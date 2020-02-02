THE ISSUE
On Jan. 24, David Stoltzfus Smucker, 75, of Caernarvon Township, was sentenced to 38 to 76 years in prison for sexually assaulting four girls when they were between the ages of 4 and 9. He was charged with the crimes last March and pleaded no contest to 20 felonies, including rape, in December. As a Jan. 26 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline investigation reported, questions have been raised about Whispering Hope, the Plain sect facility where Smucker was permitted to spend the 10 months before his sentencing. LNP | LancasterOnline’s Hurubie Meko examined the debate over whether preferential treatment is given to Amish and Mennonites charged with sex offenses.
After Smucker was charged last March, he initially was sent to Lancaster County Prison. Reflecting the horrific nature of the crimes against children with which he was charged, bail first was set at $2 million.
Why, then, did a judge later that month approve a defense request to transfer Smucker to Whispering Hope in Newville, Cumberland County, and reduce his bail to an unsecured bail of $500,000 (meaning Smucker did not have to deposit any money or form of security)?
We are struggling to understand this.
As Meko reported, Whispering Hope is nestled amid farmland about 20 minutes outside of Shippensburg.
It was established in 2001 to serve Amish and Mennonite churches. According to its statement of purpose, it is a “Christian home with a Bible based counseling program for men who are emotionally disturbed, depressed, having spiritual and marital problems, moral obsessions and mental illnesses.”
Meko described it as looking “more like a summer camp than a mental health facility. No fences or gates enclose buildings and neighboring farmhouses are visible from the main building, including one home with a swing set.”
The only clue that it houses men who may pose a danger to youngsters is a wooden sign a short distance from the road that reads, “No Children under the age of 18 beyond this point.”
As if that is sufficient.
Other, non-Plain defendants may await trial outside prison, too. But they may be monitored by the Lancaster County Bail Administration Office and may be required to check in weekly; still others may be subject to electronic monitoring.
None of that was required of Smucker.
Manipulative offenders
Meko reported that three months before his arrest, Smucker had a stroke, which required him to use a wheelchair. And while in prison, he fell twice and injured his hip.
The prison asked that Smucker be transferred because it could no longer care for him, his defense attorney, Christopher Sarno, said.
And the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, after consulting with Lancaster County Children and Youth, did not oppose the defense petition. A spokesman for the DA’s office told Meko they did not consider Smucker’s move to Whispering Hope a threat to public safety.
Smucker was, by all accounts, in frail condition. But he still shouldn’t have been placed in an unlicensed facility where seemingly the only thing keeping youngsters out of his vicinity was a wooden sign.
Perpetrators of child sexual abuse are often opportunistic and manipulative. They shouldn’t be left to the supervision of unlicensed counselors who don’t have extensive training in dealing with them.
Do county officials — judges and prosecutors — have faith that Whispering Hope's staff members have such training? Have they checked?
At Whispering Hope, Meko reported, Smucker lived “in a cottage with couples from his church who were taking turns monitoring him day and night.”
How was this deemed to be OK?
Tradition of forgiveness
This wasn’t the first time a Lancaster County resident charged with sex crimes was allowed to stay at Whispering Hope.
Among the others was John A. Lapp Jr., a Quarryville man who was sentenced in 2018 to up to two years in prison and 34 years of probation for sex crimes against children. “Lapp was released to Whispering Hope after his arraignment without having to deposit any money or form of security,” Meko reported.
A stint at Whispering Hope. Followed by an alarmingly short prison sentence.
Lapp sexually assaulted four children when they were between the ages of 7 and 15 years. According to LNP | LancasterOnline coverage of his case, all four victims opposed any prison time for Lapp.
The Amish believe fervently in the need to forgive those who have wronged them. But this tradition of radical forgiveness places the onus on victims of sexual abuse and assault to move on, to bury their trauma.
As journalist Sarah McClure found in a year of reporting on this issue for Type Investigations and Cosmopolitan magazine, Amish victims are discouraged from reporting sexual assault and abuse to law enforcement or seeking outside help. “We’re told that it’s not Christlike to report,” one Amish woman, who says she was abused by her brother and a neighbor boy at age 9, told McClure. “There are so many people who go to church and just endure.”
Such victims should be offered trauma-based therapy that helps them to understand and work through their trauma and manage their anxiety.
They should not be pressed to forgive the perpetrators who caused their trauma.
Even as victims are forced to suffer in silence, alleged Plain sect sex offenders are being allowed to await trial in an unlicensed, relatively lenient facility in a bucolic setting.
Consider what Meko learned in her interviews with Whispering Hope staff members. The facility’s guidelines prohibit residents from holding, carrying or playing with children.
When asked why the guidelines prohibit holding children if a sign on the property bars visitors younger than 18, the staffers acknowledged that the rules regarding minors on campus were not always strictly followed.
Compliance began to be enforced only about two years ago. We’re not sure if that was before or after John A. Lapp Jr. departed from Whispering Hope.
‘Egregious,’ ‘evil’
Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth, who signed the defense petition reducing Smucker’s bail and allowing him to go to Whispering Hope, pointed out to LNP | LancasterOnline that Smucker hadn’t yet been convicted at that point.
“There is a very, very important constitutional principle that a person is innocent until proven guilty,” he said. “So the purpose of bail is to ensure that the person shows up to the next proceedings, and most importantly, to protect the community and perhaps remove the person from the environment they’re in where they can perhaps victimize somebody else.”
But Ashworth must have had some concern about the transfer. He included a handwritten notation on the petition to make sure Smucker went directly from the prison to Whispering Hope. It read: “DOOR TO DOOR.”
Ashworth said we should understand that Whispering Hope — or any similar facility — “is not intended to be a place where you would send somebody after sentencing.”
It was a place to send Smucker to remove him from the community “where he was alleged to have offended people. And nothing more.”
Those “people” were between the ages of 4 and 9 when Smucker sexually assaulted them.
And Smucker’s then-alleged crimes were such that, at his sentencing, county Judge Dennis Reinaker said it was hard for him “to imagine anything more egregious or evil.”
Smucker didn’t ask for forgiveness at his sentencing. As Meko reported, Smucker simply “sat with his eyes closed and head bent to the right, with a grimace on his face as his sentencing was read.”
Any remorse he may have felt went unspoken.
We cannot be silent. Religious affiliation should not determine where an alleged perpetrator of child sexual assault awaits trial. The potential for yet more harm is simply too great.