THE ISSUE
Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth met with the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board on Monday evening to discuss his plans for, and concerns about, the county court system. Ashworth began his five-year term as president judge — a role that requires him to oversee the administration of the county court system — in January. Ashworth succeeded Judge Dennis Reinaker as president judge.
Judge Ashworth is only a couple of months into his term as president judge, but he has some promising plans on his agenda.
He is forming civil, criminal and family task forces to examine how the courts are working in each of those areas, and how they might be improved.
He has stressed to judges and managers throughout the county court system that court employees “are to be valued, trusted and respected.”
He has no control over salary and benefits, he said, but he “can address the work environment.” Which is no small thing.
In his meeting with the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board, Ashworth spoke enthusiastically about the treatment courts in Lancaster County — particularly the Drug Court, from 213 individuals now have graduated.
Drug Court, like Veterans Court and Mental Health Court, emphasizes rehabilitation; only nonviolent offenders can apply to these rigorous and highly structured programs.
Ashworth talked of being “tremendously proud” of those who go through the demanding Drug Court program. He spoke compassionately about the disease of addiction and how the program seeks to address the underlying issues that can keep people trapped in addiction. He has seen, he said, “people get their lives back.”
But Ashworth also addressed some of the challenges facing the county courts.
It takes a village to keep a county court system operating smoothly. And apparently, our village is missing a few things.
Like citizen jurors.
And sheriff’s deputies.
Jurors needed
To the first: Judge Ashworth said that the shirking of jury duty has become a significant problem for the court.
Of 700 total jurors summoned for three trial terms in February, 371 were available to serve.
And of those, 96 failed to show up.
While the high number of jurors who had to be excused, or whose service was deferred, was concerning, Ashworth said judges are most troubled by the people who “appear to simply blow off jury duty without contacting us.”
"As I explain to jurors," Ashworth said, "we can’t do this without them, whether it’s a civil case or a criminal case.”
“What do we require of our citizens nowadays?” he asked. “Very little. This is one of the requirements of citizenship that is incredibly important to our system.”
Ashworth lamented attitudes toward jury duty, how “we’ve sort of made a joke out of dodging jury duty.”
He noted that having been on the bench for 20 years, he’s never had a single juror — having gotten “over the hump of inconvenience” — tell him that jury duty was a waste of time. Because, he said, jurors learn something about the judicial system that they couldn’t have learned without experiencing it.
Ashworth argued convincingly that there need to be consequences for failing to respond to a summons to jury duty.
The county court, he said, is going to resume issuing “Rule to Show Cause” notices to those who fail to respond. This means they’ll have to go to court to explain why they should not be found guilty of contempt. They may face fines; flagrant offenders may be incarcerated.
“We need to make sure people understand that when you receive jury notification, that’s just like a subpoena, and they’re required to show up, and you can’t just blow it off,” Ashworth said.
We admit, we’ve made jury duty jokes ourselves. After listening to Ashworth talk about this issue, those jokes didn’t seem as funny.
We understand the need to crack down on jury duty scofflaws. We’re just sorry that such a need exists.
It can be inconvenient to serve on a jury, especially if you need to work to get paid or you don’t have child care. Those issues can be explained to a judge. What we shouldn’t do is ignore jury notifications in the hope no one will notice. Court officials will notice.
More importantly, we have a responsibility — a civic duty — to respond when the courts summon us.
Deputy dearth
Ashworth said the county courts are also in need of court reporters. And sheriff’s deputies.
The latter shortage has been a problem for some time now.
A 2019 analysis of staffing trends by LNP | LancasterOnline revealed that turnover in the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office last year was 42% higher than the county average.
This had serious implications, as we noted in late August. When there aren’t enough deputies to provide security, courtroom openings may be delayed — or courtrooms may be closed. The courthouse schedule gets backed up.
And judges are left to guess which hearings they can afford to hold without a deputy present.
We called that “courtroom roulette” and noted, “This is not an era — and a courtroom is not a place — in which safety can be compromised.”
Sheriff Chris Leppler, the office’s elected official, theorized last summer that it’s tough to keep a full staff when the job offers relatively low pay and the strong economy offers better opportunities. He also told LNP | LancasterOnline that his efforts to change the office culture to a more “paramilitary” mindset — aimed at instilling more discipline and structure — might be causing friction.
Current and former employees — only one of whom agreed to be named in the news coverage because of the fear of employment retaliation — said Leppler and Chief Deputy Sheriff Chris Riggs were to blame. The employees decried poor morale and, in particular, Riggs’ leadership style and perceived favoritism.
We acknowledged then — and we acknowledge still — that we don’t know exactly what’s going on in the county sheriff’s office.
This is what we know: The courthouse needs sheriff’s deputies to operate efficiently.
Ashworth said the shortage is “almost at a crisis level.” It needs to be addressed once and for all.