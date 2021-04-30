THE ISSUE: “The Biden administration initially announced it would raise the refugee cap to 62,500 for this year, news that set refugee resettlement agencies like Church World Service to work preparing to assist more families,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Gillian McGoldrick reported last week. But then came an unwelcome development. The White House announced earlier this month that the refugee cap would remain at 15,000 — the same historic low set by the Trump administration. That decision drew fierce protest and pushback from refugee agencies, human rights advocates and some Democrats, prompting the Biden administration to backtrack again and set a May 15 deadline for announcing a new 2021 cap.

Throughout Donald Trump’s presidency, we criticized numerous White House actions that made it more difficult for refugees to come to America. Our doors were cruelly shut to too many people around the world who sought refuge from violence and extreme hardship.

We thought the election of President Joe Biden would be welcome news for refugees and those who help them resettle here. Biden campaigned on a promise to reverse Trump’s refugee policies. And, in early February, he announced plans to increase the annual cap on the number of refugees allowed to enter the United States to 125,000 for fiscal year 2022 — more than eight times the current level. The progression to that number would include raising the cap to 62,500 this year.

But something seems to have changed in the president’s views on admitting refugees, and it is troubling that he may break his promise.

Refugee families and agencies — which need clarity and a firm commitment — are on pins and needles awaiting Biden’s May 15 announcement of this year’s cap.

It should not have come to this.

The president should not have veered so wildly from his campaign promise and early February plan, even if he felt there were valid reasons for reconsideration. A predictable structure is desperately needed for refugees who have already gone through a rigorous vetting process and waited years to come here. Too many families have been heartbreakingly divided during these waits.

“These are human beings looking to find safety and many of them have been looking to find that for over 20 years. Decisions like this have real impact on people’s ability to find safety and hope for their families,” Rachel Helwig, the communications director for Church World Service, told LNP | LancasterOnline’s McGoldrick.

“It’s really important these decisions are made quickly,” Helwig added.

Eliza Asende shares her Lancaster city home with three of her sisters and two of their children. It’s crowded, “but she’d happily accommodate her other sister’s family of five if it meant they’d be allowed to come to the United States,” McGoldrick wrote.

That family of five is still living in a refugee camp in Tanzania after fleeing violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo. They were set to arrive in Lancaster on March 4, for what surely would have been a joyful reunion. But the Biden administration’s failure to move swiftly on its February promise meant canceled travel plans and more heartache.

“I feel so bad, I’m struggling a lot because I wish she could come,” Eliza Asende said. “They are struggling, they are suffering a lot.”

There are many such stories.

Ahmed Ahmed, a former refugee who lives in Lancaster city, wrote this in a Wednesday op-ed: “The need for a robust refugee resettlement program has never been more pertinent. With the former Trump administration’s cap on refugees and ongoing humanitarian crises across the globe, we need to pressure our representatives to act quickly.”

We agree, and we have long shared Ahmed’s view that there should be nothing controversial about the idea of compassionately opening America’s door to more refugees.

“Refugee resettlement is not only a safe and vetted process; it also has lowered the number of asylum-seekers,” Ahmed wrote. “Countries with robust refugee programs have fewer issues with border security and illegal immigration.”

And we have long touted the importance of refugees to Lancaster County’s success. Welcoming refugees here isn’t just the correct moral choice; it has invigorated the local economy and made our communities better, stronger and richer.

It is “the right economic choice for a flourishing county that needs workers and entrepreneurs,” we wrote in a 2020 editorial.

Yet we are stuck in a cycle of missing what these newcomers add to our local fabric. Church World Service Director Valentina Ross told McGoldrick that the agency hasn’t worked with any new refugees since January.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the historically low refugee cap set by Trump, they are expecting less than half of the 300 individuals they traditionally resettle in Lancaster every year,” McGoldrick wrote of the agency. “Between October 2019 and September 2020, the organization resettled only 98 individuals.”

Those are just the statistics. The sorrowful reality behind the numbers involves countless families left in limbo by Trump — and now Biden.

It means wasted effort, too.

“For refugees caught in the impasse, the delays threaten to undermine years of work put into the complicated process of applying for resettlement,” McGoldrick explained.

Clearances and screenings expire, she noted, “meaning once refugees are approved to resettle, they have a ‘Travel By’ date they must meet or they’ll need to restart much of the application process.”

Biden touched on the immigration crisis but didn’t specifically mention refugees during his address to Congress on Wednesday night.

We hope he’s listening to all of the voices out there championing a humane and open U.S. policy toward refugees.

His indecisiveness has created more anguish for people who have waited too long and suffered too much. The president must keep his original promise to them.