THE ISSUE

Protesters locally and across the United States have called for accountability and reform within law enforcement to eradicate police brutality and racial injustice. “One issue has surfaced repeatedly — diversity in policing,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Hurubie Meko reported in a July 26 investigative piece. “A lack of diversity in police departments, activists argue, feeds the distrust between officers and the communities they serve,” she wrote. Diversity was lacking based on an analysis of demographic information provided by 14 local law enforcement agencies for the article.

Calvin Duncan was hired as Lancaster city’s first community relations police officer in 1951 and worked his way up — through the civil unrest of the 1960s — to become the department’s first Black captain in 1972, Meko noted in her article.

As a police officer of color, Duncan provided an interesting lens through which to view diversity in law enforcement a half-century ago, as compared to this difficult moment in 2020.

Duncan was profiled by the Lancaster Intelligencer Journal in July 1976, and offered this insight on the civil rights protests of the previous decade: “Most cities around the country could have learned a lesson from the way the people of Lancaster dealt with those tensions. The pressures were tremendous — tremendous. We had the disruption, the confrontation, the violence. But we came out of it without the loss of one life. ... We had enough sound thinking, positive thinking people, that it sort of tended to minimize that final explosion.”

How great would it be if Duncan’s assessment of that era of protest could be applied to this one?

Duncan added this about what he personally brought to the force: “I think that I have helped to shape the character of the Lancaster Bureau of Police. I think I have helped to bring about a new image — a more positive image in police perception of their roles as public servants.”

He was just one man, of course. And no single person can be asked to shoulder the burden of an agency’s push toward diversity and inclusiveness.

Still, Duncan exemplifies how community policing can be better.

In 2020, it must become better.

Greater diversity in police departments is a crucial part of that.

Meko examined demographic information from 14 Lancaster County departments, including state police Troop J. Compared to the Lancaster County’s 2019 census estimates, her analysis uncovered shortfalls in representation.

To start, 81% of the county identifies as white, while 94% of officers survey identified as white.

Black people represent 5.2% of the county population, but only 2.8% of police officers.

Hispanic people represent 11% of the county population, but only 2% of police officers.

Asian people represent 2.5% of the count population, but only 0.69% of police officers.

And there’s this other stark and disappointing disparity: Women represent 51% of the county’s population but only make up 9% of police officers surveyed.

Many who are in charge of hiring are aware of these troubling statistics, but their progress toward improving them remains slow, even with concerted efforts.

Attempting to diversify any institution is a challenge, John Churchville, a professor of criminal justice and legal studies at Lancaster Bible College told Meko. He discovered that firsthand when trying to draw more Black attorneys to the county.

“We had a diversity committee, where we actually tried to figure out a way to recruit more Black attorneys to Lancaster and reached out to other firms. It did not work,” Churchville said. “It’s a self-perpetuating cycle. The only way to increase diversity is to start with diversity, and then that attracts other people. But we’ve never been able to get that critical mass.”

Meko detailed the frustrations of Elizabethtown police Chief Edward Cunningham, whose 15-person department has 13 white men and two white women.

“It’s not for a lack of trying,” said Cunningham, who became chief in January 2018. “I put an ad in La Voz (a Spanish-language publication of LNP Media Group), I put an ad in the New Pittsburgh Courier (a Black newspaper). … I also advertised at all five of the major police departments in the state.”

He ended up with 17 applicants — 15 white men, one woman and one person of color. The woman dropped out of the process before Cunningham could even meet with her.

“That right there, that’s a problem,” Cunningham said. “With all of that recruiting, I only got one person. I can only hire from the pool of candidates I have.”

Lancaster city officials have worked, too, to increase diversity on the police force. The city has tried to broaden the pool of test-takers and has given “additional civil service exam points for being bilingual, participating in the police cadet program or being a city resident,” Meko noted.

But even with that, the city still has a department that is 88% white and 90% male. In Lancaster city, 38.5% of residents are Hispanic, 18.3% are Black and, of course, half are women.

The efforts to diversify police departments across Lancaster County must reap results at a quicker rate. One point Meko raises is the idea that if departments improve from within, it might become easier to recruit officers from groups that traditionally have not seen themselves entering law enforcement.

“As a Black queer woman, if I started working for the (Lancaster city police), nothing would be better,” Aleah Janette Tyson, an activist and organizer from Lancaster, told Meko via text. “My voice would probably be silenced or trampled on.”

That’s a problematic and likely correct perception. To change the cultures that lead to those perceptions, training is crucial. Existing officers need training in anti-racism and the concept of using force — and weapons — only as a last resort, Tyson suggested.

More training in implicit bias can also help. But Danitra Sherman of the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania told Meko that an additional solution might even be simpler to implement.

“It’s really just getting the time to talk to the people — finding the community leader and the community stakeholders and building the relationship with them to find that tie into the community,” Sherman said.

Talking to people.

Duncan was on to that notion all those decades ago. Here’s something he highlighted in that 1976 interview with the Intelligencer Journal: “We’ve attempted to dispel the notion that many officers had that people weren’t important — that is, they diluted the people importance of what they’re doing.”

Improving recruiting, internal training and community relations can all combine to help toward the end goal of better diversity in police departments.

Police departments won’t be effective if they can’t establish relationships with the people they serve. Toward that aim, they must reflect the communities they serve.

This cannot be put off any longer.