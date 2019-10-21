THE ISSUE

Lampeter-Strasburg High School teacher Adam Zurn is the creator of Uncharted Lancaster, a website on which the offerings include free, self-guided scavenger hunts. “The adventures are all based in Lancaster history and lore, and participants are rewarded with some of Zurn’s treasure,” LNP’s Mike Andrelczyk wrote Oct. 14. The scavenger hunts, many of which are based around local hiking trails, are designed for everyone from families to athletes to youth groups. Participants can share pictures of their adventures on Instagram using the hashtag #unchartedlancaster.

We love history.

We love the outdoors.

So Zurn’s way of engaging people of all ages with Lancaster’s past gets a big endorsement from us.

Andrelczyk summed it up wonderfully: “Zurn approaches local history with awe, imagination and an infectious enthusiasm.”

So it’s no surprise, of course, that Zurn is a teacher. Our best educators work tirelessly to present material to students in ways that spark a lifelong joy of learning. History is an adventure, not just passages in textbooks to be memorized for a quiz. (Though we do love good history books, too.)

Zurn has widened his “classroom” to all of Lancaster County with Uncharted Lancaster. He’s done it with a playful infusion of “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “The Goonies,” and — for those who are a bit younger — the Nicolas Cage “National Treasure” films.

Zurn certainly plays his part, cosplaying as fictional archaeologist Dr. Henry “Indiana” Jones Jr. Andrelczyk notes: “He carries a leather satchel and wears a white dress shirt with rolled sleeves, khaki pants, a fedora and a five o’clock shadow. Before turning to greet a visitor, he coils a length of rope and places it in the bed of his pickup — next to his treasure chest.”

Zurn told LNP that Uncharted Lancaster got its inspiration, appropriately enough, from his own adventure. He went looking for Benedict Eshelman Cemetery in Shenk’s Ferry and — in trying to navigate the area without much help from modern technology — discovered that “there’s like 70 acres in Shenk’s Ferry, and I bushwhacked most of it until I finally tracked (the cemetery) down.”

Clearly, the search itself was half the fun. And that’s the experience Zurn tries to replicate for other adventure-seekers who love — or have forgotten — how great the outdoors can be.

“I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be neat if other people could go on this adventure and find this lost cemetery that’s hidden in the woods,’ ” he told Andrelczyk.

Seeking adventure

At this point, you’re probably ready to head online to unchartedlancaster.com and dive into the history, the treasure hunts, the ghost stories (perfect for this time of year) and more. We don’t blame you.

But if you need a little more enticement, here’s some more on how it all works:

— Select one of the adventures or side quests on the website. Possibilities include the Bausman’s Hollow Adventure, Coleman Covered Bridge Side Quest, Haunted Indian Gold Adventure, and Pequea Trolley Adventure.

— Proceed to the starting point (usually near a trail) and, from there, follow clues and decipher codes to unlock further steps.

— Those who successfully arrive at the end are rewarded with some of Zurn’s treasure. They are fun trinkets and “artifacts” that he designs with a 3D printer.

Participants can adjust the level of difficulty, the distance of the adventure and other factors to best suit their desired quest. So there’s truly an entry point for everyone seeking a fun outdoor excursion.

Andrelczyk notes that “it’s all DIY and at your own risk, but Zurn ... strives to make the experience a positive one (with) links to hiking safety in the disclaimer part of his website.” And Zurn himself adds: “I don’t want to trespass, so it needs to be public areas.”

Amazingly, Zurn has done this all relatively cheaply — something Lancaster County residents can surely appreciate. He said it costs about $50 to create an adventure for the public; that money goes toward spray paint, spools of 3D printer filament and water-resistant cases, among other supplies. It also takes Zurn hours of his personal time to build the perfect quest; and treasure stashes need to be restocked on a regular basis.

We appreciate Zurn’s commitment to crafting these outdoor adventures. It is certainly evidence of his passion for getting people interested in history (and off their sofas). He is a teacher, through and through.

But don’t take just our word for it.

Manheim Township’s Jennifer Crumbling, who has taken her family on several Uncharted Lancaster adventures, had this to say: “Our family thinks of it like we’re living the movie ‘National Treasure,’ only on a smaller scale. Seeing graves from the 1700s, exploring the site of a dynamite factory explosion and searching for treasure at a trestle bridge makes the kids feel like they are true adventurers. The kids love getting and collecting the prizes.”

We’re sold.

We hope you are, too. Just don’t forget your fedora on the way out the door.