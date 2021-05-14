THE ISSUE: “Lancaster County commissioners are hoping an undeveloped plot of land along the Conestoga River in Lancaster Township will be the location of a new county prison,” Carter Walker reported in the May 6 LNP | LancasterOnline. “Parts of Lancaster County’s current prison at 625 E. King St. date to the decade before the Civil War, with the most recent portions built in the 1990s. Building a new prison has been discussed by a succession of county leaders for nearly 20 years, and there is broad agreement among elected and appointed county officials about the need for a new one.”

Lancaster County has needed a new, modern prison for decades. So last week’s development must be welcome and gratifying for everyone who has worked to raise awareness of the deficiencies at Lancaster County Prison.

The path to a new prison has been long, with the immense price tag understandably being the biggest hurdle. And it has required prison staff and those who are incarcerated to endure difficult physical conditions — conditions that, at times, have frankly been unacceptable.

And a lot taxpayer money has been spent to keep the current prison operating; it’s a calculus that, in retrospect, might have made building a new prison years ago the smarter proposition. But hindsight can be 20/20, and we appreciate that the county now seems financially well-positioned to embark upon this project.

Recent history shows how apparent this need is.

In 2014, this newspaper noted that mold had been found in the prison, necessitating costly renovations to the showers and ventilation system. Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman noted then that it would be better to build a new prison than continue spending significant money on such repairs.

In February 2015, amid a cold winter, the editorial board decried the news that, due to an aging heating and ventilation system, temperatures had dropped to the low 50s in some areas of the prison.

“Being humane, no matter what people do, is important,” said Scott Martin, the current state senator who was then a Lancaster County commissioner and chairman of the Prison Board.

We agreed with Martin, noting that “excessive heat or extreme cold is not part of any legal punishment in civilized societies.”

In early 2016, newly elected Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons wrote an op-ed about the “sobering” problems with the prison building. He said “the building’s poor condition makes the already tough job of staff even tougher,” but cautioned that the county’s debt level was too high at that time to responsibly consider financing a new prison.

In recent months, though, there finally seemed to be a breakthrough. It came as the county’s debt level has finally dropped to a more manageable figure.

“The county currently has a $43 million balance in its general fund, comparable to a savings account,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Walker wrote. “And by the end of the year the county’s debt level will be roughly $161 million of its $470 million limit.”

County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino says county financial advisers now indicate that building a new prison will “not have a negative impact on our taxpayers.”

That’s an important factor.

And, in additional good news, it appears that a good location has been found for the new facility.

The proposed site in Lancaster Township is currently “a 75-acre farm surrounded on three sides by a horseshoe bend in the Conestoga, west of Lancaster County Central Park and east of Route 222.”

The county has agreed to pay the owners $3 million for the property, but can back out of the deal if the land cannot be zoned for use as a prison.

“I do believe this is the ideal site for a new prison,” D’Agostino said.

That said, there are still key steps ahead in the process.

The proposed land purchase will be the topic of a May 20 Prison Board meeting, in order to give the public an opportunity to ask questions. Commissioners are then set to vote on the purchase May 25.

Closing on the deal, which will include the long process of rezoning hearings and approval, could take up to two years. Only after that can construction begin.

And so we will have more time to debate the vision for the new correctional facility. The current one is modeled after an 18th-century castle in Lancashire, England. It saw its first inmates in 1851 and does not have the layout to adjust to contemporary ideas regarding design and function of a prison.

Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth was correct last week when he said the time of viewing prisons as places to “warehouse” people is long past.

And Jean Bickmire, president of the local prison reform advocacy group Have A Heart for Persons in the Criminal Justice System “said she hopes things like outside recreation areas, reentry orientation areas, women’s-only medical units, mental health care units and other features will be considered for a new correctional facility,” Walker reported.

We agree those will be important considerations for discussion.

In the meantime, Lancaster County still has years ahead of operating a prison that’s in less than ideal shape.

“The current facility, which can house around 1,100 inmates, lacks air conditioning, which corrections officials blame for an increase in assaults over the summer months,” Walker noted. “The outside recreation areas for prisoners mostly consist of open-air concrete enclosures, and private spaces for attorneys to meet with their clients are limited, with the primary area being a room with only plexiglass separating multiple groups.”

We appreciate the incredible work that Warden Cheryl Steberger and her staff have done to keep the prison operating in such conditions. Some of her staff members are working out of retrofitted closets dubbed “cloffices.”

And we appreciate all those — from advocates to elected leaders — who have pushed for real progress toward a new prison.