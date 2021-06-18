THE ISSUE: “For 46 years, Lighthouse Vocational Services has fulfilled its mission to provide vocational services and training for individuals with developmental disabilities to promote growth, opportunity and hope for their future,” correspondent Carole Deck reported in the June 12 edition of LNP | LancasterOnline. “Like so many nonprofits, LVS had to navigate unprecedented challenges in 2020. Though the last year has brought many adaptations, the organization’s leaders say the nonprofit has stayed true to its original mission.”

Lighthouse Vocational Services is just one of the many Lancaster County nonprofits that successfully reconfigured its mission during the long months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are many such inspiring stories out there. It’s heartening to read them.

Amplifying the positive news from LVS can serve to raise awareness of the ongoing challenges most nonprofits face. Because even as Americans’ charitable giving reached a record $471 billion in 2020, according to Giving USA, the future holds uncertainties for organizations that provide support and, in some cases, a social safety net, for the most vulnerable among us.

SeaChange, an organization that assists nonprofits, warned in a report last year that “organizations that weather the crisis still run the risk of faltering later. It is likely that city and state budgets (moving forward) are going be significantly lower given the reduction in tax revenues and the enormous deficits associated with the COVID-19 response.”

So we must lift up the important work done by LVS and many others.

As Deck wrote, the New Holland-based nonprofit provides occupational training for about 140 people from Lancaster and Lebanon counties with developmental disabilities.

Last year, it had to shut down from March through June and again in November. But shutting down wasn’t the same as being idle.

“We spent 2020 reinventing who we are and what we do,” Crystal Smeltzer, director of community relations, told Deck.

While recalibrating its vision and brainstorming ways to create new vocational opportunities, LVS received a boost: a $10,000 grant from the Lancaster Cares COVID-19 Response Fund. That enabled the purchase of iPads to train program participants and webcams for remote instruction.

“LVS offered a variety of virtual experiences for participants to stay connected during the pandemic through its online services program, which continues today,” Deck explained.

Its virtual enrichment activities — Bible studies, social groups, tours of museums and other attractions, music, art and cooking classes — kept participants intellectually engaged during the months we were mostly stuck at home.

The LVS facility finally reopened for in-person programs and vocational training earlier this year. The 60 staff members returned to helping adults with developmental disabilities move toward real-world jobs.

There are a variety of options, to best suit the needs of each individual. They include mobile work crews of three participants supervised by a job coach; transitional services (through the state Office of Vocational Rehabilitation); and part-time jobs.

“People with disabilities have many abilities,” Smeltzer told Deck. “We will do everything we can to help them make a difference in this world.”

And everyone benefits. Those running local businesses praised the efforts of participants they partner with through LVS.

Bill and Amy Clisham, owners of Grocery Outlet in New Holland, said a pair of interns from LVS eagerly arrange products on shelves for easy access by customers.

“We love seeing the joy from these adults who are learning a skill and helping us,” Bill Clisham said. “It’s a great experience for them as employees and us as owners.”

And Levi's Building Components of Leola has three of the small-group crews getting experience by preparing materials that will be painted. Ben Wachter, the controller there, finds it a mutually beneficial relationship.

“It’s great to see the workers show up on time with a good attitude, happy to do their job,” he told Deck.

Meanwhile, Lighthouse’s Community Participation Services program gives participants a chance to volunteer with other nonprofits. It's meaningful work that helps participants toward a potential career while also spotlighting the Lancaster County trait of helping others.

Keith Laudermilch, 53, has been a participant in LVS programs for 25 years. And “for 20 of those years, he worked at a job and earned a paycheck to proudly treat family members to ice cream each week,” Deck wrote.

We call that a success story.

As does Brian French, director of programming at LVS.

“We believe that God created each individual with value and a purpose for life. This will continue to be the driving force of the organization,” he said.

We hope that amplifying the good news from LVS motivates others to find ways to assist community nonprofits. Donations are always crucial, of course, but many of these organizations need more than just funding to continue thriving in the post-pandemic world.

Volunteers are frequently needed. We can consider giving our time and encouraging our older teenagers to get involved with nonprofit community programs.

Deck reported that LVS is still looking to expand its workforce in order to serve more participants. “One particular need is for drivers to transport participants to and from LVS or worksites each day,” she wrote.

Supporting those who in turn lift up other members of our community is a great way to bolster this county we call home.