Evans reported that on average, “red light camera violations in Philadelphia halved within two years of implementation, according to a 2017 report from the State Transportation Commission.”

Abington installed its cameras in 2014. Melissa Gargan, the manager of administrative services for Abington police, told Evans that the township alerted residents to the cameras with signage near the intersections and used social media and visits to community meetings to educate the public about them.

We’d encourage Lancaster city officials to deploy similar strategies in introducing the cameras to local folks.

Abington police Chief Patrick Malloy told Evans that there was initial hesitation among community residents about whether the cameras would be used as surveillance and whether they would lead to more rear-end crashes.

But as Evans reported, police department data show that crashes at Abington’s camera-equipped intersections declined in the years following their installation. “The township averaged between 20 and 30 violations a day from January to March this year, with nearly 9 in 10 offending drivers being nonresidents, according to a report from the police department,” Evans noted.

The cameras are costly: “A digital camera system for a single intersection can cost as much as $100,000 for the equipment and installation, not including operating costs, according to a 2020 systemic review of the efficacy of red light camera systems led by a researcher at Florida International University,” Evans wrote.

That review concluded that red light cameras “may be effective in reducing red light violations and are likely to be effective in reducing some types of traffic crashes, although they also appear linked to an increase in rear end crashes.”

Which is obviously a concern that could be diminished if drivers didn’t tailgate the vehicles in front of them.

Corrine O’Connor, a deputy executive director at the Philadelphia Parking Authority, which manages that city’s program, told Evans that Philadelphia pays a flat rate to its vendor based on the number of cameras it operates and does not share revenue to ensure there is no profit incentive in handing out violations.

In Abington, Malloy told Evans, the cost of the program is completely covered by the violation fines.

Lancaster city officials ought to seek the feedback of residents about which route to take: forgoing revenue-sharing to eliminate a profit incentive for violations, or saving money by using fines to pay for the program. The former path would encourage trust, but the latter might appeal to Lancaster County frugality.

As Evans reported, the red light cameras “would fit into Lancaster’s larger Vision Zero plan to eliminate serious injuries and deaths from motor vehicles by 2030. The city’s action plan, adopted in 2020, calls for design changes on roads with high rates of injury, as well as education and engagement with communities on traffic safety.”

It’s a laudable and important goal. According to Evans’ reporting, four people died and 15 others were seriously injured in crashes in Lancaster city last year, according to PennDOT data — three of the deaths occurred near intersections along Prince Street, so we hope that often-busy thoroughfare is a top candidate for red light cameras.

As part of Vision Zero, the city already has added a walk sign to give pedestrians a head start at one busy intersection and curb bump-outs to Highland Avenue.

“We definitely understand that it’s a multipronged approach,” Cindy McCormick, the deputy director of engineering for the city’s Department of Public Works, told Evans. “We don’t want to do just enforcement, we want to pair that with all the other things that we’re doing to try and influence driver behavior.”

That is smart. We’d encourage other county municipalities to embrace similar approaches.

Evans noted that just over 700 crashes in total occurred within Lancaster city limits in 2021. Of those, 66 involved at least one driver running a red light, according to PennDOT data. None of the crashes involving a red-light runner resulted in a serious or fatal injury, but we think that’s probably just a matter of luck.

And neither luck nor hope is a strategy. But forward-thinking is. We hope Lancaster city’s efforts to make the city safer prove to be successful. A lot is at stake.