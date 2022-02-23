THE ISSUE

LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin reported last week that “Lancaster County’s prison board members and the warden ripped into Lancaster Bail Fund’s president, saying she spread inaccurate information about a man who died in a hotel room days after the fund bailed him out earlier this month.” Michelle Batt posted on social media that John Choma, 66, had been jailed because he couldn’t post $5,000 bail on a charge for allegedly stealing $28 worth of items from a Sheetz. Batt said Choma had been “in jail anywhere from 48 to 36 hours and was not getting his medication. This gentleman had a lot of preexisting conditions and chronic illnesses.” Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth, prison Warden Cheryl Steberger and county Commissioner Josh Parsons said Choma was given his medications at the prison and was not simply jailed for retail theft, but for repeated failures to appear in court. Steberger also said Choma was only in the jail for 30 hours.

We do not know whose righteous indignation is more justified: that of the president of the Lancaster Bail Fund, or that of county officials angered by what they see as unfair criticism.

We understand why Warden Steberger would be upset at seeing her staff blamed for the death of a man outside the prison. She has an incredibly difficult job, made worse by staffing challenges. Moreover, a 35-year-old prison inmate died in a local hospital earlier this month, days after prison staff found him unresponsive in his cell, called 911, performed CPR and used an automated external defibrillator. He had hung himself, the warden disclosed; his death was ruled a suicide. These traumas exact a toll.

We also understand why Batt was upset. Choma was the 10th person bailed out by the fledgling Lancaster Bail Fund. As Nephin reported, “Batt herself picked him up on Feb. 2, drove him to a drugstore to get medication and then took him to a motel he’d been staying at. He died Feb. 8.”

We do not know the particulars of Choma’s case or his clearly complicated medical history. All we know is that posting on social media in the heat of an emotional moment is a bad idea.

Many of us have done it to our regret. Batt’s social media posts about Choma’s death incurred the wrath of county officials.

She apologized to the prison board, saying she “should have started out with a strong statement that this is in no way a reflection on you or the jail.” Bail is a systemic problem, she said, and she wanted to bring Choma’s death to the attention of the prison board and the public.

Batt is a former Lancaster County public defender who founded the Lancaster Bail Fund last year with the aim of reducing the number of people held in pretrial detention. She told LNP | LancasterOnline in July 2021 that she didn’t believe monetary bail was an equitable means of ensuring that defendants show up in court. She described the cash bail system as “a tax on the poor.”

The nonprofit bail fund was not exactly welcomed by Lancaster County officials.

Judge Ashworth said then — and reiterated last week — that the issues with monetary bail “going on nationally” do not apply in this county, where he said judges review bail on a case-by-case basis.

So that’s the background. The bail issue is a tinderbox. Batt’s hasty and emotional social media posts about Choma lit the fuse.

There are a great many volatile issues these days in our polarized world. Russia vs. Ukraine (though we believe Americans should be solidly on Ukraine’s side). COVID-19 mitigation (tragically). Jan. 6, 2021 (another issue that we believe is clear-cut but regrettably is not seen as such). Family disputes. Neighborhood disputes.

Social media offer us a way to vent about these issues. But when we vent without having a full command of the facts, we serve only to inflame tensions.

“Our advice, learned from experience: Think before you tweet,” we wrote in 2018. “Make sure what you’re about to post is not only accurate but sensible; contains no double entendres, profanities or insults; and cannot easily be fired back in your direction.”

Social media posts dispatched in anger, we wrote, “can lead to regret.” Same goes for posts sent while in deep distress.

We’re human, after all. We make mistakes. But our mistakes are amplified when we make them online.

So we need to think carefully before we post. We need to make sure what we’re posting will withstand scrutiny. We’ve found that pausing before posting, as we're often advised, helps us to avoid making embarrassing mistakes.

We’ve written a great deal in recent years about the need for people to use reliable sources, such as newspapers, which vet the information they publish and promptly correct any mistakes they make. Too many sources are polluting cyberspace with inaccuracies, hyperbole, misinformation and disinformation.

So each of us has a responsibility to adhere to the truth when we post — or share other people’s posts — on social media. This means the verifiable truth, not our interpretation of it.

We all jump to conclusions. We just need to take a breath before posting faulty conclusions online.

Batt, of the Lancaster Bail Fund, made a mistake and rightly apologized for it. We think Commissioner Parsons overreacted in accusing her of disseminating information “that is so inaccurate that it can really only be described as lying.”

But we agree with this: Parsons said Batt’s inaccurate posts did not contribute to — and in fact now may be distracting from — the conversation about “who should be in prison and who shouldn’t.” A conversation about monetary bail and pretrial detention is an important one, we think, and it must be honest.

Posting on social media has consequences, including unintended ones. It helps to keep that in mind.