THE ISSUE

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tom Lisi reported earlier this week, “Lancaster city’s first new affordable housing construction in a generation is facing fierce opposition from a group of residents in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood who say the plan is too large and out of step with the surrounding area. Seven residents, among the most dedicated to fighting the development, have also taken the Lancaster-based affordable housing builder HDC MidAtlantic and Lancaster city to court by appealing a set of zoning changes the developer won from the city. The $15.4 million plan from HDC MidAtlantic includes 64 apartments for households making between $11,000 and $40,000, 12 of which will be reserved for people with physical disabilities. Rent estimates range from $200 to $850 a month, depending on household income, according to the developer.”

There is simply not enough housing in Lancaster County for low- and middle-income families.

As Lisi reported, a recent analysis by the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities describes the shortage as “severe.”

The analysis found there are approximately 4,300 homes throughout the county with rents low enough to accommodate families of two or three making around $40,000 a year or less.

“To meet the demand for such units, the county would need about 1,150 more to come online each year over a decade, according to the analysis — many times more than the current pace of affordable housing development,” Lisi noted. “Last year, state officials awarded affordable housing subsidies for 118 planned units in Lancaster County.”

Affordable housing needs to be built somewhere. And while we continue to advocate for such housing to be constructed around Lancaster County — we have lamented the public outcry that has met other proposed multifamily developments — the proposed site for the 64-unit apartment building in Lancaster city seems like a good one.

The site includes a vacant one-story medical office and a dilapidated parking deck. No one could argue that the current structures are worth saving or that the neighborhood is a pastoral place where dense housing would be an anomaly.

And we are depressed, quite frankly, by the kind of language that is being used by some opponents of this proposed development. As Lisi noted, the current controversy has echos of similar debates over affordable housing in the 1960s and ’70s.

“We want new neighbors; it’s critical to our society that we look at this issue and do what we can, but don’t saddle a whole community with this monstrosity,” one neighborhood resident said of the plans for the College Avenue site.

So, the message: It’s critical that society look at this issue — affordable housing — but please do not try to solve it, in even a small way, in our backyards.

Lisi cited a 2002 book by the late Franklin & Marshall College professor David Schuyler about Lancaster’s redevelopment projects and its history of residential segregation. As Lisi noted, Schuyler wrote about homeowners who were opposed to a 1969 plan to build smaller public housing developments. They argued that the developments would not fit into their neighborhoods; they would threaten their property values; and they would overcrowd the schools and community — so, basically, the same arguments being used now.

Today, as Lisi reported, the group of residents fighting HDC’s plan insist they are proud to be part of an already diverse community. But they invoke the specter of falling property values. They assert that HDC’s proposed building is poorly designed to “warehouse” its tenants.

Leroy Hopkins, a retired Millersville University professor and local historian, said he heard these kinds of complaints when he was an associate director of a now-defunct Lancaster chapter of the Urban League in the 1970s. And they’re “just as illogical” now as they were then, Hopkins said.

We agree.

“I don’t want, five years down the line, folks driving down College Avenue, looking at this monstrosity of a building, and saying, ‘Oh, that's where those people live, and look what they've done to the community,’” one resident said.

Those people. And the repeated use of the word “monstrosity” — it conjures up visions of the kind of concrete high-rises that did mar neighborhoods in past decades. The renderings of the proposed College Avenue apartment building look nothing like those.

The development’s opponents accuse HDC of a bait-and-switch, of replacing a plan that proposed fewer units with a denser one. “The developer has strongly denied that charge,” Lisi noted. Changes are inevitable in any development process — this doesn’t strike us as underhanded.

As Lisi reported, the opponents of the current HDC plan cite research about the impact on property values of large-scale affordable housing developments. But, Lisi wrote, the research also makes it clear that “many factors can affect property values near an affordable housing project, including the economic conditions of the surrounding area.”

Chestnut Hill is home to a mix of struggling, middle-class and well-to-do households. Some of its historic homes are gorgeous. It’s a beautiful, tree-lined neighborhood with a hip cafe. We can’t see the neighborhood’s character changing anytime soon.

As Lisi noted, HDC’s plans for this apartment building are part of a larger redevelopment of the currently vacant former St. Joseph Hospital campus.

“HDC’s developments, including the one at 213 College Ave., are not public housing,” Lisi pointed out. “HDC MidAtlantic last year secured federal tax credits that essentially subsidize the project so the private nonprofit can offer lower rents for households making less than $40,000 a year. Once completed, the nonprofit would continue to own and manage the property.”

As Lisi reported, opponents “argue the 64-unit development will cause increased traffic and congestion in the area. But a 2007 report from the Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard University showed multifamily housing decreases car traffic and congestion compared with single-family homes. As in larger cities, denser neighborhoods can support more businesses and public transportation.”

The opponents of this development have complained that city officials and HDC have not heeded their concerns.

We agree that community engagement is imperative. But these opponents don’t represent everyone in the neighborhood. And there are other interests at stake — including the public good that will come with providing families with a safe, pleasant place to live.

Dana Hanchin, president and CEO of HDC MidAtlantic, envisions the College Avenue project as part of “an integrated community where everyone is welcomed and people feel part of the community.”

This is what we should want for everyone, no matter their income level.