THE ISSUE
Next year, Stauffers of Kissel Hill Fresh Foods will cease having single-use plastic bags at the checkout areas of its supermarkets in Rohrerstown and Lititz, LNP’s Tim Mekeel reported Wednesday. “Stauffers goes through a total of 4.6 million single-use plastic bags at its checkouts a year,” Mekeel wrote, adding that the supermarkets also will stop using large brown paper bags at its checkouts. “This will be a very important step as we explore ways to be more Earth-friendly,” said Eric Stauffer, Fresh Foods chief operating officer.
We applaud Stauffers for this decision. All such steps matter for our environment.
Taking 4.6 million single-use plastic bags out of circulation is a fine way to celebrate Earth Day 2020. That’s April 22 — the day Stauffers’ initiative goes into effect.
We also applaud that the local company has a solid plan to help customers adjust to this change.
“To smooth the transition, Stauffers will give away a reusable grocery bag to each customer each time he or she shops there ... through Sept. 30,” Mekeel wrote. It anticipates distributing 100,000 of the reusable bags, at an unspecified cost to the company.
As many of us already know, reusable bags — in addition to being much better for the environment — hold more groceries and are easier to pack and unpack than plastic bags.
And for those who don’t have enough reusable bags for their trips to Stauffers starting April 22, the stores will continue to provide free boxes at checkout for packing groceries. Plus, Mekeel reports, additional reusable bags made from recycled plastic bottles can be purchased for $1.59 apiece.
This news was met with mostly positive reaction on LancasterOnline’s Facebook page. Some of the comments:
— “Small changes from individuals have a cumulative effect and are worthy of the effort. (Stauffers) is an awesome model for Main Street businesses.”
— “I think it’s a good idea. I use plastic bags for used cat litter and as wastebasket liners in my bathrooms, but I can adjust.”
— “This is great! ... I support banning plastic, especially after seeing it wash up on the beaches in Avalon last week.”
— “Well done Stauffers! Everyone should do away with plastic bags.”
Indeed, it would be wonderful to see more local stores take this approach. But Mekeel reported that four other major supermarket companies in Lancaster County — Weis, Giant, Shady Maple and Wegmans — have no current plans to stop using single-use plastic bags at their checkouts. (Whole Foods and Aldi, to their credit, never offered single-use plastic bags in Lancaster County to begin with.)
Why is it so important to reduce our use of plastic bags? The Earth Day Network offers these grim statistics: “It is estimated that 4 trillion plastic bags are used worldwide annually. Only 1% of plastic bags are returned for recycling. Americans throw away 100 billion plastic bags annually. That’s about 307 bags per person!”
Mekeel notes that the United States is lagging behind other countries when it comes to limiting single-use plastic bags. Among the 127 nations to restrict or ban them are France, India, Italy, Ireland and China. Canada will ban them in 2021.
States banning single-use plastic bags include California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, New York, Oregon and Vermont, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
On the local front, “Lancaster’s City Council passed a resolution in July 2018 encouraging retailers to stop bagging merchandise in single-use plastic bags and switch to reusable bags,” Mekeel notes. But Pennsylvania municipalities cannot ban or tax single-use plastic bags because, in June, Mekeel writes, “(Democratic) Gov. Tom Wolf signed a one-year moratorium on these bans and taxes while state agencies study the economic and environmental impacts of such measures.”
That move, from language that was added to the state’s fiscal code by the Republican-controlled Legislature in the frenzied days leading up to the state budget deadline, irked us. It came, StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Marie Cusick reported at the time, “as the city of Philadelphia seriously consider(ed) a ban on single-use plastic bags, along with a 15-cent fee for any recyclable paper or other reusable bag stores provide to customers.”
We agreed with Anne Kelly, chief of staff to Democratic Philadelphia Councilman Mark Squilla, who told Cusick, “It seems odd that politicians who espouse less governmental control would do this.”
We hope Pennsylvania’s prohibition on municipal regulation or taxation of single-use plastics ends after one year. It’s not helpful.
What would be helpful from Harrisburg is action on the “Zero Waste PA” package of bills that was introduced earlier this year.
We are on the record supporting these wide-ranging initiatives, which are, according to sponsors, “aimed at addressing single-use plastics, pervasive issues of litter and the various environmental harms caused by a ‘throwaway’ society.”
Like the move by Stauffers, the proposals target the little things we do that are detrimental to the environment — little things that add up to big problems for our state, nation and planet.
In the meantime, we can take steps every day, too. And we don’t have to wait until Earth Day 2020. As commenter Lisa R. Garrett noted on LancasterOnline: “Customers don’t have to wait for (their) favorite grocery store, hardware store, department store, etc. to stop providing plastic bags. Take your own reusable bags when you shop.”
We agree. Every action matters. And they all add up.