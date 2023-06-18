THE ISSUE: “In the next decade Lancaster city could see dramatic changes to Park City Center, the Lancaster County Prison and the area around the Conestoga River,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Chris Reber reported last month. “City planners are looking at those opportunities and many others in a new comprehensive plan, their guide for development and investment in the city for the next 10 to 20 years. ‘Planning Our Future Lancaster’ is the first effort of its kind since 1993. The plan identifies areas for new development and lays out policies to tackle the city’s housing shortage, help underserved populations and improve sustainability.” The plan may be viewed at ourfuturelancaster.com.

As we’ve pointed out before, the future of Lancaster city is essential to the future of Lancaster County.

Lancaster city is the county’s beating heart, the site of some of the county’s best restaurants and cultural offerings, as well as its largest hospital, county government offices and social service organizations. So everyone in the county has a stake in the city’s future.

That future is exciting to contemplate, and we urge county residents to study the city’s comprehensive plan. It’s impressive.

Mayor Danene Sorace’s administration and Lancaster City Council have made it clear that encouraging the production of more affordable housing in the city is a priority, and it’s a worthy one. Both the city and the wider county are badly in need of quality housing that low- and middle-income families can afford.

We also hope to see the city realize its hopes of maximizing the benefits of the Conestoga River. Lancaster often feels landlocked when, in reality, the Conestoga is right here.

One of the goals in the comprehensive plan is to “develop recreation opportunities centered” on the river to “promote exercise, enjoyment, learning, tourism, and business growth.”

Importantly, it points out that “any new initiative must be rooted in equity,” because the river has been treated “as a sewer for more than a century, and the residential communities bordering the river in the city are predominantly lower income communities of color that have experienced disinvestment over the decades. Through foresight and good planning, it is possible to chart a new path.”

We hope this is true, because the way the Conestoga was used in the past was disgraceful. As “The Scribbler” column noted in 2021, it was abused for decades “as a dump” into which the city’s sewage, as well as the countryside’s manure runoff, was poured, polluting it.

The city’s comprehensive plan calls for enhancing points of entry to the riverfront — which will be imperative because it can be difficult to access it now. It also hopes to complete the Conestoga Greenway walking and biking trail along the full stretch of the city’s riverfront.

Among Pennsylvania cities, Lancaster is a gem. Adding an accessible and beautiful riverfront to its already long list of offerings would improve the lives of residents, boost the local economy and make the city even more attractive to visitors.

Comprehensive plans don’t always turn into reality. We’re hoping Lancaster’s does.

Read the plan and let us know, in letters to the editors, what you think.