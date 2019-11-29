THE ISSUE
Last Sunday, hundreds attended the Life and Legacy Celebration, honoring organ and tissue donors, their families, and the recipients whose lives were saved, at the Masonic Village Freemasons Cultural Center in Elizabethtown. In Pennsylvania alone, reported LNP’s Junior Gonzalez, more than 7,500 people are on the organ donation waiting list.
No one wants to think about the possibility of an untimely demise. But, the reality is, if people are healthy organ and tissue donors, when their last breath on Earth has been exhaled, the donations from just one person could be used to save or heal dozens.
That’s pretty amazing, isn’t it?
More specifically, according to donatelife.net, the organs from one donor can save up to eight lives and the tissue can heal 75 lives. Oh, and the corneas can restore sight to two individuals.
But it’s not enough because 113,000 people are waiting for a lifesaving transplant, with another person added to the waiting list every 10 minutes. Eight thousand people die every year in the U.S. because organs are not donated in time.
The good news? Ninety-five percent of Americans are in favor of being a donor.
The bad news? Only 58% are registered.
That has to change.
Nearly 50% of Pennsylvanians are registered as organ donors through their driver’s licenses and state identification cards, according to a Gift of Life regional spokeswoman.
Gift of Life also encourages people to take 30 seconds to sign up as organ donors by visiting donors1.org and clicking on the “Register” link. Donors also can register at organdonor.gov or health.pa.gov (search for “organ donation”).
Evan Bunting checked that box on his driver’s license. When he was killed in a motorcycle accident a month short of his 21st birthday, his mother, Ellen Smoll, received a call from Gift of Life.
People with the organization graciously asked Smoll if she would consent to donating her son’s organs.
The grief-stricken parent didn’t hesitate: “Yes, absolutely.”
That affirmative answer affected the lives of 75 people who received some part of Evan — from his heart, lungs, cornea, skin, bones and more, Gonzalez reported.
“It’s really quite amazing,” Smoll’s sister, Kelly Albright, said. “You can be a hero like Evan if you check that box.”
Both Smoll and Albright attended the Life and Legacy celebration, with Smoll passing out roses to more than 200 people there. Some attendees brought stories of their loved ones in the form of knitted squares to be added to the “threads of love” quilts hung up around the room, Gonzalez noted.
“To have his heart beating in somebody else, and eyesight and all the things he could provide, kept a part of him living,” Smoll said of her son. She and Albright have also become living donors by each donating one of their kidneys.
One of 58 federally designated organ procurement organizations across the U.S., Gift of Life serves the eastern half of Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware.
In January, according to LNP’s Heather Stauffer, the nonprofit announced that it broke two records in 2018 by logging the highest totals ever recorded for organ donors and transplants for a U.S.-based organ procurement organization in a single year.
Gift of Life reported coordinating lifesaving gifts from 615 organ donors, resulting in 1,671 organs transplanted last year. It also reported recovering tissue from 2,503 donors, which it said could benefit more than 100,000 people through procedures like cornea and heart valve transplants.
Information from Gift of Life showed it has led the U.S. in organ donors for the past 11 years.
Heather Leverington, of Bellefonte, was in the critical stages of her illness before receiving the transplant she needed.
For nine months, she had been waiting for lungs and had she not undergone her double lung transplant three years ago, doctors told her, she likely would’ve died in a week.
Leverington came to the Masonic Village ceremony to speak about her journey and gratitude for donors and their families.
Following the transplant, she learned her donated lungs were from a 28-year-old female. She remembered the letter she wrote to the woman’s family after her 12-hour operation.
“You sit there and you write and you cry,” she said three times. “Thank you is not enough.”
“The organ donor who I carry next to my heart,” Leverington said, fighting back tears, “I thank every day for her gift. It’s my breath in her lungs and together we’re going to tell our story.”
So here’s another to-do item for your holiday list: If you’re not already registered as an organ and tissue donor, we strongly encourage you to do so. Taking a few minutes out of your busy schedule to register could save lives. It’s that simple.