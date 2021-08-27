THE ISSUE: An outbreak of COVID-19 at Lancaster County Prison has affected at least 72 inmates and seven staff members, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Carter Walker reported this week. So far, none of the cases have required hospitalization, Warden Cheryl Steberger said. The outbreak has compounded ongoing staffing issues at the prison, which is down 62 officers from its full complement of 228. Lancaster County officials hope proposals for a pay boost and sign-on bonuses will help to fix the problem, Walker reported.

The situation in Pennsylvania prisons has often been an overlooked microcosm of our response to COVID-19, in terms of both public health and the economic/workforce fallout. So there are multiple threads worthy of discussion.

When the new outbreak was first reported last week, Steberger stated at the county Prison Board meeting that COVID-19 “is just rearing its ugly head again,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tom Lisi reported.

At that point, only inmates had tested positive for the virus. But this week, the problem expanded, as staff members have become infected.

Steberger’s succinct assessment is correct. COVID-19 is rearing its ugly head again. And it will do so again and again, until we bring the pandemic under control through widespread vaccination and personal protective measures — including masks — that help keep the insidious virus from spreading.

Those tools can give us some level of control over COVID-19, but too many people continue to resist the science and the guidance of health experts.

In response to the surge in cases, “the prison has reimplemented mitigation measures ... including isolation housing units for inmates who test positive and universal mask-wearing,” Lisi reported. It also has paused all visitation and programming for the inmates.

Those are strong measures, but it could be argued that mask-wearing and isolating positive cases could have been instituted sooner, or never should have been halted in the first place.

The highly transmissible delta variant of COVID-19 didn’t sneak up on us. We’ve known about it for weeks. It was back on July 27 that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that even fully vaccinated people wear a mask indoors in areas of substantial or high transmission such as Lancaster County.

Too often during this pandemic, institutions and businesses have waited and used CDC or state Department of Health guidance for reactive measures, rather than proactive ones. (And, in the frustrating cases that have drawn our greatest ire in editorials, health experts’ guidance has been ignored altogether by those who are tasked with protecting the public.)

At the prison, inmates have the option to get a COVID-19 vaccination when they first enter, Steberger said last week. And since vaccines became available, 165 inmates have been vaccinated, Deputy Warden for Inmate Services Joe Shiffer added. That’s encouraging news.

Steberger also said last week that a majority of prison employees are vaccinated, but that she opposes instituting a requirement for staffers to be vaccinated.

But that was before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval Monday to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, replacing the emergency use authorization. Given that news, we believe the Lancaster County commissioners should mandate vaccinations for all county workers — including those at the prison.

Mandating vaccination would be a prudent action and one that could set an example for Lancaster and help to stave off future surges. Herd immunity is the only way Lancaster County’s economy will get fully back on its feet. Particularly in short-staffed organizations, reducing employee sick days seems to be important, and having everyone vaccinated would advance that aim.

The Washington Post’s Eugene Robinson, in an op-ed we published on these pages Wednesday, called for government leaders at all levels to require employees to be vaccinated.

“All of this needs to happen immediately,” Robinson wrote. “To say we are heading in the wrong direction on the coronavirus is a gross understatement. The delta variant looked like bad news when it arrived weeks ago, but now it looks calamitous.”

On too many fronts, however, we simply don’t see this needed sense of urgency from our elected leaders. The lack of it is going to cost more lives. Already, more than 633,000 Americans have died of COVID-19.

Using federal relief

Meanwhile, the Lancaster County commissioners are trying to solve the problem of significant understaffing at the prison. This is hardly an isolated issue. Employers in nearly all sectors are struggling to fill positions.

As The New York Times’ Paul Krugman noted in an op-ed we published Wednesday, “Many Americans don’t want to go back to the way things were before ... unless offered substantially more money and/or better working conditions.”

Money is the carrot county officials are proposing to use, Walker reported this week.

“Chief Clerk Larry George and Patrick Mulligan, budget director for the county, proposed using a portion of the county’s $106 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to help shore up the prison’s staff,” Walker wrote, adding that they hope to present a detailed plan to the commissioners next Wednesday.

The commissioners seem to be amenable to the idea.

“There is no doubt we need to do something,” Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said Tuesday. “Obviously the devil is in the details, which we don’t know yet in terms of how much total we are talking about. … But I’m open to the idea because of the situation and we’ve got to do something.”

Federal relief funds — from either the American Rescue Plan or the 2020 CARES Act — could allow payment of up to $25,000 per employee as hazard pay (or a type of “retention bonus”), Walker reported. That could stem additional workforce attrition. Additionally, the county could use federal relief funds for recruiting and hiring, providing signing bonuses for new hires.

We’re fully in favor of pursuing these proposals. The prison staffing issue must be solved, and this is one thing those federal relief funds are precisely designated for: mitigating the effects that the pandemic has had upon various sectors of the workforce.

But we’re still scratching our heads over why the commissioners seemingly aren’t considering deploying American Rescue Plan funds to help other vulnerable parts of the Lancaster County economy.

In an Aug. 8 editorial, we expressed our disbelief that Lancaster County Republican commissioners Josh Parsons and D’Agostino “aren’t convinced that this county should spend $106 million in American Rescue Plan relief funds on pandemic-related needs.”

We weren’t alone in advocating for the county to target those relief funds in ways that would have the most impact here.

Lancaster Chamber President Tom Baldrige said the federal money should be spent “in the most strategic and impactful way possible that actually solves issues, not just funds issues.” And Kevin Ressler, president and CEO of the United Way of Lancaster County, wants residents’ voices to be heard on how the funds could be used.

We have long favored the creation of a county public health department, of course, but we also suggested that the American Rescue Plan funds could be put toward “addressing the negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, including economic harms to workers, households, small businesses, impacted industries and the public sector.”

It’s clear there’s been a negative impact on the staffing at Lancaster County Prison. So relief funds are rightly being proposed to address that issue.

But we wish the two Republican commissioners would look around and realize that this county is hurting in ways that extend far beyond the prison. And realize they have the power — and the funds — to put Lancaster County in the best possible position for a post-pandemic recovery.