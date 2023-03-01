THE ISSUE

The Lancaster Parking Authority board last week postponed voting on whether to accept the sole $1.5 million bid submitted to create and install public art at the Christian Street Garage overlooking Ewell Plaza on North Queen Street. “More than 20 community members — an uncommon crowd for a parking authority meeting — showed up Thursday morning to complain about the design, the cost and the process the city used to choose and include the garage art,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin and Chad Barthe reported. “But the board wasn’t delaying its decision to appease its critics. Instead, because only one bid was submitted, the board wanted justification of cost submitted by Benchmark Construction Co., of Brownstown. Its bid is $900,000 more than the $600,000 the authority budgeted for the art component in 2018.”

We’ve been reluctant to weigh in on the Christian Street Garage art project because art is subjective and we’re generally in favor of more of it in public spaces.

But the process of developing this particular art project has been messy and bewildering.

In 2019, a committee made up of stakeholders in Ewell Plaza — named for Lancaster Olympic sprinter Barney Ewell — selected R&R Studios, a Miami artwork and architecture firm, to design the public art intended for the parking garage facade overlooking the plaza. This decision was ratified by the city’s Public Art Advisory Board.

Many in Lancaster’s vibrant arts community were displeased. The city’s Historical Commission rejected the initial design created by R&R Studios — a massive installation of multicolored aluminum tubes, hung vertically — and Ewell’s daughter, Denise Ewell, called it “horrendous.”

Nevertheless, in November 2019, Lancaster City Council approved, with conditions, both the construction of the parking garage and the public art. Among other things, R&R was required to offer two to three final designs for a public vote.

But the three final designs were similar, with the same multicolored aluminum tubing, though one featured a quilt pattern, another a checkered pattern with squares spelling “I LOVE LANCASTER” and a third, the eventual winner, had vertical stripes without text and was called “The New Lancaster Rainbow.”

A group of Lancaster residents, including former Mayor Art Morris and Mulberry Arts Studio founder and owner April Koppenhaver, unsuccessfully took the city to court in an attempt to halt the art project.

But the Lancaster Parking Authority board approved the art design in 2022. And Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace recently informed that board that it’s required to complete the entire North Queen Street building, including the facade. But the board has received just one construction bid.

So the process has been rocky. And both city officials and parking authority leaders have failed to adequately communicate why the project is worth the headaches.

Is the chosen artwork meant to add to the structural integrity of the parking garage? Is it meant to represent Lancaster history or culture? What does its theme, “The New Lancaster Rainbow,” really mean, apart from its vague nod to the city’s growing and welcome diversity? Does it reflect the uniqueness of our dynamic city?

The ancient Greek philosopher Aristotle is credited with saying that the “aim of art is to represent not the outward appearance of things, but their inward significance” — in other words, art achieves its aim if it means something to us. What is this art project supposed to mean to Lancaster residents? Excellent public art should mean something.

Architect Rosario Marquardt of R&R Studios said in 2021, “We want to emulate the colors of Lancaster, the colors that we see in the trimming of windows or flowerpots and doorways. We want to replicate the colors and also celebrate the spirit of the people of Lancaster.”

As fans of the compelling and evocative murals seen around Philadelphia, we believe it would be easier to celebrate the spirit of the people of Lancaster by engaging the talents of local artists rather than a Miami company.

Lenwood Sloan, then a member of the city’s Public Art Advisory Board, said in 2021 that an art project like this one requires a set of specific technical, engineering and artistic skills.

“We have local artists who have an amazing vision but not necessarily the experience of working with such large-scale projects,” Sloan said. “Public art has to be durable and you need to know how to build things. Plus there is a lot of money involved.”

So there were no local artists with the technical expertise to pull off a large-scale project, but the parking authority likely will hire a local firm to install it? That seems like a contradiction.

Sloan was right, though, that there’s a lot of money involved.

That was one of the concerns cited in an LNP | LancasterOnline letter to the editor last week. The letter was co-signed by Morris, Koppenhaver and sculptor George Mummert, among others.

The Lancaster Parking Authority, they wrote, “is about to vote to spend money from its emergency and maintenance fund on this installation. It was originally budgeted at $600,000. The cost is now more than double that. We are appalled.”

They also pointed to a 2019 quote from Mayor Sorace stating that the decision to engage R&R’s services was final. If that firm attempted to recycle a design used elsewhere, “it is on us,” Sorace said then.

The letter writers accurately noted that the exterior of a facility in Warwick, Rhode Island (the Interlink transportation hub), designed by R&R Studios, is nearly identical to “The New Lancaster Rainbow.”

In a separate letter to the editor published Tuesday, former Lancaster city and county solicitor D.E. LeFever wrote that if in fact “this closely echoes one or more designs from other cities, I cannot see an expenditure of the magnitude stated for a copycat design.”

What we struggle to comprehend is the magnitude of the messiness that has beset this art project.

With a $1.5 million investment and a future Lancaster landmark on the line, we hope city and parking authority officials can create from all this mess something residents can be proud of. Because public art can, and should be, amazing.