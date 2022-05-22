THE ISSUE

Registered Republicans and Democrats nominated candidates for the state Legislature, U.S. House and Senate and Pennsylvania governor and lieutenant governor in Tuesday’s midterm primary election. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman easily won the Democratic nomination for the open U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Pat Toomey. The Donald Trump-endorsed celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz and hedge fund millionaire David McCormick remained locked in a tight race Friday for the Republican nomination; that contest appeared to be headed for a recount. State Sen. Doug Mastriano — a Trump-endorsed QAnon favorite who was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and sought to overturn the votes of nearly 3.5 million Pennsylvanians— won the Republican gubernatorial nomination. He will be opposed in November by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat.

The midterm general election campaign — like the campaign that preceded last week’s primary election — promises to be an extended nightmare of screeching negative ads and vicious, unproductive discourse that will fail to provide voters with a clear sense of what the candidates would do for their constituents.

Election campaigns are meant to give voters a sense of what candidates are like, what causes they’ll fight for, what stances they’ll take.

Consider this our plea for a general election campaign that delivers on this aim. Because the November contests promise to be pivotal for our state and nation, and the discourse should meet the moment. The primary election campaign — particularly the contest for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate — certainly did not.

Instead, the candidates savaged one another, on the airwaves and on the debate stage.

A political action committee ad in support of McCormick accused Oz of being a “secret Hollywood liberal,” who advised Americans to “follow the Communist Chinese on COVID.”

An ad for Oz accused McCormick of being not just a “finance bro,” but “China’s bro,” who invested in China “even after they gave us COVID.”

The language of both these ads was the sort of disgusting and irresponsible rhetoric that has fed anti-Asian hatred in the United States.

The April 25 ABC27 News debate offered the GOP senatorial candidates an opportunity to introduce themselves to the voters. Instead, they mostly attested to the terribleness of their opponents.

Accurately describing how the debate unfolded, candidate Jeff Bartos quipped that viewers would be drunk if they had a drink each time these candidates talked about themselves. We actually would have preferred that the candidates spoke about themselves and how they would use their power as a U.S. senator to advance the interests of Pennsylvanians.

Instead, they mostly trashed each other.

Candidates Kathy Barnette and Carla Sands sniped at each other throughout the debate.

McCormick ridiculed Oz as a “flip-flopper” on major issues and delivered what we’re guessing was a prepared wisecrack about there being “no miracle cure for flip-flopping.”

Oz assailed McCormick as “Dishonest Dave,” who “went groveling” to Trump for his endorsement, and failed to get it.

One-upmanship was the currency of the debate. Accepting the Big Lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump seemed to be the price of admission. The shameful perpetuation of this lie is a danger to our democracy.

The candidates spent virtually no time discussing their visions of the future for their would-be constituents.

Instead of discussing the primary causes of, and potential solutions for, the opioid epidemic — a long-standing and devastating crisis for Pennsylvanians, including many families in Lancaster County — the focus was on fentanyl being brought into the U.S. across a supposedly “open” southern border.

The candidates did not discuss health care, workforce development or real immigration reform. They offered no insights into how such reform would help to address the severe workforce challenges facing employers here and elsewhere in the U.S. Instead, we got blather about building a wall.

The issues of inflation and high gas prices did come up, at least. But we were struck by candidates who support free markets discussing actions that would seek to control those markets.

Whether it’s McCormick or Oz who wins the Republican senatorial nomination, the winner will have plenty of real issues on which to debate Fetterman. Practicing during the primary campaign would have been smart.

We’re hoping against hope that the general election campaign is a contest of ideas and substance, rather than spurious attacks based on shady opposition research. That includes the contest between U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and his Democratic challenger Bob Hollister, the retired superintendent of Eastern Lancaster County School District — and all the races on the fall ballot.

Candidates shouldn’t squander the chances they’re given to tell voters what and how they’d deliver if elected. Voters are dealing with serious challenges. Our democracy isn’t a game. We deserve serious candidates who can explain why they deserve our vote.

We ask that candidates engage in public forums that discuss issues in substantive ways, instead of just slinging mud in ads on television and social media sites.

Ballot error

We’re grateful, as always, for the poll workers and Lancaster County employees who carried out the front-line tasks of running last Tuesday’s election.

But we were dismayed that thousands of mail-in ballots in this county couldn’t be scanned because of a printing error by the mail ballot vendor NPC. This delayed the counting of those ballots.

The real culprit, according to Republican county Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons, was Act 77, the 2019 state election law that enabled no-excuse mail voting and was passed by the Republican-controlled General Assembly with strong bipartisan support.

D’Agostino and Parsons said in a statement that Act 77 “forces counties to use mail ballot vendors where counties used to be able to do absentee ballots internally.”

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Ann Rejrat reported, John Trescot, the lone Democratic commissioner, issued a separate statement dismissing his colleagues’ placement of blame on Act 77.

“We have a vote counting problem in Lancaster County,” Trescot said. “Not a problem with missing ballots, fraudulent ballots or lost ballots. A counting problem.”

He continued: “What is clear is that this situation is not caused by the Act 77 voting bill. It was caused by a printer error.”

Trescot pointed out that precanvassing — that is, inspecting, opening and counting ballots, but not recording or publishing the results — might have alerted elections officials about the error before Election Day. But state lawmakers have failed to pass failed to pass clean legislation, unattached to partisan changes, which would allow that.

This is the second consecutive primary election in which a vendor printing error meant ballots couldn’t be scanned by the county’s machines. The county fired its previous vendor, Michigan Election Resources, for the 2021 mistake.

Perhaps D’Agostino and Parsons should have been less focused on removing the county’s one ballot drop box and more focused on advocating for a change in state law that would allow for precanvassing — or spent more time finding a better vendor.

That would seem to be their job as members of the county elections board.

Company one keeps

As LNP | LancasterOnline investigative journalist Carter Walker reported, “the leader of the local chapter of the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia group, won a seat on the Republican Committee of Lancaster County in Tuesday's election. Scott Nagle, of Marietta, narrowly won the Republican committeeman race in Marietta Borough’s first district.”

This is appalling in our view — and, we hope, appalling to Lancaster County Republicans.

Eleven Oath Keepers were charged in January by a federal grand jury with seditious conspiracy and other crimes for allegedly plotting to violently interrupt the acceptance of electoral votes for Joe Biden at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

As Walker reported, “The Pennsylvania Oath Keepers split from the national group in 2015, but its members also advocated for armed resistance to the 2020 election results in a Jan. 3, 2021, post on Gab, a social media site.”

Walker wrote that Nagle “was the Lancaster County chapter leader for the Pennsylvania Oath Keepers as recently as January of this year.”

Oath Keepers aren’t the kind of company any political party should keep. If Nagle has not disavowed his affiliation with that extremist group, local Republicans should distance themselves from him.