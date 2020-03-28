THE ISSUE

As millions of Americans stay at home and practice social distancing - now by the governor's order in Lancaster County - to try to slow the spread of COVID-19, many are thinking of others and doing their part to help their neighbors and their communities in the midst of the crisis.

We dedicate this editorial to people like Khristina Biddinger.

The Manheim Township woman told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jeff Hawkes that she was inspired to take action after she heard on the radio of an older couple who sat in their vehicle looking for a trustworthy person to ask to shop for them when they needed items at a store. Biddinger decided there was no reason that should be happening.

So, on a neighborhood social media site, she volunteered to shop for the elderly or disabled who live near her.

She did so, as Hawkes noted, “even as coronavirus complicated her life.” Her working hours had been cut, and it was difficult to find care for her two elementary-age children after their school closed.

We’ve read of so many instances of caring in recent days.

In New York, two 20-somethings decided to form a network of helpers called Invisible Hands to deliver groceries and medicine — and provide contact and comfort (at a safe distance) — to senior citizens and other vulnerable people. In 72 hours, The Associated Press reported, they amassed 1,300 volunteers.

And then there’s Kimberly Rheppard, of Lancaster city.

Grounded from her job as a distribution manager where she travels across North America and Europe, she decided for St. Patrick’s Day to make a Guinness chocolate pudding with a frothy Baileys Irish Cream topping. She then delivered the scrumptious treat to neighbors up and down her block of Lancaster Avenue.

The next day, she dropped by with lentil soup. And Rheppard’s thoughtfulness lit a spark, because neighbors showed up at her door with clam and mussel chowder — and also shared the dish with other neighbors.

These acts of kindness and consideration — shopping for those who can’t shop for themselves, making food for neighbors — may not seem like a lot individually, but they add up.

And they remind us that we’re all in this collectively, no matter our age, income, political party or any other measuring stick normally used to divide us into categories.

In at least two neighborhoods in Manheim Township, residents are devising ways to cheer the kids missing school friends and play dates by holding socially distant scavenger hunts for parents to enjoy on walks with their children.

People also are helping by donating blood.

Steve Coiner was one of the donors at an American Red Cross blood drive March 20 at Church of the Nazarene in Ephrata.

He told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Sean Sauro that he was giving blood because he heard about the shortage. Coiner said he encouraged his girlfriend to donate as well.

We thank them and everyone else who has donated blood for heeding the call — and encourage others to do so. It’s a life-saving gift.

Then there are the gifts for those doing the life-saving.

“As health care providers grapple with a severe national shortage of masks and other gear to protect against COVID-19,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Heather Stauffer reported, “some Amish residents in Lancaster County are among those firing up sewing machines to help.”

Stauffer reported that the owners of Bird-in-Hand Fabric are allowing their business to serve “as a hub for dozens of families in their Amish community sewing about 13,000 fabric masks to donate to Lancaster Health Center.”

“Lancaster County in itself is just a very giving place,” said Sylvan Stoltzfus, who owns the business with his wife. “We decided that if we can find people to help us, we would donate fabric and materials for these masks for protection from this virus.”

How wonderful is that?

There are also other ways to make a difference, if you are able: Donate to your local food pantry (and make this a regular routine as the need is only going to increase). Or donate money to a nonprofit, like Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development, whose struggles were profiled by LNP | LancasterOnline’s Hurubie Meko, or Meals on Wheels (which also could use volunteers). Order take-out from a restaurant — and tip generously.

Reach out to family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, people with whom you worship. Even a quick call to say, “Hi, how are you doing?” means a lot to someone who may be feeling lonely and a little scared.

Keep the connections open!