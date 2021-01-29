THE ISSUE

As part of his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal, President Joe Biden is calling for the national minimum wage to be raised to $15 an hour. “No one working 40 hours a week should still be below the poverty line,” the president said. The federal minimum wage, currently $7.25 an hour, hasn’t increased since 2009. Some states have a minimum wage higher than the federal figure, but Pennsylvania remains locked in at $7.25. Gov. Tom Wolf, who has long pushed for a higher state minimum, “wants lawmakers to raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage in steps to $15 an hour,” The Associated Press reported Thursday.

It’s time for state and federal lawmakers to engage in serious discussions about the minimum wage.

We want to see thoughtful debate that addresses the pros and cons of pushing the hourly minimum to $15 on a reasonable timetable. And we want the debate to be framed not as a political football that liberals and conservatives can use to score points, but as an issue that’s of vital importance to all Americans and the health of the economy.

Asking lawmakers in Harrisburg and Washington, D.C., now — in this severely polarized time — to stick to respectful and thoughtful discourse is a long shot, we know. But we live in hope.

There are weighty issues facing the country, most of them related to the devastating COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 432,000 Americans and sent shock waves through most of the economy.

It might be that boosting the minimum wage is precisely what we need in this moment for vulnerable families to thrive during the recovery that we hope follows on the heels of a successful vaccination program and a full reopening.

Or it could be that hobbled businesses, especially smaller and family-owned ones, would further struggle to get back on their feet if asked to increase what they pay employees.

But we can’t navigate these nuances without holding in-depth, good-faith discussions. That’s the only way lawmakers can get this right. And they need to listen not just to business interests, but to Americans for whom hourly wages are a reality, not a theoretical concern.

We do find it compelling, however, that some major companies, including Target, Amazon, Costco and Best Buy, have indicated they support the Raise the Wage Act, a proposal that would incrementally increase the federal minimum wage, bringing it to $15 an hour by 2025.

Amazon has been at the $15 per hour minimum since November 2018.

“Employees who saw their paychecks increase told us that they had an easier time providing for their families and were able to spend on things like car repairs and home improvement projects,” said Jay Carney, a senior vice president at Amazon. “In short, the investments we made in our hourly employees were quickly transferred to local businesses and economies.”

Lancaster City Council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El made a similar point in a 2019 op-ed for LNP | LancasterOnline.

“A minimum wage increase is not the only policy we need, but it’s one that will help working Pennsylvanians and stimulate our economy,” he wrote then. “The moral argument is much simpler: People have value. Their labor has value, and our society should be organized in such a way that it recognizes that value.”

The world, of course, is different today than it was in the summer of 2019, when we regularly dined at restaurants, sat in movie theaters, strolled through malls and sat in the stands at Lancaster Barnstormers games. The virus has changed so much.

Some say the urgency of the moral argument for boosting the minimum wage must be considered in conjunction with the needs of some small businesses that already find themselves on the brink of disaster.

While the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has expressed support — enthusiasm, even — for President Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic relief plan, that hasn’t extended to a full-throated endorsement of increasing the federal minimum wage to $15.

In its “2021 Policy Priorities” statement, the Chamber indicates that its goal is to “ensure that any new workplace regulations or mandates in areas like minimum wage, paid leave, and joint employment are business-friendly and do not impose unworkable burdens on employers.”

Others have been more blunt in their opposition.

“If the federal government mandates a universal $15 minimum wage, many low income Americans will lose their current jobs and find fewer job opportunities in the future,” Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey asserted Jan. 15. “The best thing that the federal government and states can do for economic growth right now is to quickly vaccinate as many Americans as possible and fully reopen this economy.”

Another moderate Republican, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, told The Washington Post that minimum wage discussions should not be part of the COVID-19 relief package and that if President Biden thinks otherwise, “I’d like to have a conversation with him.”

Conversations are good. They are a necessary start.

Meaningful conversation is needed in Harrisburg, too. A 2019 Franklin & Marshall poll found that 69% of Pennsylvanians surveyed supported raising the state’s minimum wage to $12 per hour. Nothing came of the governor’s push that year.

Waiting too long to increase the minimum wage has placed us in a difficult position in which any raise would have to be considerable to have an effect. Which is why, to the understandable frustration of some on the left, there is talk of legislation that would stagger the increase over several years.

Another factor involves those who work in restaurants and bars — which have been hit especially hard during the pandemic — and where they would fit into potential legislation. The federal minimum wage for tipped workers is $2.13 per hour, and it's $2.83 per hour in Pennsylvania. Employers are required to make up the difference if tips do not raise a worker's pay to $7.25 per hour. President Biden favors ending the tipped minimum wage.

“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the $7.25 federal minimum wage was economically and morally indefensible,” says Democratic U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia. “Now, the pandemic is highlighting the gross imbalance between the productivity of our nation’s workers and the wages they are paid.”

As we keep saying, it’s complicated. Strong, thoughtful governance and collaboration are needed to address this issue.

We want to know what you think, too. Please write to us with your thoughts on raising the minimum wage. Email a letter to the editor (no more than 250 words) to LancasterLetters@lnpnews.com or fax it to 717-399-6507.